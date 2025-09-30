Michael Snyder’s Substack

Charles
8h

I live just outside a large state university and I get to talk to young people from time to time. Almost without fail they have no clue what awaits them in the real world. They almost all come from families who have very deep pockets and seem to be supporting their children for four to six years and delaying their entry into reality. Most people have no clue what life is all about.

MoodyP
9h

This is about the same as it was in 1977.

According to Grok when you do the math for all the the age brackets between 18-30 the estimated number of those under 30 with full time employment in 1977 was 49.4%.

Here’s the problem. People don’t know history. They don’t do the work necessary to learn it. And they sensationalize something that isn’t all that sensational.

In 1977 the unemployment rate was close to 8%. And the unemployment rate for new college grads was much higher than it is today.

I’m not saying it’s a good situation. But it’s not novel.

