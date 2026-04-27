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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
10h

The closure of the Hormuz strait, restricting the supply of crude oil was a WAKEUP call to the World, as that raw crude oil gets manufactured by refineries into usable products and transportation fuels to support the 8 billion on this planet.

Planes, ships, trucks, and cars run on transportation fuels manufactured FROM crude oil by multi-billion-dollar refineries.

The world has become dependent on the products and transportation fuels MADE FROM oil, the same products and transportation fuels that unreliable green electricity from Wind and Solar CANNOT make!

Energy "REALITY" is that wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
8h

One thing that has not been addressed by many sources is the permanent or at least semi-permanent impact on an oil well that has been shut down. I don’t understand all of the physics, but people smarter than me on the subject are saying that shutting down a group of wells (which you have to do if you can’t pump oil into tankers) disrupts the internal pressure of the oil field and, if left idle long enough, could take years to get the field back in full operation.

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