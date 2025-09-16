Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles's avatar
Charles
8h

I also attended public schools and university, but it was a different time. However it was still a time of emptiness and meaninglessness. I gave my heart to Jesus when I was 25. My first 30 years old of walking with Jesus were really rocky. The last 25 have been very good. But not without difficulty. But it's been worth the struggle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John of the West's avatar
John of the West
8h

It is a weird time, I think. The culture that built this country is gone. Even if things don’t collapse into a mad max sort of thing, the reality is that there is an individual apocalypse happening. Imagine being sold on the American Dream, working hard, and then seeing it all go away once you lose your job and cannot find another one. That is as devastating as being a refugee.

With education, I know a few teachers. They try hard to provide kids with education, but too many parents make up excuses for their kids behavior or just plain don’t care about their kids. Half the time they are babysitters trying to deal with discipline problems. Some teachers are work idiots, but many do the best they can with what they have. Our society doesn’t value education and fools everyone to think that they can become a movie star, athlete, influencer or any other career with a 10 million to 1 shot of making it.

People have to be willing to educate themselves. Books are cheap or free and there’s a lot of good REAL content on the internet, once you filter out the porn and clickbait socials.

People also have to be willing to think for themselves and on their feet. We are being led by complete idiots who have no clue how to actually run anything. Everyone here should be praying that there actually is some sort of new world conspiracy, because it would mean at least someone is in charge somewhere. But the world has turned to evil and evil brings chaos and cruelty.

I’m increasingly convinced that the reason people hate Trump so much is that he is giving people a peek behind the curtain and show everyone at the end of the day that we don’t have real leaders, just clowns taking a paycheck and making stupid speeches.

Just a few thoughts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture