Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
38m

Just like I predicted here and elsewhere, DRONE FLOCK CAMERAS are here!!! Now you will need good 12 GAUGE SHOTGUN to take them out!!! For policing the coming ENERGY LOCKDOWNS when our RESERVE FUEL runs out! Better listen to Delta Force, he knows what he is talking about!

Reply
Share
MJB's avatar
MJB
1h

So what’s next: these things going to start flying above our houses and record everything we do!? How on earth can we stop this??!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture