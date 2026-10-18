Can you imagine world leaders sitting around a big conference table and agreeing to have a nuclear war? Of course not, because that would never happen. Ultimately, it will be some sort of a mistake that plunges the world into nuclear war. Someone will foolishly decide that the next escalation will still be manageable, but instead it will provoke an unconventional response. In my opinion, today the world is closer to nuclear war than ever before. Both sides have significantly escalated the conflict in Ukraine, and it appears that the Great Middle East War is on the verge of spiraling out of control. If we do not find a way to pull back from the brink, we could end up deeply regretting it, because billions of people could end up dead.

If you back a wounded animal into a corner, you shouldn’t be surprised if that wounded animal does whatever it thinks is necessary to survive.

The war in the Middle East is far, far more dangerous than most people think that it is.

On Sunday, President Trump ominously declared that “we will soon finish the job” in Iran…

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump accused Iran of maintaining a decades-old chant of “Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan.” “It would have been only a question of time until Iran would have put that ominous phrase into effect,” Trump wrote in a message addressed to the Israeli public. He said Iran had been “systematically destroyed, both militarily and financially,” adding: “Unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job.”

So what would finishing the job actually look like?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that would require regime change…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to bring down the Islamic Republic, saying he had instructed Israel’s security agencies to pursue that goal and was prepared to act without US approval if necessary. “We must bring this regime down once and for all,” Netanyahu said during a rare security briefing with Israeli journalists. “That is the directive I have given to all the security agencies.”

Netanyahu has made similar statements numerous times in recent weeks.

He is convinced that 90 percent of the job of bringing about regime change in Iran has already been done, and he is very open about the fact that Israel will act independently against Iran if that becomes necessary…

Netanyahu said 90 percent of the job had already been done, referring to efforts to bring down Iran’s political regime. Netanyahu said he regularly seeks Washington’s approval, but American consent has never been a precondition for pursuing Israel’s objectives. “Our need to eliminate the nuclear threat and the broader threat posed by Iran, by the ayatollahs’ regime, stands on its own. To the extent necessary, we will also act independently. We have done so before, and if necessary, we will do so again,” Netanyahu said.

Israel views this as an existential conflict.

So does Iran.

In the end, only one side will remain standing.

The Iranians are warning us that they have prepared a brand new response to any new attacks, and they are telling us that it “will not follow the rules” that we are currently familiar with…

A senior Iranian security official warned Sunday that Tehran has prepared a new response plan for any renewed U.S.-Israeli attack, as maritime authorities reported several separate attacks on commercial vessels around the Arabian Peninsula. “Iran’s armed forces have prepared a response to any new act of adventurism that would be far more devastating than the 12-day and 40-day wars,” Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in a post on X, referring to attacks by Israel in June 2025, and the conflict triggered by the U.S. and Israel in February. “Iran’s new operational plan will not follow the rules with which they are familiar,” Rezaei said in comments translated by Google.

I don’t like the sound of that.

Are the Iranians threatening to attack Europe or the U.S. homeland?

That could spark all-out war.

It could also be possible that they are threatening to use unconventional weapons.

We know that the Iranians possess chemical weapons, because they used them against Iranian protesters back in January.

We also know that the Iranians possess biological weapons.

As I have previously documented, U.S. officials have known about their biological weapons program since the 1990s.

In addition, there are many experts that are convinced that Iran’s nuclear program is a lot more advanced than they are publicly admitting.

If Iran were to actually use unconventional weapons, that could potentially spark a nuclear response from the United States and Israel.

I don’t think that the U.S. and Israel will attack Iran until after the midterm elections.

So we have a few weeks in which some sort of a peace agreement is still possible.

Unfortunately, Iran has decided to really increase the pace of tanker attacks…

According to data compiled by the Financial Times from UKMTO reports and European security sources, 24 ships were hit in the two weeks to October 11. The next most intense period of attacks was during the first two weeks of March, when 13 ships were hit. An unknown projectile struck a tanker 68 nautical miles northeast of Jubail on Friday, UKMTO said in a report ⁠on Saturday. All crew members ⁠were safe and had been evacuated, it said, adding that no environmental impact had been reported. UKMTO later ⁠issued a second report on Saturday that a tanker was attacked by a rocket-propelled grenade from a small boat 78 nautical miles northeast of Jubail on Friday, damaging its aft port quarter.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the Houthis are really going at it.

The Houthis have been targeting some of the most sensitive targets in Saudi territory, and in response a military campaign to wipe out the Houthis and take back all of the territory that they currently occupy has been initiated…

Since their deadly attack on the airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital last Saturday, Houthi militants have struck Aramco, the state-owned oil company, and the presidential palace of the Saudi-backed government in Yemen, raising the stakes in a war in which there is no clear exit. Amid the Houthi strikes, Saudi Arabia has mounted a military campaign in Yemen to reclaim territory seized by the Iranian-backed militia group. The Saudi leadership, according to two officials who are part of Yemen’s Saudi-backed government, sees a battlefield victory as its only option.

This is another war for all the marbles.

According to Yemen’s internationally-recognized government, 370 Houthi troops have been “neutralized” over the past 24 hours…

The Houthis will never surrender.

They would rather die than do that.

So this will be a really bloody showdown.

And now we have learned that Egypt will be committing troops to the battle…

I was stunned when I saw that.

To me, it appears that the Houthis are in big trouble.

But they still have a very powerful ally in Iran, and apparently the Chinese have been providing quite a bit of assistance…

In fact, Chinese companies represent the largest source of goods seized from shipments bound for the Houthis, according to United Nations reports and research by arms experts. China has publicly called for peace in the Middle East and north Africa, even going so far as to lobby Iran to pressure the Houthis to back down from attacks in the Red Sea, a key waterway for global trade, similar to the Strait of Hormuz. But, at the same time, China is supplying the Houthis with dual-use goods that have both military and civilian purposes – a similar approach to how Beijing has materially supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by sending components and machine tools to make weapons. This approach provides Beijing with plausible deniability, as it can say the goods are merely part of regular commercial trade.

It is foolish for the Chinese to be doing this, but they aren’t going to stop.

It is also foolish for our European allies to be providing long-range drones and long-range missiles to the Ukrainians, because this has put us dangerously close to nuclear war with Russia.

Last night, huge swarms of Ukrainian drones came raining down on St. Petersburg…

Vladimir Putin’s home city of St Petersburg has been hit by a massive Ukrainian blitz which left an oil depot burning in a move likely to further enrage Donald Trump. Flames exploded into the city’s sky as Ukraine also hit a key data centre, a key 2,035-ft bridge, and a heating and power plant. The attack on the data centre linked to VK – Russia’s Facebook – reportedly led to massive and critical disruption to services, including cloud platforms. The attack on St Petersburg Oil Terminal, which caused huge explosions, comes after Trump claimed last weekend that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an “energy ceasefire”.

The Ukrainians are doing this with a very specific goal in mind.

They want to provoke a Russian response that will be so over the top that it will force NATO to enter the war.

Because the only way that the Ukrainians can win this war is to get NATO involved.

But once NATO and Russia are shooting at one another, we will be just one step away from nuclear war.

According to a British news source, Romanian F-16 fighter jets just shot down two drones over the Black Sea…

Romanian F-16 fighter jets have shot down two drones over the country’s territorial waters in the Black Sea. The two drones were jet-powered, belonging to the Geran-family of attack drones frequently used by Russia to blow up targets in Ukraine, according to Romania’s Defense Ministry. The Ministry did not specify which nation the drones belonged to.

We are seeing incidents such as this way too frequently now.

Tensions between our European allies and Russia have never been higher, and a key military official in the UK is warning that the citizens of his nation need to get prepared because war is coming…

General Sir Roly Walker, Chief of the Army General Staff in the UK, has declared that Britons will be required to make sacrifices for their country in a coming war. He addressed around 700 soldiers at Catterick Garrison and laid out the coming reality in plain terms. “You didn’t know this, but our nation is going to need you,” he said. “There was a time that our nation didn’t want to think of a time when it would need its soldiers to fight in a war. Indeed, very soon, the political leaders of this country will start to have a frank conversation with the citizens of this country about just what is going on and where the risk lies.” He continued that citizens “have got to consent to sacrifices to prioritise defence and security” and that they will be asked “to play a part in the defence and security of this country.” Ultimately, he said, the public must “back us, to back you to do the one thing that you do that nobody else gets to do and that is to take the fight to the enemy.”

The Russians are extremely angry that the UK and Germany are mass producing the drones and missiles that are raining down on their major cities night after night.

One of these days, the Russians will get pushed too far.

If the Russians use tactical nukes in Ukraine or conduct airstrikes on production facilities in the UK or Germany, how will NATO choose to respond?

For now, both sides believe that the next escalation will still be manageable.

How close to the edge can they go before they end up falling over the edge?

Hopefully we will not find out any time soon.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.