What does a country that gives $792,200,000 to Planned Parenthood in a single year deserve? And what does a country that has killed more than 60,000,000 children since 1973 deserve? The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but then the number of abortions in the United States went up even higher. We have been systematically wiping out future generations of Americans, and then we have the gall to claim that we are a great nation. In ancient times, the practice of child sacrifice allowed pagan societies to get rid of large numbers of unwanted babies. They sacrificed thousands of children to their “gods”, but we have sacrificed tens of millions of children on the altar of convenience.

According to the annual report that was just released by Planned Parenthood, the organization is performing more abortions than ever before…

402,230 abortions, an all-time high, and up from last year’s 392,715 abortions.

367,594 breast cancer screenings and Pap tests, down from 410,272 the previous year.

129,594 preventive care visits, roughly the same as last year’s 129,216.

2,148 adoption referrals, up from 1,721 the previous year but half the referrals made just five years ago.

2,223,680 contraceptive services, down from 2,250,913 the previous year.

2.08 million patients, slightly up from last year’s 2.05 million, but quite a drop-off from the 2.4 million reported five years ago.

Abortion is a key revenue generator for Planned Parenthood, and that is one of the reasons why it is pushed so hard over other services that are deemed to be less important…

Other pro-life commentators criticized the group, based on its latest report. “Planned Parenthood receives increased taxpayer dollars annually while actual health services regularly decrease,” Carole Novielli wrote for Live Action. “The organization now commits over 57 abortions for every one prenatal care service, and kills over 187 preborn babies for every one adoption referral.”

Those numbers are so revealing.

Ultimately, abortion is what Planned Parenthood is all about.

And now they are even helping women that live in states where abortion is restricted travel to other states where they can receive abortions…

For the second year in a row, Planned Parenthood also touted how it helps women from pro-life states travel elsewhere to get abortions. The abortion giant reports assisting more than 100,000 women seeking abortions in the past year. More than 12,500 women received on average $275 to go toward travel costs. That’s more than $3.4 million in direct funding for abortion travel.

The blood of the children that are being slaughtered is crying out for justice.

But the federal government is not against what Planned Parenthood is doing.

In fact, the federal government is the primary source of funding for what Planned Parenthood is doing.

According to the numbers that Planned Parenthood just released, the organization got nearly 800 million dollars in government funding in just 12 months…

$2.522 billion in net assets, up from $2.517 billion the previous year.

$792.2 million in government funding, up from $699.3 the previous year.

More than $2 billion in total revenue, almost equal to the previous year.

$27.4 million in excess revenue (calculated by subtracting total expenses from total revenues, down from 178.6 million the previous year).

$684.1 million in private contributions and bequests, down from $997.5 million reported the previous year.

Every year, hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars go to Planned Parenthood.

And every year those of us that are against abortion ask the federal government to stop doing that.

But every year our politicians in Washington just keep showering Planned Parenthood with more cash.

The federal government is the number one source of revenue for Planned Parenthood, and that makes the federal government complicit in their crimes.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade was an opportunity for our nation to repent.

But instead of repenting, the number of abortions in the United States has actually gone up by 7 percent…

In 2024, the number of abortions nationally rose 7 percent from the pre-Dobbs rate in 2020, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion access. The increase is largely driven by medication abortions, which now account for nearly two-thirds of all terminations.

If we banned the abortion pill, we could eliminate about two-thirds of the abortions that happen in the U.S. annually.

But our leaders refuse to do that, even though a recent study has shown that more than 10 percent of the women that take an abortion pill “experience sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious or life-threatening adverse event”…

In a first-of-its-kind study, “The Abortion Pill Harms Women”, the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC) reveals that serious adverse events from mifepristone are approximately 22 times more frequent than the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) currently recognizes. The study shows that, following a mifepristone abortion, 10.93 percent of women experience sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious or life-threatening adverse event. That is, over one in ten patients experience at least one serious adverse event.

And we have also learned that more than 5 percent of the women that taken an abortion pill “undergo secondary abortions after the abortion pills they initially ingest fail”…

More than one in 20 women undergo secondary abortions after the abortion pills they initially ingest fail, according to just-published analysis. The new study from the Ethics and Public Policy Center, which CBN News has previously reported on, found more than 5% of women had to pursue a repeat abortion within 45 days of taking mifepristone, the leading abortion-inducing pill. The data came from an analysis of insurance claims from 865,727 mifepristone abortions between 2017 and 2023.

Why won’t our politicians in Washington ban these extremely dangerous pills?

And why won’t our politicians in Washington stop showering Planned Parenthood with hundreds of millions of dollars each year?

There is no excuse for the inaction that we are witnessing.

If we continue to kill children on an industrial scale, there will be no future for America.

Life is so precious. One recent study actually found that humans “give off light”, but the study also discovered that the light that we give off “disappears upon death”…

Being made in the image of God could include giving off a “glow” until bodily death. A newly released study of ultraweak photon emission (UPE) found not only that human beings give off light — a glow so faint it’s impossible to see with the naked eye — but that the glow disappears upon death.

The “light of life” is a real thing, and every day thousands of American children are having their lights suddenly extinguished.

How much time do we have left before we get what we deserve?

I have a feeling that we will soon find out.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.