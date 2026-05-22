Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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DDougieDoug's avatar
DDougieDoug
10h

Trump is manipulating the stock market upward by lying about a peace deal that doesn’t exist.

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John of the West's avatar
John of the West
10h

Men cry peace, peace, where there is no peace.

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