Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
4h

3.25 here in flyover country

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
4h

Is anyone else thinking that this WAR is ushering in the (un)great reset? (Agenda 2030)

Talking about negotiations, the Strait, and oil prices/shortages, food shortages, etc .... distracts and diverts from the real thing, imo.

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