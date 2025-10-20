Why would scientists purposely try to make the flu more deadly? During the flu pandemic of 1918, it is estimated that somewhere between 50 and 100 million people died globally. But apparently that is not good enough, and so they have come up with a far deadlier version, and they have published their findings so that any terrorist organization in the world could potentially copy their work. As I have repeatedly pointed out to my readers, man-made pestilences are one of the greatest existential threats that we face. What they are doing is literally insane, but nobody is going to stop them.

In a research paper that was recently published, a team of American and South Korean researchers reveal how they created a version of the bird flu that is “100% fatal in mammals”…

A September Science Advances paper confirms that U.S. and South Korean researchers have engineered a “Frankenstein” chimeric bird flu virus that is said to be 100% fatal in mammals, infect human immune cells, and spread throughout the body—including into the brain. The international team—led by Young Ki Choi of the Korea Virus Research Institute and Richard J. Webby of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee—rebuilt and genetically modified the North American H5N1 avian influenza strain A/Lesser Scaup/Georgia/W22-145E/2022 (GA/W22-145E/22).

These mad scientists mixed Eurasian and North American bird flu viruses, and two very specific genetic changes were made to make the new virus “far more aggressive”…

The researchers focused on two specific genetic changes—PB2-478I and NP-450N—that together made the virus far more aggressive, able to infect a wider range of cells, and capable of spreading throughout the body instead of staying in the lungs.

So what happened when they tested this “Frankenstein” virus?

Well, it killed every single one of the mammals it was tested on, and the researchers discovered that it could infect human blood cells, that it could use human immune cells to spread, and that it could actually invade the brain…

Killed 100% of mammals tested,

Infected and replicated in human blood cells,

Spread systemically through immune cells, and

Invaded the brain.

The fact that this virus can infect human immune cells directly makes it a weapon of mass destruction that must not ever escape a laboratory setting under any circumstances.

But now that they have told the whole world how they did it, just about anyone could potentially recreate this virus.

What an exceedingly irresponsible thing to do.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, I am warning all of you so that you can get ready for what is ahead.

It is just a matter of time before someone decides to use this as a weapon.

Once it gets out, the death toll will be cataclysmic.

Of course even if a killer virus is not released any time soon, it is still shaping up to be a very rough winter.

In Japan, authorities have just officially declared a flu epidemic…

Most Americans are sick and tired of epidemics, pandemics or any other “emics.” Many people want to forget about face masks, vaccines and viruses. Sadly, though, the pathogens are not taking a break. Japan has just declared a flu epidemic! That’s because public health authorities are reporting thousands of cases of influenza there. According to a report in Nature (Oct. 14, 2025), over 100 schools and childcare centers have closed. Over 6,000 cases have been reported from sentinel medical institutions. That’s way more than would be expected at this time of year. Influenza doesn’t usually take off in Japan until December, much like in the US. It generally lasts until March. Are you ready for a flu epidemic in the United States?

In the Midwest, we are being told that the bird flu is back with a vengeance…

Bird flu is spreading again, now that wild water fowl — geese, ducks and cranes — have begun their seasonal migrations. As the birds travel, they mingle at lakes and ponds and share viruses. In poultry, bird flu cases are spiking earlier than expected. More than 4 million poultry birds have been culled in the last month, in states including Minnesota and Iowa, after members of their flock tested positive for the virus, called H5N1. The trend corresponds to a spike in infections detected among wild birds in northern states. Some state officials are bracing for a challenging autumn, which is when cases have typically spiked in past years.

And in California there have been several cases of people with no recent travel history becoming infected with a severe strain of mpox…

Health officials in Los Angeles County said on Friday they are investigating a possible local spread of a more severe strain of mpox. Two cases of the strain were identified among Los Angeles County residents with no recent travel history. It comes after the first U.S. case of the more severe strain of mpox without known travel was identified in a patient from Long Beach, California, bringing the total number of cases in the state to three.

This strain of mpox can cause extreme pain, and it has a death rate in humans of up to 10 percent.

If it starts spreading all over the United States, there will be a tremendous amount of fear.

Interestingly, an outbreak of mpox has also suddenly erupted in the Namibian city of Swakopmund…

Namibia’s ministry of health and social services on Sunday declared an outbreak of mpox in the city of Swakopmund. “Surveillance, contact tracing, and response teams have been activated to contain the spread,” the ministry said in a post on Facebook.

It has been estimated that 45 to 50 million people around the world died from disease in 2024.

The global death toll in 2025 will almost certainly be even higher.

But if a “killer virus” like the one that American and South Korean scientists just created ever gets out, hundreds of millions of people could be wiped out.

So enjoy this period of relative calm while it still exists.

Because it is just a matter of time before the next major global pandemic strikes.

