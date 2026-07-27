It is not often that we get to experience three major celestial events on the exact same day. On August 12th, a rare parade of 6 planets will be visible before sunrise. Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Saturn, and Neptune will all be lined up across the morning sky. The only planet that we will not get to see will be Venus. Subsequently, there will be a spectacular total solar eclipse that will be visible in much of the northern hemisphere. And after the Sun goes down, the heavens will be teeming with shooting stars during the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower. It truly will be one of the most memorable days that astronomers have experienced in a long time.

It is normally quite rare to see a planetary parade that includes six different planets in the night sky.

And it is exceptionally rare for such a planetary parade to occur on the date of a total solar eclipse.

But that is precisely what we will get to experience on August 12th…

Around August 12, 2026, six planets — Jupiter, Mercury, Mars, Uranus, Saturn, and Neptune — will appear in the morning sky before sunrise. But this doesn’t mean all six will be easy to see with the naked eye. Mars and Saturn will be the easiest targets, Mercury will be low but possible to catch with a clear horizon, Jupiter will sit even lower than Mercury, Uranus will require binoculars, and Neptune will need a telescope.

That will truly be a remarkable sight.

Later on August 12th, much of the northern hemisphere will have an opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse…

On Aug. 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will sweep across Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, the Atlantic Ocean, Spain, and a small corner of Portugal. Many other places in the Northern Hemisphere will experience a partial solar eclipse that day, including parts of the northern U.S. (from Alaska to North Carolina), most of Canada, much of Europe, and northwestern Africa. For many along the western part of the eclipse path (in mainland Europe and Africa), the Sun will set while it’s still partially eclipsed, creating an opportunity to see a sunset eclipse.

Here in the United States, we will not get to see a total solar eclipse.

But a partial eclipse will be visible in a vast area of the country stretching from Alaska to North Carolina…

Skywatchers should mark their calendars as we are about to witness a rare total solar eclipse next month. On August 12, dozens of cities will experience at least a partial eclipse across the US, Canada, Europe and Africa in what would be the second solar eclipse of 2026. In the US, the cities witnessing the partial eclipse range from Alaska to North Carolina whereas a few Spanish cities in Europe will be the best places to watch the total eclipse.

This will be the very first total solar eclipse for mainland Europe since 1999.

And it will be the very first total solar eclipse for Spain since 1905.

So this is a very rare event indeed.

The path of the total solar eclipse begins in northern Russia and it ends by crossing over parts of Spain and Portugal…

The path of totality starts in far northern Siberia, close to the North Pole, then runs south through the Arctic and the North Atlantic. The path crosses western Iceland, including Reykjavík, before reaching northern Spain – with a small corner of Portugal squeezed inside the band. The Moon will be barely a day past its closest approach to Earth, so its disk looks big enough to cover the Sun outright instead of leaving a ring of light behind.

If you live in an area that will at least get a partial eclipse, I would encourage you to try to watch it.

It isn’t something that you are going to be able to experience in person very often.

Total solar eclipses are only possible because of a truly incredible astronomical “coincidence”…

A total solar eclipse is possible only because the sun is about 400 times larger than the moon, but also about 400 times farther away, making them appear the same size in the sky. Solar and lunar eclipses happen because the moon’s orbit is tilted by about five degrees to Earth’s orbital plane. Most months, the moon passes above or below the sun from our point of view. Only when the new moon crosses one of its orbital nodes can a solar eclipse occur.

Of course this isn’t actually a coincidence.

The reason why the Sun “is about 400 times larger than the moon, but also about 400 times farther away” is because God specifically designed it that way.

He wanted us to be able to experience total solar eclipses.

Once the Sun goes down on August 12th, we will enter the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower…

The Perseids run from July 17 to August 24 this year and reach their peak on the night of August 12 into 13. Earth is plowing through debris shed by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, and that night we pass nearest the dense core of the stream. Swift-Tuttle is a monster as comets go. Its nucleus measures about 16 miles (26 kilometers) across, roughly twice the width of the asteroid tied to the dinosaurs’ extinction.

If you enjoy spotting shooting stars, this will be a very special night.

Let’s just hope that wildfire smoke doesn’t ruin the show.

The western third of the nation is burning like crazy right now, and we are being warned that the total number of acres burned in Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia could soon surpass the one million mark…

More than 900 wildfires are currently raging in Canada, and the smoke from those wildfires has gone as far south as Florida.

We have never seen a wildfire season quite like this, and it is far from over.

This has been such an unusual year in so many ways.

But if you think that the first half of this year was crazy, you might want to hold on tight, because I have a feeling that the second half of this year is going to be even crazier.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.