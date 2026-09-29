Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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wlrfixinit's avatar
wlrfixinit
Sep 29

I come from a family of farmers, I went my own way because I couldn't stand to see what was happening..I have absolutely no sympathy for the American farmer. It's all corporate farms now. They have an office full of secretaries just to figure out what government programs they qualify for or what subsides they can get on. Most around here commit insurance fraud every year, they will plant a field and intentionally not irrigate it or over apply fertilizer on purpose to destroy the crop and get the insurance money. When you read the Bible in Genesis and God said that every thought and action by men was evil you see it so clearly all around you, this country is doomed, but God's plan is coming together.

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Glen Wilcoxson's avatar
Glen Wilcoxson
Sep 29

Look up the Minonites in Tennesse n see how they’re a makin it !!!

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