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Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
10hEdited

Iran desires to keep Hezbollah operational, so that it can terrorize Israel. The bottom-line is that no rational government should ever negotiate with terrorist entities.

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Brian's avatar
Brian
9h

Love the Pic you chose I knew instantly where that came from

This Peace deal isn't about Peace it is about settling down the markets so our new Fed chairman can Get Interest rates lower on the 2 year Bonds I know that sounds Crazy but we have 8 trillion in short term Treasuries coming due shortly with few buyers and we need to go long with them and just like the Stock market rewrote the rules for new IPO's and how they can be brought to market we just had the Banking laws rewrote so that they can carry more Treasuries just like a few years ago when it almost all came apart but this way they can inject more money in the economy without looking like they did and so inflation will go up but not at the moment anyway deception is rampant Stay close to the Lord He certainly helps shine a light for me and so I have my only hope in him not any of this and e]anyone who reads this should too

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