A lot of really weird things have been happening over the past few days. I don’t know what all of it means, but what has been taking place is so unusual that it should definitely be getting our attention. For example, on New Year’s Eve lightning struck four of the most iconic buildings in the United States. If lightning had hit just one of those buildings, it could have easily been dismissed as a coincidence, but that isn’t what we witnessed. I don’t know why more people aren’t talking about this, because what just occurred in Washington D.C. and New York City is very strange indeed.

On the evening of December 31st, a spectacular bolt of lightning that hit the U.S. Capitol was captured on video…

By itself, such a lightning strike would be truly extraordinary.

But almost simultaneously, a bolt of lightning also hit the Washington Monument…

I was stunned when I first learned that the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument had both been hit by lightning on New Year’s Eve.

But that was not the end of the story.

It turns out that the Empire State Building was also struck by lightning on the same evening…

What are the odds of three iconic buildings getting hit on the exact same night?

And what are the odds of that happening on New Year’s Eve?

On top of everything else, One World Trade Center was also struck by lightning on New Year’s Eve. I am not able to embed this one, but you can see video of that lightning strike here.

Have you ever heard of anything like this ever happening before?

Four of our most iconic landmarks were all struck by lightning on New Year’s Eve, and hardly anyone is even talking about it.

What is wrong with us?

Of course shortly thereafter we witnessed horrific terror attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas. Americans tend not to pay much attention to terrorism until it happens on our soil, but now everyone is paying attention. Hopefully our law enforcement authorities will have some solid answers for us soon, because there are still so many unanswered questions about those attacks.

Unfortunately, many believe that those attacks were just the beginning.

In fact, one former CIA officer is claiming that there are over a thousand “sleepers” inside the United States right now that are preparing more attacks…

A former CIA officer named Sarah Adams was interviewed on the Shawn Ryan podcast just two weeks ago, and warned that there are more than a thousand al-Qaeda sleepers in the United States right now who are planning major attacks on the homeland. She clearly implicates Biden’s open southern border as the entry point for these potential terrorists and suggests that they have developed new tactics and bombs that can evade detection through traditional means.

For years, millions of people have been pouring over our wide open borders.

For years, people like me have been warning that this is a very serious threat to our national security.

At this point, the damage has been done, and we have all sorts of nuts inside this country that could potentially do all sorts of damage.

Now Donald Trump’s inauguration is coming up on January 20th, and those that are closely associated with Trump have been getting targeted…

A surge in bomb threats and swatting incidents against lawmakers since the election underscores the deep political divide in the U.S. and has lawmakers from both parties calling for more protection. Members of Congress and President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration have been on the receiving end of a rash of false alarms about pipe bombs or dangerous swatting stunts, in which a fake emergency call sends heavily armed police to a target’s residence. A swatting incident against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, led to a woman dying in a car crash with an officer responding to the incident.

Being a prominent politician in this day and age is a very dangerous job.

We should be praying for their safety.

There is one last thing that I wanted to mention before I end this article.

On New Year’s Day, the San Francisco area was shaken by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake…

Northern California residents started off the new year with a rumble, as 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region Wednesday night. The tremor came at around 6.34pm Pacific time, with an epicenter about 70 miles north of San Francisco, the United States Geological Survey reported.

Thankfully, the earthquake was not large enough to do much damage, but local residents clearly felt it…

‘I did feel it actually,’ one X user wrote. ‘It was a rolling earthquake, lasted a few seconds. ‘Usually the earthquakes around here are jolts, not rolling, so it was kind of cool to feel the floor roll under my feet.’ Another X user added that it was ‘pretty intense for a 4.7. ‘It was a shallow earthquake too, so that makes [it[ feel stronger, but [is] usually more locally felt.’

Interestingly, this was a magnitude 4.7 earthquake, and Donald Trump is going to be the 47th president of the United States.

But I suppose that most people will also dismiss that fact as just another “coincidence”.

There sure have been a lot of “coincidences” lately, eh?

I am going to keep writing about the stuff that others are not writing about.

2024 was certainly a crazy year, but I believe that 2025 is going to be even more chaotic.

Hopefully all of the shaking that is coming in 2025 will wake a lot more people up, because right now most of the population is still sleeping.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

