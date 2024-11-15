Have you noticed that there has been a lot of talk about “peace” and “safety” recently? After all of the war that we have witnessed in 2024, I would love for 2025 to be a year of global peace. But right now global events are taking us in the other direction very rapidly. An apocalyptic global war is on our doorstep, but most people in the western world are still in denial about what is happening right in front of our eyes.

On Thursday, the head of the Iranian Army warned that his nation will soon deliver a “crushing” blow to Israel…

In a Thursday meeting with family members of Major Sajjad Mansouri – who was reportedly killed during the Oct. 26 Israeli strikes – Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi promised a “crushing” blow to Israel. “We will determine the time and manner of our response. There will be no hesitation when the time comes, and our reply will surely be crushing,” he said according to Tehran-based news outlet Iran Front Page News, echoing threats issued by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this month when he said Tehran would issue a “crushing response.” Similarly, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Ali Fadavi on Thursday said, “The entire world will bear witness as the complete downfall of the Zionist regime fulfills the triumph of righteousness over falsehood.”

Of course Israel has already promised that it will respond to any attack by hitting Iran even harder than it did last time.

In fact, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is suggesting that Iran’s oil fields could be a target…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that the IDF would hit Iranian oil fields should Tehran make good on its threat to launch another ballistic missile attack on Israel. “Another attack on Israel would simply cripple Iran’s economy,” Netanyahu said in an unusual English-language message he directed at the Iranian people.

Can you imagine what that would do to the price of oil?

Israel’s defense minister wants to go a step further. He is publicly suggesting that now is the time to wipe out Iran’s nuclear facilities…

Grossi’s comments came during a news conference Thursday and just three days after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday said that Iran was “more exposed than ever [for] strikes on its nuclear facilities.” “We have the opportunity to achieve our most important goal – to thwart and eliminate the existential threat to the State of Israel,” he added.

If Israel goes after those nuclear facilities, there will be no turning back.

Both nations would start pummeling one another until only one side is left standing.

Meanwhile, the IDF is now bombing Syria on a daily basis…

Israeli attacks on Syria have become daily, and now the United States is ramping up its own attacks in the northeast of the country as well. On Thursday Israeli warplanes launched attacks on two residential buildings in the Damascus suburbs – one in Mazzeh and the other in Qudsaya, which lies west of the capital. Regional reports said that many people were killed, and Syrian state SANA posted photos of bombed-out apartments. Israeli Army Radio in a rare acknowledgement appeared to confirm the Israeli attack while claiming the fresh attacks targeted the Syrian headquarters the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group, which is fighting alongside Hamas in Gaza, and has held Israeli citizens captive since Oct.7, 2023.

We really are on the brink of an uncontrollable regional war in the Middle East, and it should deeply alarm all of us that Turkey has decided to officially cut off all relations with Israel…

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey has officially severed relations with Israel, according to reports in Turkish media. News outlet Medya Ege reported Erdogan to have said, “We, as the State and Government of the Republic of Turkey, have cut off relations with Israel. We do not have any relationship with Israel at this point. Period.”

This is such a dangerous time.

Donald Trump will not take office for more than two months, and nobody in the Middle East really cares what the lame duck Biden administration has to say at this point.

I have a feeling that things will soon get really, really crazy in the region.

In Ukraine, Russian forces just launched a very large missile attack against the capital city of Kyiv…

As world diplomacy is working overtime in this transitional period in America, the Russian Federation forces continue in their overwhelming campaign against Ukraine. After almost four months of ‘saving missiles’, this early morning (13), explosions rocked Kiev as Russia launched its first missile attack on the Ukrainian capital since August. Kiev citizens have been expecting a missile attack for a while now, worrying that it could deal a new blow to the hobbled energy system and cause blackouts during the winter.

The Ukrainians are extremely concerned about what will happen once Trump gets into the White House, and it is being suggested that Ukraine could actually build “hundreds of nuclear warheads for rudimentary bombs” if U.S. financial support for the war is pulled…

Ukraine has enough plutonium to construct hundreds of nuclear warheads for rudimentary bombs akin to the first atomic weapons dropped on Japan by the US in 1945, a new report has revealed. A briefing paper prepared for Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said Kyiv could develop small dirty bombs within months if Donald Trump pulls US military aid. Despite giving up its nuclear arsenal in 1996, Kyiv is still in control of nine operational reactors and has significant expertise on how to build the weapons.

The Ukrainians are losing the war, and I think that they have become so desperate that they would actually use such weapons.

Of course the moment that the Ukrainians use a dirty bomb, the Russians will nuke them into oblivion.

Speaking of the Russians, it is being reported that 12,000 North Korean troops are now assisting the Russian Army as it attempts to retake the Kursk region…

It was revealed last month that 12,000 North Korean troops had been sent to Ukraine to fight on behalf of Russia. Now, they are reported to have been deployed to Kursk as part of the Russian counter-offensive, while Pyongyang this week ratified a landmark new defence pact with Moscow.

The North Koreans also just tested a nuclear missile that has enough range to reach the continental United States, and they continue to threaten to invade South Korea.

We will want to watch North Korea very carefully in the months ahead.

We will also want to watch the situation in Taiwan. Apparently, the Taiwanese government is interested in a “massive $15 billion military weapons deal” once Trump’s term begins…

Taiwan has told the incoming Trump administration it is interested in securing a massive $15 billion military weapons deal with the United States, the Financial Times reported exclusively on Tuesday (November 12). Taiwanese defense has been brought to the forefront of the world stage amid heightened tensions with China, whose government denies Taiwan’s independence and wants to annex the island nation through war if necessary. Citing anonymous Taiwanese official sources, the FT said Taipei’s inquiries about a defense deal include interest in procuring the Aegis destroyer, and possibly 60 F-35s, four Advanced Hawkeyes, 10 retired vessels and 400 Patriot missiles.

Needless to say, the Chinese would be absolutely furious if such a deal actually happens.

Our relations with China have been going downhill for quite a while now, and it appears that the incoming administration will have “China hawks” in quite a few key positions…

President-elect Donald Trump has apparently decided to appoint China hawks Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz to the positions of secretary of state and national security adviser respectively. In addition, Fox News host Pete Hegseth – who once said “China is building an army to defeat America” to the post of defence secretary, while John Ratcliffe is set to be CIA chief. Ratcliffe has called China the top threat to American interests. This could offer the clearest indication yet of Trump’s intent when it comes to China and Taiwan. While the presidential election winner has called out Taiwan for what he sees as stealing US jobs in the past, chances are he knows the US will have to come to the island democracy’s defence should Beijing invade or blockade.

For a very long time, I have been relentlessly warning my readers about an apocalyptic war with Russia, an apocalyptic war with China, and an apocalyptic war in the Middle East.

Two of those wars have already started, and I believe that it won’t be too long before the third one erupts.

Ultimately, historians will probably regard all of these wars as part of one gigantic global war.

We are the World War III generation, and most people out there won’t even realize what is happening until it is too late to do anything about it.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder's new book entitled "Why" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including "Chaos", "End Times", "7 Year Apocalypse", "Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America", "The Beginning Of The End", and "Living A Life That Really Matters".

