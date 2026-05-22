It just keeps happening over and over again. False rumors about a peace deal between the United States and Iran start circulating, and a lot of people out there just keep falling for it. How many times is this going to play out? Look, the reality of the matter is that Iran is only going to make a deal if President Trump basically surrenders and gives the Iranians everything on their completely absurd wishlist. If that doesn’t happen, there simply isn’t going to be a deal. The Iranians and the Trump administration are not even in the same universe when it comes to the nuclear issues, and as I discussed in my last article, the fact that the Iranians intend to make the status quo in the Strait of Hormuz permanent is completely and utterly unacceptable to U.S. officials. Those that keep expecting some sort of a “breakthrough” are going to be disappointed every single time.

On Thursday, so many sources were reporting that a “final draft” of a peace agreement had been agreed to and that a formal announcement was imminent.

But it was completely fake news, and it was soon exposed as completely fake news.

The Iranians have not moved from their core negotiating positions and they aren’t going to move.

At this point, the Iranians are telling us that negotiations are in a “permanent deadlock” and that they have “no desire to even continue negotiations”…

President Trump is not going to move from his core negotiating positions either.

He believes that preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons is “more important than anything else”…

Trump said if the question was put to Americans, “they will all agree” Iran cannot get a nuclear weapon. “This is the nuclearization of a country that some people would say is somewhat crazy, and we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon, that’s all it is,” he said. “We can’t let it.” “You will have a nuclear war in the Middle East, and that war will come here, that war will go to Europe,” Mr. Trump said. “We cannot let that happen, and it won’t happen. That’s more important than anything else.”

Who is going to make the drastic compromises that are necessary for a deal to be achieved?

The people that keep falling for the false rumors will never tell you that.

To the Iranians, accepting the terms that Trump is offering would be the equivalent of surrendering, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is telling us that “martyrdom” would be preferable to that…

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated, “We will not bow our heads, our ministers and experts are working day and night, without a single day off.” He added, per state sources: “We are willing to sacrifice as much as possible for the honor and pride of Iran, and we are not afraid of martyrdom.”

Pezeshkian is actually one of the “moderates” that we keep hearing about.

So just imagine how the hardcore “radicals” are feeling.

The Iranians do not believe that a peace deal will actually happen.

Instead, they are feverishly preparing for the next chapter of the war…

Iran has already restarted some of its drone production during the six-week ceasefire that began in early April, one sign it is rapidly rebuilding certain military capabilities degraded by US-Israeli strikes, according to two sources familiar with US intelligence assessments. Four sources told CNN that US intelligence indicates Iran’s military is reconstituting much faster than initially estimated. The rebuilding of military capabilities, including replacing missile sites, launchers and production capacity for key weapons systems destroyed during the current conflict, means that Iran remains a significant threat to regional allies should President Donald Trump restart the bombing campaign, according to the four sources familiar with the intelligence. It also calls into question claims about the extent to which US-Israeli strikes have degraded Iran’s military in the long term.

When fighting with Iran erupts again, things are going to get really wild.

In fact, the Iranians are promising to extend the war beyond the Middle East this time…

Iran vowed Wednesday to attack countries outside the Middle East if President Trump follows through with his threat of “big hit” strikes amid stalled talks to end the war. “If aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will extend beyond the region this time,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said in a statement aired on state media.

The Iranians still have some really big surprises up their sleeves.

Just watch.

Meanwhile, the fighting in Ukraine is really starting to escalate.

In fact, it is being reported that the Russians have recently been using depleted uranium munitions in northern Ukraine…

Russia has fired missiles armed with depleted uranium warheads at northern Ukraine, causing radiation levels to spike around bomb sites. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it found harmful levels of radiation emanating from an unexploded R-60 air-to-air missile after an attack on the village of Kamka in the Chernihiv region last month. The source of the radiation was identified as Uranium-235 and Uranium-238, it added. Depleted uranium is a leftover material from the enrichment process used to produce nuclear fuel and weapons, making it less radioactive than natural uranium.

Depleted uranium munitions should never be used by any nation under any circumstances, because they are incredibly bad for the environment.

If you doubt this, just go to Google Images and type in “depleted uranium birth defects Iraq” and have a look.

The U.S. extensively used depleted uranium munitions during the war in Iraq, and what we did to those children is beyond criminal.

So whenever I hear of anyone using depleted uranium munitions it makes me very angry.

The Russians also just conducted a major readiness exercise for their strategic nuclear forces…

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the exercise involved 64,000 troops, over 200 missile launchers, more than 140 aircraft, 73 surface warships and 13 submarines, including eight armed with nuclear-tipped ICBMs. The drills focused on the “preparation and use of nuclear forces under the threat of aggression,” it said. The maneuvers also practice cooperation with Belarus, an ally that hosts Russian nuclear weapons. Russian arsenals in Belarus include its latest intermediate range nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system.

The Russians can see the writing on the wall.

They realize that a global war has erupted, and they want to be ready for what is coming next.

On Monday, the Russians pledged to provide “the most active support” to the regime in Cuba…

Russia said on May 21 that it would provide active support to Cuba despite attempts by the United States to intimidate and tighten the “sanctions noose” around the Communist‑run island republic. The US announced murder charges against former Cuban president Raul Castro on May 20, a major escalation in Washington’s campaign against Cuba, where Castro’s communists have been in charge since his late brother, former leader Fidel Castro, led a revolution in 1959. “We will continue to provide the most active support to the fraternal Cuban people during this extremely difficult period,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

This should deeply alarm all of us, because it appears that the U.S. is about to get a lot more aggressive with Cuba.

President Trump has been talking about “the fall of Cuba” for months, and now the USS Nimitz is being deployed in that direction…

The aircraft carrier Nimitz and its escort warships entered the southern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and will remain in the region for at least a few days as part of the Trump administration’s campaign to pressure the Cuban government, according to the military’s Southern Command and a U.S. official. Right now, the administration intends to use the Nimitz, and its wing of fighter jets, as a show of force, not as a platform for major military operations, as the aircraft carrier Gerald Ford did during the commando raid to seize President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela in January, said the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters.

Many are wondering if we are about to do the same thing to Cuba that we did to Venezuela.

First we indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and then the military went in and grabbed him.

Now we have indicted Raul Castro and a number of other Cuban officials, and a naval buildup in the vicinity of Cuba has begun…

The Nimitz and its escort ships entered the Caribbean on May 20, the same day the Department of Justice announced the indictment of Cuba’s former President Raúl Castro, 94, on murder charges. Castro and five other Cuban officials were indicted for the deaths of four American civilians in a 1996 military operation in which Cuban jets shot down two unarmed planes on a humanitarian mission. The naval buildup is similar to the one that took place near Venezuela in late 2025. That ended when U.S. special forces seized Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Jan. 3.

Considering the fact that the crisis in the Middle East is far from resolved, I think that it would be a huge strategic mistake to make a move on Cuba at this time.

But it might happen.

If it does happen, it will give the Russians and the Chinese yet another reason to be extremely angry with us.

A lot of people out there are still convinced that everything is going to work out just fine somehow.

Sadly, that is not the truth.

The truth is that all-out war is coming, and our world will never be the same again.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.