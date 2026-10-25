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DDougieDoug's avatar
DDougieDoug
1d

This was planned years ago when Nixon went off the Gold standard that was only supposed to last a couple of weeks and it lasted forever to this day

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Charles's avatar
Charles
1d

I just had open heart surgery and when the final billls come I expect it to be 200k and 300k. And that could be optimistic. If it weren't for great insurance I would never be able to afford it.

We would be living on the street. I understand that most people don't have the kind of insurance I have and I would be dead without the surgery.

We do ok in retirement, again most people don't come anywhere close to what we have.

I'm grateful for what we have but who knows how much longer the music will keep playing. All the income in the world won't help if there is nothing available to buy.

That could easily become a reality in the not too distant future.

Blaming Trump or Reagon or Nixon is a waste of breath. They are not the ones holding the purse strings. It is much deeper and wider. But certainly a planned demolition.

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