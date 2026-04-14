Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Lily33
1h

It really highlights why Trump had to address the problem Iran posed.

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Lily33
1h

Upsetting the Chinese is the best reason to stop oil from Iran.

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