When people are literally fighting against the government, what else are we supposed to call it? Earlier today, I wrote an articleabout the death spiral that New York City has now entered. But of course Chicago has been in a death spiral for a long time. As conditions in the Windy City have deteriorated, there has been a mass exodus of wealthy taxpayers and law-abiding citizens. Meanwhile, mass immigration has fueled the explosive growth of Chicago gangs. Recently, FBI Director Kash Patel admitted that there are now “110,000 gang members” living in Chicago. They outnumber the police by about a 10 to 1 margin, and there are many neighborhoods that are simply not safe for anyone to go into at night.

The largest gang in the city of Chicago is known as the Latin Kings. It has more than 25,000 members, and the leaders of the gang have just issued a “shoot on sight” order for any federal agents that are involved in immigration enforcement operations in the city…

Customs and Border Protection officials said Latin Kings street gang leaders have issued a “shoot on sight” order targeting agents involved in immigration operations in Chicago, NewsNation has learned. “Officer/agents are reminded to maintain heightened situational awareness and exercise extreme caution when conducting enforcement activities,” the agency’s internal warning said.

Needless to say, thousands of the members of the Latin Kings gang came into this country illegally.

And they are willing to kill to keep from being deported.

When asked about the threat from the Latin Kings, a DHS spokesperson would not comment on them specifically.

But that spokesperson did acknowledge the tremendous violence that we have witnessed on the streets of Chicago lately…

A DHS spokesperson wouldn’t comment on the reported Latin Kings threat but added “our law enforcement is now facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst.” “Nearly everyday we have seen violence, assaults, or smears against our officers in Chicago, including yesterday when agents vehicles were rammed multiple times and shots fired at them.”

The specific incident that the DHS spokesperson was referring to took place in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood…

Chaos erupted in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood late Saturday morning as federal immigration agents detained a person and reportedly used a flash bang as an angry crowd gathered, according to an alderman and video of the incident posted on social media.

The reason why federal agents used a flash bang grenade is because a male driving a black Jeep fired shots at them…

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News in a statement that U.S. Border Patrol was conducting “immigration enforcement operations” near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue when an unknown male driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene. DHS also claimed a number of “agitators” threw a paint can and bricks at Border Patrol vehicles.

The good news is that they found the shooter.

He is from Mexico, and he is in this country illegally…

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday targeting Border Patrol agents in Chicago, the Department of Homeland Security said on X Monday. DHS said the suspect is from Mexico, and is in the U.S. illegally. Officials said the suspect has previously been convicted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, felony possession of a weapon and illegal entry.

We see this same pattern so many times.

Violent criminals that are in this country illegally are arrested and convicted, but then they are put right back into the streets.

Hopefully this violent criminal will finally be deported for good.

Following the shooting incident, crazed rioters viciously attacked federal agents several more times…

DHS said after the scene was cleared, a car tried to ram their convoy at Cermak and California, but was stopped by a controlled tire deflation device. Then, as the group was trying to continue toward an FBI facility, two drivers tried to “impede operations.” According to DHS, agents warned the drivers to stop, but one driver attempted to ram the convoy and was arrested. When Border Patrol left the FBI facility, DHS claims they found protesters lying on the groundnear 26th Street and Pulaski. DHS says protesters refused to comply and began throwing things. Federal agents cleared the area and continued to a Sam’s Club parking lot where DHS claims they were stalked and a car rammed a Border Patrol car.

It is open warfare on the streets of Chicago.

And sometimes innocent families are getting caught in the crossfire…

Cellphone video showed the moment Saturday morning Rafael Veraza says he and his family were pepper sprayed by Border Patrol agents in the parking lot of a Sam’s Club in Cicero, just over the city border from Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. “He started spraying from the front of the car towards the back. Basically I got sprayed all over my face,” Veraza said. He says the effect was immediate. “I’m asthmatic. I’ve been with asthma since I was a little kid,” Veraza said. “So the moment that it hit me, I couldn’t breathe.”

The mainstream media is not giving what is going on in Chicago enough attention.

Nearly every day there are more violent confrontations.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin is blaming JB Pritzker and Brandon Johnson for the “environment of lawlessness” that now exists…

“JB Pritzker and Brandon Johnson have fueled an environment of lawlessness and assault on federal law enforcement,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “In less than three hours in Chicago, Border Patrol faced gunshots, violent mobs at every stop, bricks and other objects thrown at them, and four vehicle rammings.” “The violence in Chicago against law enforcement is unprecedented—These attacks are the consequence of vitriolic smears from sanctuary politicians and the media. Just last week, Chicago and national media falsely accused law enforcement of raiding a daycare center. Now, they are silent when our agents come under gunfire.”

This crisis isn’t going to go away.

The Trump administration is going to continue to conduct deportation operations, and the opposition to those deportation operations is only going to get even more violent.

Civil unrest is one of the key elements of “the Perfect Storm” that we are now experiencing.

It appears to be inevitable that a lot of people will get hurt or killed during this period of violent civil unrest.

My advice would be to avoid the chaos if you possibly can, because what we have witnessed so far is just the beginning.

