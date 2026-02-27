Negotiations with Iran have reached a breaking point just as a parade of 6 planets is appearing in the night sky and a major blood moon eclipse is approaching next week. The skeptics will continue to insist that this is “just a coincidence” even as the missiles start flying. The third round of talks between the United States and Iran has ended in Geneva, and they produced nothing. The U.S. wanted Iran to transfer all enriched uranium out of the country, to cease all future uranium enrichment, to destroy all Iranian nuclear facilities and to agree that all restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program will be permanent. It is being reported that Iran flatly rejected all of those proposals…

In Geneva talks, Iran rejected the idea of transferring uranium stockpiles abroad, and objected to ending uranium enrichment, dismantling its nuclear facilities and permanent restrictions on its program, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the talks.

In addition, the Iranians would not even talk about any restrictions on their ballistic missile program or their support for terrorist proxies throughout the Middle East.

On top of everything else, the Iranians are now apparently insisting that there will be absolutely no deal without “full sanctions relief”…

So the Iranians don’t want to agree to any of the core concessions that the U.S. is seeking, but they want all of the sanctions to be lifted anyway.

That isn’t going to happen.

Apparently Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were very disappointed with how this round of talks turned out…

I have always felt that there was no chance for a deal.

Now that is becoming obvious to everyone.

In fact, one foreign policy expert told CBS News that she believes that war is imminent…

Despite this public expression of optimism from Iran’s side, Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa Program at the Chatham House thinktank in London, believes the two sides are still too far apart. She told CBS News on Wednesday that, in her view, a military clash is inevitable, and soon. “I think it’s imminent — I mean it’s a matter of days. War looks inevitable to me because President Trump has been not just assembling a huge arsenal to strike Iran, but also because President Trump has been clearly signaling that he is seeking the submission of the Islamic Republic to terms and conditions that currently the leaders in Iran don’t appear willing to make.”

Ultimately, the decision as to whether there will be war or not rests with Trump.

On Friday, he is supposed to meet with his team to discuss what to do next…

President Donald Trump is expected to convene senior advisers on Friday for detailed discussions on Iran and to decide on a course of action toward Tehran, Israel Hayom reported, citing US officials. According to the report, internal deliberations are focused not on whether a strike would occur but on its scope and potential targets. Options under discussion include nuclear facilities, missile sites, state institutions and infrastructure, the officials said, according to Israel Hayom.

We could potentially be days or even hours away from the start of an apocalyptic conflict with Iran.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces issued quite an ominous warning…

“The presence of the United States military in the region is part of psychological warfare and bullying,” Iran’s armed forces spokesman said on Thursday. “If Washington understood the real capabilities of Iran’s armed forces, it would never speak of war,” Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said. “In the event of any conflict, American soldiers and their equipment would be destroyed, and US resources and interests in the region would come under fire from Iran’s armed forces,” he added.

The Iranians keep dropping hints like this.

Do they possess weapons that we don’t know about?

I think that as this conflict plays out, both sides are going to be in for some huge surprises.

Interestingly, there is so much going on in the skies above our heads as all of this drama in the Middle East is happening.

On Saturday, a rare parade of six planets will be visible…

Usually, people can look up at the bright sky and spot at least one planet. Two or three planets are also commonly hanging out in the night sky, according to NASA. But what about when four, five, or even six planets are visible? Well, then it’s what’s known as a “planetary parade”. On Saturday, Feb. 28, after the sunsets, the rare phenomenon will occur, with six planets appearing to align and form a parade across the evening sky, according to Space.com. Six planets, Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus, and Jupiter, will be visible, according to NASA. Seeing a parade of six or even seven planets is rare. Of the six, four will be visible to the naked eye, but binoculars or a telescope will be needed to see Uranus, Neptune, and possibly Mercury.

For much more on this “planetary parade”, please see the article that I posted just a few days ago.

If a parade of 6 planets in the night sky wasn’t enough, a blood moon eclipse will occur during Purim next week…

Skywatchers across the United States will have the opportunity to see the only total lunar eclipse of 2026 in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3. This “Blood Moon” will also be the last total lunar eclipse visible from the U.S. until 2028. A total lunar eclipse occurs during a full Moon when Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface. When the Moon moves fully into Earth’s darker inner shadow, called the umbra, it turns a reddish-orange color. Sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere before reaching the Moon. Shorter blue wavelengths scatter away, while red and orange light continue through, creating the copper glow.

All throughout human history, blood moons have been associated with war.

And the events that resulted in the creation of the festival of Purim occurred in Iran.

Now there will be a blood moon eclipse during Purim just as war with Iran is looming.

Just another coincidence, right?

A lot of people were expecting peace in the Middle East.

They were wrong.

Earlier today, Israel conducted yet another round of airstrikes in Lebanon…

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes across Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, including areas near the northeastern town of Hermel, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. Early reports indicated no casualties, but the bombardment marked another escalation in Israel’s widening campaign against Hezbollah. The Israeli military said the targets were “infrastructure” linked to Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, a unit Israel has repeatedly accused of preparing cross‑border operations. The strikes come as Israel intensifies its attacks in Lebanon amid soaring tensions with Iran and fears of a broader regional confrontation. Hezbollah has signaled that it may intervene directly if Iran is attacked by Israel or the United States, a warning that has added to concerns about a multi‑front conflict. The group has already been trading fire with Israel for months, despite a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024.

The Great Middle East War has been raging for years.

But now it is about to go to an entirely new level.

It appears that “the final showdown with Iran” is upon us, and I think that everyone will be shocked by the death and destruction that we will soon witness.

We really are living in apocalyptic times, and I am convinced that global events are about to start getting really, really crazy.

