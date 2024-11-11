Now that Donald Trump has won the election, he is going to have to deal with Vladimir Putin and Russia, and that isn’t going to be easy. The Russians have no incentive to end the conflict because they are steadily gobbling up territory in eastern Ukraine. As long as the Russians are making progress toward achieving their goals, why would they want to stop? On the other side, the Ukrainians will never agree to any peace agreement that allows the Russians to keep all of the territories that they have already taken, but the Ukrainians are losing even more ground with each passing day. Of course most members of Congress and our NATO allies want to keep fighting until Russia is defeated, but escalating the war even more is likely to bring us to the brink of nuclear conflict.

So where do we go from here?

As we wait to see what Trump will do once he takes office, the Russians have gathered a force of 50,000 troops to push the Ukrainians completely out of the Kursk region…

The war between Russia and Ukraine is escalating. The neighbors this weekend launched their largest drone attacks against each other since the start of the war nearly three years ago. Russia last week began a fresh effort to oust Ukrainian forces from its Kursk region after amassing more than 50,000 troops, including some 10,000 soldiers from North Korea. And Russian troops, while advancing steadily in Ukraine’s east, are incurring record numbers of dead and injured, according to the British military’s top commander.

The fact that North Korean troops are now involved has gotten a tremendous amount of attention.

Apparently these North Korean troops are actually “wearing Russian uniforms”…

US and Ukrainian officials say 10,000 of the 50,000 massed troops are North Koreans. Those soldiers are said to be wearing Russian uniforms and have been equipped by Moscow, but will fight in their own units. Putin’s army has also been training the North Koreans in infantry tactics, artillery fire, and trench clearing.

NATO officials are absolutely furious that North Korean troops are being introduced into this conflict, and they want to take things to the next level.

They will undoubtedly be putting pressure on Trump to take action, and we shall see what Trump decides to do.

Over the past few days, the corporate media has been telling us that there was a phone call between Trump and Putin…

President-elect Trump spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday and warned him not to escalate the fighting in Ukraine, according to a source briefed on the call.

It was being reported that Trump specifically warned Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine…

The source said Trump’s message to Putin was roughly: “Don’t escalate because I have weapons, too.”

But now the Russians are denying that such a call ever took place…

But the Kremlin is denying that any of this happened. It is saying the call didn’t even take place. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blasted the Post report as “pure fiction” and said that currently there are no plans for the Russian president to speak to Trump. “This is completely untrue. This is pure fiction, it’s just false information. There was no conversation,” Peskov told reporters in a briefing. “This is the most obvious example of the quality of the information that is being published now, sometimes even in fairly reputable publications,” Peskov added.

What in the world is going on here?

Obviously, someone is lying to us.

A call either happened or it didn’t.

Hopefully Trump will come forward and clarify things for us.

Meanwhile, the Russians continue to march forward in eastern Ukraine…

On the front lines, particularly in Ukraine’s east, Russia is advancing slowly but steadily. Russian troops seized almost 200 square miles of Ukrainian territory last month, according to a Ukrainian war-monitoring group, DeepState, which said it was the largest monthly gain this year.

At this moment, a fierce battle is happening for the key logistical hub of Kurakhovo…

Russian troops are engaged in urban combat with the Ukrainian army in the city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. As TASS was told by security agencies, the Ukrainian troop group is being “taken in pincers” from the northern, southern and western suburbs. The agency’s source reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently trying to transfer small groups to the city. The city of Kurakhovo is located 46 km from Donetsk and 30 km from Pokrovsk. The settlement acted as a logistics hub through which supplies were supplied to the Ukrainian garrison in Ugledar. On November 2, the Ministry of Defense also reported the capture of the village of Kurakhovka, located on the approaches to Kurakhovo.

The Russians are going to try to take as much territory as they can before winter officially begins.

Once snow starts piling up everywhere, it will become much more difficult to maneuver.

Elsewhere, our relations with China also continue to go downhill. In fact, the Biden administration just ordered TSMC to stop sending advanced AI chips to China…

The U.S. ordered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to halt shipments of advanced chips to Chinese customers that are often used in artificial intelligence applications starting Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Department of Commerce sent a letter to TSMC imposing export restrictions on certain sophisticated chips, of 7 nanometer or more advanced designs, destined for China that power AI accelerator and graphics processing units (GPU), the person said.

Needless to say, this is going to make the Chinese even angrier with us.

And we are being told that the EU and China are also “on a path that leads straight to a dangerous trade war”…

China and the European Union are on a path that leads straight to a dangerous trade war. After European duties on imports of electric vehicles, the Asian giant announces its first retaliation: from Friday, Nov. 15, Beijing will impose “temporary anti-dumping measures” on brandy imported from EU countries, despite “progress” announced by both sides over the weekend on negotiations to remove duties on battery-powered cars. Beijing threatened to tax the distillate a month ago, trying to dissuade EU governments from imposing duties and sit at the negotiating table with Brussels from a position of less weakness. In a note, China’s Ministry of Commerce explained that “the authorities have decided to implement temporary anti-dumping measures in the form of cash deposit or letter of guarantee” against European brandies. A decision taken in response to the risk of “substantial damage to the domestic industry.”

Every time we push China further away, the result is that they just get even closer to the Russians.

This should deeply alarm all of us, and I have been specifically warning about this particular alliance of superpowers for a very long time.

2024 was a year of war.

But in 2025 military conflict will rock the entire globe.

The war in the Middle East could go to an apocalyptic level at any moment, China could soon decide to invade Taiwan, North Korea could soon decide to invade South Korea, and we are closer to nuclear war with Russia than we have ever been before.

We really are living at a time of “wars and rumors of wars”, and a tremendous amount of death and destruction is right around the corner.

