If we are seeing this much fear now, how bad will it be if H5N1 starts spreading from human to human on a widespread basis? Since the bird flu pandemic began in early 2022, over 148 million birds have been ordered to be euthanized in the United States alone. But killing all those birds didn’t stop the disease. Today, the bird flu pandemic is worse than ever. In recent months, H5N1 has really been spreading among our cattle herds, and the Los Angeles Times has reported on the “piles of dead cattle” in California. Needless to say, that is very bad news for our food supply. On top of everything else, now cats are being put down after getting infected. According to Reuters, two house cats in the state of Oregon were just killed “after testing positive for bird flu”…

Two house cats in Oregon were euthanized after testing positive for bird flu linked to their consumption of pet food made from raw chicken, state agriculture officials said on Friday. The virus has infected millions of poultry since the nation’s worst-ever outbreak began in 2022, along with thousands of dairy cattle and almost 70 people since April. The CDC has said the risk to the general public is low. Both cats that tested positive ate the same brand of pet food, Wild Coast Raw, before becoming ill, Oregon’s agriculture department said. Testing confirmed the presence of bird flu in the cats and food samples, according to the department.

These cats could have potentially recovered.

Apparently a decision was made to euthanize them in order to help prevent the spread of the disease.

But if H5N1 mutates into a form that can spread easily among humans, there isn’t going to be much that we can do about it.

Earlier today, we learned that a woman in the state of Wyoming that has tested positive has had to be hospitalized…

A woman in Wyoming was hospitalized with H5N1 bird flu, according to health officials who say she was likely infected by handling sickened birds in a backyard flock. According to a statement from Wyoming’s public health department, the woman is “an older adult” and has “other health conditions,” which may have made her more susceptible to the disease. She is being treated in another state. This marks the first human case of bird flu in Wyoming and the 70th human case in the United States since 2024.

I don’t see any reason to panic at this stage.

But once health authorities start telling us that person to person contact can spread H5N1, panic will spread like wildfire.

Meanwhile, chickens and turkeys continue to drop dead at a staggering rate, and it is being reported that some egg farmers feel “that the fight against the avian flu is unwinnable”…

Egg farmers are starting to worry that the fight against the avian flu is unwinnable. Producers across the country are bleeding millions of dollars to invest in biosecurity efforts to rebuild their rapidly dying flocks — all while protecting humans from catching the deadly disease, according to a report. “I call this virus a terrorist. And we are in a battle and losing, at the moment,” Greg Herbruck, the CEO of Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch in Michigan, told the San Antonio Express-News.

Earlier this month, I wrote about the new strain of H5N1 that is just ripping through flocks from coast to coast.

As a result, some major retailers are now rationing eggs, and the price of a dozen eggs has soared into the stratosphere…

While Americans have gotten used to sticker shock over the past couple of years under President Biden as prices for food, gas and other everyday items surged, many shoppers had to look twice when they bought a couple of eggs lately. The average price for a dozen Grade A large eggs climbed to $4.95 last month according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, up from just $2.52 twelve months earlier. According to the latest CPI report, overall egg prices rose by more than 50 percent over the past year.

Needless to say, this is not the only health scare that we are facing right now.

An outbreak of Ebola is causing a great deal of alarm in central Africa, and on Sunday some media sources were reporting that there were two potential cases of Ebola in New York City…

Two suspected Ebola patients were transported from a New York City urgent care facility to a hospital for treatment after they exhibited symptoms of the deadly and incurable disease. The patients were transported from a City MD on East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue around 11:16 a.m. ET on Sunday, the New York City Fire Department told DailyMail.com. Images showed first responders wearing face coverings and gloves as they moved the patients into ambulances on the rainy Upper East Side street.

Thankfully, it appears that this may have been a false alarm.

At this point, authorities are telling us that the two patients probably just have the flu.

Hopefully that is true.

Switching gears, I wanted to mention the magnitude 5.0 earthquake that just hit the state of Texas…

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in West Texas late Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and could be felt by residents more than 150 miles away in El Paso. The earthquake struck near the border of Culberson and Reeves counties at 11:23 p.m. CST with an epicenter about 33 miles northwest of Toyah, Texas. Three smaller aftershocks also occurred within minutes of the first quake. There have been no immediate reported deaths or injuries associated with the quakes. And economic losses are expected to be minimal.

It is being reported that this was the sixth most powerful earthquakein the entire recorded history of the state…

Friday’s earthquake is tied for the sixth strongest in Texas history, according to the website Earthquake Track. Texas has also experienced two magnitude 5.1 earthquakes in the past six months, both tying for the fifth strongest in state history.

On the west coast, yet another very alarming earthquake swarm hit southern California on Saturday…

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5, the third above 3.0 in Southern California in the last several hours, struck the Inland Empire on Saturday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 2:16 p.m. with an epicenter 11 miles south of Idyllwild, near Hemet. The quake marked the third in the region on Saturday, after two hit the Malibu area in the early hours of Saturday. A 3.8 magnitude was recorded just before midnight while a 3.5 rattled the area at about 6:30 a.m.

We have seen several earthquake swarms strike the state of California so far this year, and this has prompted Newsweek to publish an article entitled “Could California Face ‘Big One’ Earthquake Soon?”…

Seismologists are closely monitoring California’s fault lines as concerns grow about the possibility that the “Big One” could happen soon. The “Big One” refers to a massive earthquake that could occur along the San Andreas Fault, one of the state’s most significant and active fault lines. Scientists predict that this earthquake could reach a magnitude of 7.8 or higher, causing widespread destruction across Southern California or the San Francisco Bay Area depending on the rupture location.

To answer Newsweek’s question, the answer is yes.

California could definitely be hit by the “Big One” soon.

I have been warning people about this in my books and in my articles over and over again.

It is just a matter of time before an absolutely enormous earthquake permanently alters the geography of the California coastline.

When it finally happens, nobody will be able to say that they were not warned.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.