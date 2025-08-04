Why are we suddenly seeing so much seismic activity all over the planet? Volcanoes just keep erupting one after another, and we just keep witnessing unusual earthquake swarms on major fault lines throughout the world. Last Tuesday, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck along the Pacific Ring of Fire near the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia caused quite a bit of panic. Only five earthquakes that have ever been recorded have been larger than that earthquake. Subsequently, there has been some very alarming seismic instability here in the United States. For example, on Thursday a quake swarm that included a magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit southern California…

On Thursday, July 31, a preliminary 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California’s Inland Empire near Muscoy in San Bernadino, California. According to the USGS, the earthquake was reported about 9:30 a.m. local time, with smaller earthquakes ranging from magnitudes 2.8 to 3.1 reported shortly before and after.

Those that live in southern California are tired of hearing that “the Big One” is way overdue.

But it is true.

It is also true that a major earthquake along the New Madrid Seismic Zone is way overdue. On Friday, it was hit by a sizable quake for the 23rd time in just 4 weeks…

Today, the 23rd earthquake in the last 4 weeks struck in the heart of an area known as the New Madrid Seismic Zone or NMSZ for short. While it was weak, it serves as a reminder of the area’s violent seismic past –and a warning of its potentially violent seismic future. According to USGS, the morning earthquake struck at 9:11 am from a depth of 12.8 km. The magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck near the town of Blytheville, Arkansas roughly 60 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee. This area has seen an uptick in seismic activity in recent days and months.

Is the New Madrid Seismic Zone starting to wake up?

It certainly appears so.

Following the New Madrid earthquake on Friday, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake hit New York and New Jersey on Saturday…

An earthquake rattled New Jersey on Saturday, Aug. 2 and could be felt all the way through parts of New York City, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the 3.0 magnitude tremblor was in Hasbrouck Heights, Bergen County on Saturday just after 10:15 p.m. ET, the USGS said. The area is about 15 miles northwest of New York City, where the quake was also felt, according to USGS reports. Acccording to reports, the quake lasted for a few seconds before stopping.

The east coast is not known for earthquakes.

So what is going on?

Why are we suddenly seeing sizable quakes in such diverse places?

On Sunday, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake pummeled the Kamchatka Peninsula. We are being told that it was part of “the ongoing aftershock sequence following the tsunami-generating M8.8 earthquake”…

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.8 struck east of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, at 05:37 UTC on August 3, 2025. The agency reports a depth of 35 km (22 miles), while the EMSC lists the same magnitude at a depth of 25 km (16 miles). This event is part of the ongoing aftershock sequence following the tsunami-generating M8.8 earthquake that occurred at 23:24 UTC on July 29.

There have been more than 20 major aftershocks of at least magnitude 5.0 in the days since the initial earthquake.

And it also appears that the magnitude 8.8 earthquake also caused a Russian volcano that had been dormant for almost 600 years to suddenly erupt…

Russia’s remote Krasheninnikov volcano, dormant for roughly 600 years, erupted overnight in Kamchatka peninsula in the country’s far east, just days after a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region. The eruption generated an ash plume rising approximately 6,000 meters (nearly 20,000 feet) into the sky, the Kamchatka branch of Russia’s Ministry for Emergency Services said, as per Reuters. The volcano itself stands at 1,856 meters.

I am not sure why this isn’t getting a lot more attention.

The last time that Russia’s Krasheninnikov volcano erupted was in the 1400s…

This eruption marks the first documented activity at Krasheninnikov since around 1463, according to experts, making it a geologically significant event. The timing, coming shortly after one of the strongest earthquakes in recent years, suggests a potential link between tectonic stress and volcanic activation.

On the other side of the globe, one of the most powerful volcanoes in Indonesia just shot hot ash 11 miles into the sky…

For the second day in a row, one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, erupted. The explosion launched a column of smoke and volcanic material shot up to 11 miles in the sky early Saturday morning. Debris from the volcano blanketed villages, but no casualties have been reported. The explosion was one of the country’s largest since the 2010 eruption of Mount Merapi, the country’s most volatile volcano. On Friday, in an eruption that occurred just hours before the one Saturday morning, smoke and ash went as high as 6.2 miles, as the volcano lit up the sky with glowing lava and bolts of lightning.

How many volcanoes have to blow their tops before people start waking up?

What we are experiencing is definitely not normal.

But because most of the major seismic events that we are witnessing are taking place on the other side of the globe most Americans are not paying much attention.

But ignoring what is happening is not going to change the fact that we really are entering the most apocalyptic chapter in human history.

There is one more thing that I wanted to mention before I conclude this article.

2025 has been “the year of the flood”, but it has also been “the year of the fire”.

Here in the United States, we are on pace to more than double the number of wildfires that we had last year, and a wildfire that has been burning in Grand Canyon National Park since July 4th is now considered to be a “megafire”…

A wildfire that broke out in Grand Canyon National Park has now been deemed a “megafire” due to its size. The Dragon Bravo fire ignited from a lightning strike on July 4. As firefighters readied to contain the blaze, fire conditions rapidly changed, causing the fire to explode in size. As of Friday, the Dragon Bravo Fire has burned 111,970 acres, becoming a “megafire” – a term given by the U.S. Forest Service when a fire reaches over 100,000 acres.

On Monday, this fire will have been burning for an entire month, and there is no end in sight.

Of course most of us stopped thinking about that fire long ago, because there is a new major disaster to focus on almost every single day.

We have entered a time when we are being hit by major disasters on an almost constant basis.

How many times do we have to get hit before the experts will finally start admitting that an unprecedented period of planetary instability has now arrived?

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.