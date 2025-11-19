A global drama of historic proportions is unfolding right in front of our eyes. But most people don’t understand what is happening because they don’t want to understand what is happening. Global events have begun to move at a pace that is absolutely breathtaking, and decisions that world leaders are making right now will have enormous implications for every man, woman and child on the entire planet. But if you don’t understand the bigger picture, you simply are not going to understand how the various pieces of the puzzle fit together.

On Tuesday, President Trump hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.

His visit began with a welcoming ceremony that was absolutely spectacular…

The White House arrival ceremony for the crown prince was laden with fanfare, complete with a U.S. military flyover, cannons, horses, and a red carpet. American and Saudi flags adorned the White House South Lawn, and a military band greeted the Saudi royal. Mr. Trump and the crown prince exchanged greetings as they shook hands, and then watched the formation of F-35 and F-16 fighter jets fly by before going inside the White House.

Who else has President Trump treated like this?

It is very unusual for the Trump administration to put on a show involving horses, cannons and fighter jets.

Obviously President Trump must want something.

One of the things that he wants is increased Saudi investment, and it appears that he is going to get that…

Ahead of bin Salman’s arrival, Mr. Trump told reporters Monday that the U.S. would sell F-35 fighter jets to the Saudis. In the Oval Office, MBS said the Saudis will increase a planned investment of $600 million in the U.S. to closer to $1 trillion, an announcement that pleased Mr. Trump greatly.

Another thing that he wants is for the Saudis to join the Abraham Accords…

Mr. Trump and his son-in-law and former top White House adviser Jared Kushner have fostered close relationships with the Saudis and the crown prince in particular, viewing them as critical partners for both security and business in a turbulent Middle East. The president said the Abraham Accords — an agreement from his first term that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel, Bahrain and the UAE — would be a big topic of discussion during the visit. “The Abraham Accords will be a part we’re going to be discussing,” Mr. Trump said over the weekend. “I hope that Saudi Arabia will be going into the Abraham Accords fairly shortly. We’ve had tremendous interest in the Abraham Accords since we put Iran out of business.”

We should want everyone in the Middle East to have peace with one another.

But President Trump knows that the Saudis have made it abundantly clear that they are not going to join the Abraham Accords unless they get what they want.

And what they want is a Palestinian state…

A senior Palestinian Authority official close to PA President Mahmoud Abbas tells The Times of Israel that Saudi Arabia has assured the PA in closed-door talks that it will not normalize ties with Israel before the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 lines. “They told us they will not abandon the Palestinians. Resolving the Palestinian issue is the gateway to normalization with Israel,” the official says.

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both fully understand the Saudi position, but they have both been proceeding with negotiations anyway.

What does that tell us?

On Monday, the UN Security Council approved President Trump’s 20 point peace plan for Gaza, and Trump was named chairman of “the Board of Peace”…

The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution on Monday in support of President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan in Gaza, and Trump has been named chairman of the Board of Peace. The resolution passed the council 13-0-2, endorsing the president’s plan, which Hamas agreed to on October 8 and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially endorsed in a signing with Trump on October 13. “Congratulations to the World on the incredible Vote of the United Nations Security Council, just moments ago, acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me, and include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

According to the official UN website, the resolution that was approved provides “a pathway towards Palestinian self-determination and eventual statehood”…

A transitional governance mechanism named the Board of Peace – chaired by President Donald Trump under the US peace plan which underpinned the 8 October ceasefire – would be formed to coordinate security, humanitarian and reconstruction planning. This would guide Gaza towards a reformed Palestinian governing authority. The resolution outlines a pathway towards Palestinian self-determination and eventual statehood, linked to accountable governance and reconstruction milestones.

This is what Saudi Arabia and other radical Islamic regimes in the Middle East have wanted all along.

And they think that Donald Trump is the president that is going to get this over the line for them.

Once that happens, nothing will ever be the same again.

Meanwhile, Trump is laying the groundwork for a regime change war in Venezuela…

With the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s most advanced aircraft carrier, now stationed within striking distance of Venezuela, there are roughly 15,000 American troops at sea and on land in the region — including in Puerto Rico, where U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jets have been seen flying nearly around the clock this week. The Ford arrived as the Trump administration moved to designate a purported drug-smuggling ring known as the “Cartel de Los Soles” as a foreign terrorist organization. President Trump said that designation could open the door to targeting assets and infrastructure inside Venezuela. Asked Monday if he would rule out sending American ground troops into Venezuela, Mr. Trump said: “No, I don’t rule out that. I don’t rule out anything. We just have to take care of Venezuela.”

The USS Gerald R. Ford is the largest warship in the U.S. Navy.

By bringing it within striking distance of Venezuela, John Bolton says that President Trump “has now put the gun on the table”…

Bringing the USS Gerald Ford to the region is a real statement. “Trump has now put the gun on the table,” Bolton said. “The question is, is he going to use it or not?”

I don’t think that this is for show.

I think that at some point President Trump will pull the trigger.

And President Trump is suggesting that airstrikes against Mexican drug cartels could be coming too…

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would launch strikes against Mexico if it would stop drugs from being trafficked into the United States. “Okay with me, whatever we have to do to stop drugs,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

Of course Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum continues to insist that she will never give Trump permission to do this…

Donald Trump’s threat of US military strikes against drug cartels inside Mexico is a non-starter, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday. ‘It’s not going to happen,’ she said at a press conference, responding to Trump’s warning that he would do ‘whatever we have to do,’ including strikes within the territory.

If we conduct strikes on drug cartels in Mexican territory without her permission, that will be an act of war.

Stay tuned, because that could actually happen.

Before I end this article, I wanted to bring up a very alarming incident that just occurred in Poland…

Warsaw authorities have now laid official blame on the sabotage attack on Poland’s rail network which was uncovered Sunday, and could have led to the derailing of a train. As everyone expected, they are looking squarely at Moscow. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Tuesday that an investigation at the scene points to two Ukrainian citizens who have “long worked for Russian intelligence” as the prime suspects in the case. A train track linking the Polish cities of Warsaw and Lublin had been destroyed in an “unprecedented act of sabotage”. Tusk described the damaged railway is as crucially important for delivering aid to Ukraine. “The goal was to cause a rail catastrophe,” Tusk told members of Polish parliament in a briefing on Tuesday. He identified that at one of the two specific sabotage sites a military-grade C4 explosive charge was used.

Yes, it is possible that Russia wanted to cause a rail accident in Poland for some reason.

But to me, this very much smells like a false flag attack.

It would be incredibly stupid for the Russians to conduct an attack on Polish soil, because the Russians definitely do not want to go to war with NATO.

But the Ukrainians are desperate to drag NATO directly into the war, because that is the only shot they have of winning it.

Polish authorities have not caught the two Ukrainian citizens that have “long worked for Russian intelligence”, and so we may not get solid answers regarding these two mysterious individuals any time soon.

But if something happens that causes a direct conflict between Russia and NATO, it will be a major victory for Ukraine, and it will also put us right on the brink of nuclear war.

So much is starting to happen all over the world.

Hold on tight, because I am entirely convinced that the next few months will be extremely pivotal for all of us.

Michael's new book entitled "10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

