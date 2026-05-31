Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Cattexas's avatar
Cattexas
6h

Thank you for your research. What are your thoughts on human causes of drought and I'm not talking about oil and gas! Do you think whether modification by chemtrails is causing drought?

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Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
5h

Covert climate intervention operations, geoengineering, aren't helping. Our BIOSPHERE is already collapsing, insect population down 90% now. Earth mean temp has risen 3.5%. The Earth is headed to the VENU SYNDROME, where surface temps reach 800C, hot enough to melt lead. No environment, no people. Simple. The Earth cannot sustain 8 billion people. The Elites aiming for the GOLDEN BILLION, to sustain 1 billion people, means 7 billion of you are going to die.

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