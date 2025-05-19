Our ultra-toxic society is slowly but surely killing virtually everything that lives on this planet. As you will see below, North America has lost almost 3 billion birds since 1970. That is not a misprint. You may have noticed that the birds aren’t singing as much as they once did. That is because we have billions fewer birds than we once did. Of course we are killing off the bees too. From 2023 to 2024, beekeepers in the United States “lost an estimated 55.1 percent of their colonies”. We are now facing a very serious bee emergency, but you rarely ever hear about this on the news. Our world is literally dying, but hardly anyone seems to care. We have been saturating our air, our soil, our food and our water with deadly poisons, and as a result we are facing mass extinctions on a planetary scale.

Maybe you don’t care that billions of birds are dying.

But you should, because birds pollinate our food, they disperse vast numbers of seeds, and they are crucial for pest control.

Unfortunately, there are 112 species of birds that have “lost more than half of their populations in the last 50 years”…

The 2025 State of the Birds report, released in March by a coalition led by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and detailed in a university release on Phys.org, found that bird populations continue to decline. More than one-third of bird species are considered of high or moderate conservation concern, and 112 species are labeled “Tipping Point” birds, meaning they’ve lost more than half of their populations in the last 50 years.

Why aren’t more people absolutely horrified by this?

I just don’t understand.

It is being reported that we have literally lost almost 3 billion birds since 1970…

“Birds tell us that we have a full-on emergency across all habitats,” said Marshall Johnson of the National Audubon Society. The data builds on the 2019 finding that North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970.

Needless to say, the birds aren’t killing one another.

Our ultra-toxic society is doing this.

Our poisons are killing the birds, and we are being warned that one-third of all bird species will be extinct by the end of this century…

There is a general consensus among ornithologists that if anthropogenic activities continue as current trends suggest, one-third of all bird species, and an even greater proportion of bird populations, will be rendered extinct by the end of the 21st century.

What would a world with no birds be like?

You might want to think about that, because that is the path that we are on.

Meanwhile, we are killing off the bees at a staggering pace too…

Bees are dying—and at an alarming rate. Between 2023 and 2024, US beekeepers lost an estimated 55.1 percent of their colonies—the worst loss in more than a decade and nearly 15 percent higher than the previous 13-year average.

Did you know that more than a billion pounds of pesticide is sprayed in the United States each year?

A “billion” is 1,000 times larger than a “million”.

Every year, we just add another layer of pesticide on top of all the layers of pesticide that we have sprayed in previous years.

Now bees are dropping dead in unprecedented numbers, and that has enormous implications for the future of humanity…

Jeff Pettis, president of Apimondia—The International Federation of Beekeepers’ Associations—sums up the health benefits that bees offer humans in one word: huge. Although two-thirds of our diet comes from carbohydrates—crops like rice, wheat, and corn—which are pollinated by wind rather than insects, many other important foods require bees. “So we’re not going to starve if we don’t have bees. But literally, everything you can think of that’s nutritious—fruits, nuts, and vegetables—all of those are, we’ll call it, animal-pollinated. The vast majority of those are pollinated by honey bees or other wild bees,” he told The Epoch Times.

What would a world with no bees be like?

Let us hope that we don’t find out.

But if we continue to do what we have been doing, we will eventually kill everything, and that includes ourselves.

By now, you have probably heard that Joe Biden has cancer…

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his personal office announced Sunday. “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” his personal office said in a statement. “On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.” Metastasis means the cancer has spread from its primary site (in Biden’s cancer, the prostate) to other tissue in the body.

This is really bad news for the Biden family.

According to ABC News, a Gleason score of 9 means that Biden’s cancer is “likely to grow and spread rapidly”…

A score of 9 indicates that the cancer cells look very different from normal prostate cells and are likely to grow and spread rapidly. This places the cancer in Grade Group 5, the highest risk category, associated with a greater likelihood of metastasis and a more challenging prognosis.

This is tragic, but it shouldn’t surprise us.

In our ultra-toxic society, vast numbers of people are developing ultra-aggressive forms of cancer all around us.

Of course it wasn’t always this way.

100 years ago, about 3 percent of Americans would be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetimes.

Today, that number has risen to close to 50 percent.

100 years ago we didn’t have an ultra-toxic society, but now we do.

What we eat is full of poisons, what we drink is full of poisons, the air we breathe is full of poisons, the things that we put into our bodies are full of poisons, and the products that we put on to our bodies are full of poisons.

And even if you try to avoid all of those poisons, you are still in danger because we are constantly being bombarded by harmful electromagnetic radiation.

We are literally killing ourselves and everything around us. Once you wake up and understand this basic fact, a lot of other things will suddenly start making a whole lot more sense.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.