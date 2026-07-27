Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
2h

Sure, planet alignments and stuff. But we can be assured that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. After 47 years we won! All the other things are not as important than this issue. Mission Accomplished!!

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Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
2h

No other Country will "shake hands" in agreement with the United States. This is solely complicit on the current leadership. We need to soft land the complicated difficult crash landing of the American Empire. It's not easy or clean. 40 Trillion in debt. More War. 10 yr bond yields out of control. Power grid failures incoming. How Do We Turn The Corner? Are The Right Leaders In Charge To Make The Changes Necessary?

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