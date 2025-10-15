When hundreds of America’s admirals and generals gathered at a military base in Virginia on September 30th, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth instructed them to “prepare for war”. Unfortunately, he was not exaggerating. We are on the brink of war with Venezuela, President Trump is threatening to take military action if Hamas does not disarm, our relations with China are rapidly deteriorating, and if we give Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine that will put us just one step away from a nuclear war with Russia. I am entirely convinced that the months ahead will be extremely dramatic. Let us hope that global leaders make wise decisions during this time, because a single miscalculation could lead to the unthinkable.

On Monday, it was being reported that three B-52 bombers have been “hovering near Venezuelan airspace”…

Massive U.S. B-52H Stratofortress bombers have been spotted flying sorties over the southern Caribbean, hovering near Venezuelan airspace in a clear demonstration of military might. Three aircraft—call signs BUNNY01, BUNNY02, and BUNNY03—were observed on extended flight patterns from Louisiana’s Barksdale Air Force Base in a striking show of force aimed at Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. This comes as the Trump administration has stepped up military operations in the region, including a series of recent strikes on vessels off Venezuela’s coast that the U.S. linked to narcotics trafficking. The strikes, which have resulted in multiple fatalities, have drawn condemnation from Caracas and heightened concerns about escalating tensions between the two countries.

Many pundits believe that threatening Venezuela with B-52 bombers is essentially a “final warning” to the regime of Nicolas Maduro.

Trump wants Maduro to step down peacefully, but that isn’t going to happen.

Meanwhile, we continue to bomb Venezuelan ships that are trafficking drugs…

The US military conducted yet another strike on a boat alleged to be trafficking drugs off the coast of Venezuela, killing six people on board, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday. Trump said that the vessel was “affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization” but did not name any organization or provide evidence to back up the assertion. “Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed.”

Bombing ships that are carrying narcotics is one thing.

Bombing Venezuelan territory would be an entirely different thing altogether.

Maduro is extremely concerned about what is coming, and so he is mobilizing his forces…

In a message on the Telegram social network, Maduro said he was mobilizing the military, police and a civilian militia to defend Venezuela’s “mountains, coasts, schools, hospitals, factories and markets.” State television showed images of armored vehicles deploying in the sprawling low-income Caracas suburb of Petare, a traditional stronghold of socialist support. Military exercises will also take place in Miranda state, which neighbors Caracas.

If the U.S. goes to war with Venezuela, our relations with other South American nations such as Colombia will be destroyed.

Hopefully Trump will back down while there is still time to do so.

In the Middle East, the situation is very tense.

We are being told that the ceasefire deal in Gaza “hangs by a thread”, and Trump is publicly threatening to “make them disarm” if Hamas does not disarm willingly…

Donald Trump has threatened to forcibly disarm Hamas if they refuse to give up their weapons as the Gaza ceasefire deal hangs by a thread. ‘They will disarm — and if they don’t I’m gonna make them disarm,’ the president told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. ‘They know what I mean.’ Trump warned that America stood ready to bring about Hamas’s disarmament ‘quickly and perhaps violently.’

Hamas is not going to hand over all of their weapons.

That simply is not going to happen.

So how would Trump make Hamas disarm?

Would he send in U.S. troops?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also suggesting that the second phase of Trump’s peace plan may not be accomplished peacefully…

He noted that the conditions of Mr. Trump’s 20-point peace plan “are very clear — it’s not only that we get the hostages out without getting our military out, but that we would subsequently have both demilitarization and disarmament. They’re not the same thing. First Hamas has to give up its arms. And second, you want to make sure that there are no weapons factories inside Gaza. There’s no smuggling of weapons into Gaza. “We also agreed: Okay, let’s get the first part done. Now let’s give a chance to do the second part peacefully, which is my hope.”

We’ll see what happens.

Hamas officials have already stated that they will never hand over all of their weapons, and so the clock is ticking.

In addition, there is another factor would could potentially cause the peace deal to collapse.

Many in Israel are calling for the peace deal to be suspended “until all of the hostages’ remains are returned by Hamas”…

Both the Israeli Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the group which represents the hostage families, and Israel’s defense minister have said the entire peace deal should be shelved until all of the hostages’ remains are returned by Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces, in multiple statements about the return of hostages since Friday, has said only that “Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages.”

My personal opinion is that Hamas will never be able to locate many of those bodies.

So it will be impossible for all of the remains to be returned, and that may turn out to be a major issue.

I will be watching the Middle East very, very closely during the weeks ahead.

Sooner or later, more war is coming to the region.

Elsewhere, the conflict in Ukraine has escalated to a very dangerous level.

It is being reported that the United States “has for months been helping Ukraine mount long-range strikes on Russian energy facilities”…

Fresh reporting in the Financial Times offers more confirmation that the Trump administration has been escalating the proxy war in Ukraine against Russia, in hopes of forcing Moscow to the negotiating table. The Sunday report makes clear that “The US has for months been helping Ukraine mount long-range strikes on Russian energy facilities, in what officials say is a coordinated effort to weaken Vladimir Putin’s economy and force him to the negotiating table.” “American intelligence shared with Kyiv has enabled strikes on important Russian energy assets including oil refineries far beyond the frontline, according to multiple Ukrainian and US officials familiar with the campaign,” it adds.

When we participate in such strikes, we are actively making ourselves a part of the conflict.

In other words, we are already essentially in a state of war with Russia.

We should be very thankful that the Russians have shown a tremendous amount of restraint, but now we are rapidly approaching a point of no return.

On Sunday, Trump made it clear that he is very close to sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine…

President Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, outlined the idea as part of negotiation tactics. He said: “I might say ‘Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I’m going to send them Tomahawks.’”

And I don’t think that it is a coincidence that key Ukrainian leaders just met with representatives of the company that manufactures Tomahawks…

Senior Ukrainian officials visiting the U.S. have met with major U.S. defense companies, including the manufacturer of the Tomahawk missile that Kyiv has repeatedly requested. Ukraine’s prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, Rustem Umerov—formerly Ukraine’s defense minister, now the head of the country’s national security and defense council—as well as Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Olga Stefanishyna met with representatives from Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, said Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff.

Giving Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would be an exceedingly foolish thing to do.

Tomahawks were originally designed to be able to carry nuclear warheads.

And as Dmitry Medvedev has correctly pointed out, “it’s impossible to distinguish a nuclear Tomahawk missile from a conventional one in flight”…

Medvedev’s chilling response on Monday spelled out that this“could end badly for everyone … most of all, for Trump himself,” according to a translation of his Telegram post. “It’s been said a hundred times, in a manner understandable even to the star-spangled man, that it’s impossible to distinguish a nuclear Tomahawk missile from a conventional one in flight,” Medvedev, who serves as the Russian Security Council Deputy Chair, further noted. Medvedev here is alluding to Russian strategic doctrine. In a scenario where Moscow leaders believed or suspected a nuclear payload had been launched at Russia, its military would have the right to respond in kind, with nukes.

If Tomahawk cruise missiles are fired toward major Russian cities, will the Russians wait to see what happens when they strike their targets or will they fire back while the Tomahawks are still in the air?

If cruise missiles that are capable of carrying nuclear warheads were fired at Washington D.C. or New York City, what would we do?

You might want to think about that.

The Russians are not bluffing when they warn that we are getting dangerously close to nuclear war.

If we push them too far, they will take action.

Kremlin mouthpiece Vladimir Solovyov just issued an extremely ominous warning…

Apparently referencing nuclear war between Russia and the West, he continued: “You will be destroyed, it’s clear and precise. You don’t have to listen to us, to love us or to giggle… I will tell you once again: We do not need your love, we need your fear. Animal-like horror. It will get to this, it certainly will.”

Threatening the Russians will not work.

If we continue to threaten the Russians, it will backfire severely.

This is not a game.

There are approximately 8 billion people living on our planet today, and their fates are hanging in the balance.

So let us hope for peace, but let us also prepare for war, because I believe that a lot more war is coming.

