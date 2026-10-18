Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
Oct 18

One has to look at the dark comedy of it all. EU countries are buying Russian gas. The money flows to Russia, allowing them to continue to fight. At the same time, some of the gas bought by the EU is used to power factories that are building drones to attack Russian refineries and gas fields.

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
Oct 18

Iran is begging for nuclear war. Their 12th Imam demands it in fact. By this time next year…

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