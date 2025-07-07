Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Ellis's avatar
Mike Ellis
27m

I like Persian cats 🐈. Interesting and provocative article. But I've been reading articles of doom since the 70's, as I read your articles, too, and combined with eschatalogy from the Bible, it's just too much for one person to "Synthia-size." Keep writing your books! Thank you 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture