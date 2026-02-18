For decades, we were told to ignore any of the strange reports that we were hearing about Antarctica. Experts assured us that nothing unusual was going on and that there wasn’t anything to be concerned about. Of course we couldn’t go investigate for ourselves, because as you will see below, there are 72 areas of Antarctica that only those with a special permit are allowed to enter. And if you try to fly to Antarctica without authorization, you will get into all sorts of trouble.

So why all the secrecy?

What are they trying to hide from all the rest of us?

One thing that scientists are admitting about Antarctica is that it sits directly above the strongest “gravity hole” on the entire planet…

Earth may look like a smooth “blue marble” from space, but it’s better to imagine it as a slightly gnarled orange, with an inside that’s firm in parts, but squishier in others. Since the planet isn’t a perfect sphere and its internal density varies across the globe, gravitational pull changes from place to place. Where there’s less mass in the underlying geology, gravity is weaker, and vice versa. These dips in the gravitational field are formally known as gravity anomalies, but they’re more commonly called “gravity holes”. The largest is found in the middle of the Indian Ocean, spanning over 3 million square kilometers (roughly 1,100,000 square miles), while the strongest is found in Antarctica.

Isn’t that interesting?

It turns out that there is a gigantic “hole” under Antarctica after all.

But the experts are insisting that there really isn’t anything particularly special about it. In fact, they try to make it sound as boring as possible…

A “gravity hole” beneath Antarctica sounds like the plot to a bad sci-fi movie, but it’s a very real situation deep beneath the Earth’s surface stretching back tens of millions of years. The phenomenon thankfully isn’t as apocalyptic as it sounds, either. In fact, researchers say these complex interactions between rock densities, gravitational pull, and sea levels are actually helping them understand how the southernmost continent’s ice sheets evolved, and what their influences mean for the planet’s climate.

Yawn.

That does sound pretty boring.

But could it be possible that there is a lot more to this than we are being told?

It is being reported that the team of researchers that mapped the colossal gravity hole directly under Antarctica was able to use a combination of methods to actually “reconstruct the three-dimensional structure” that exists underneath the continent…

In the study, published recently in Scientific Reports, Forte and Petar Glišović, Ph.D., of the Paris Institute of Earth Physics, mapped the Antarctic gravity hole and revealed how it developed over millions of years. They relied on an Earth-spanning scientific project that combined global earthquake recordings with physics-based modeling to reconstruct the three-dimensional structure inside Earth. “Imagine doing a CT scan of the whole Earth, but we don’t have X-rays like we do in a medical office. We have earthquakes. Earthquake waves provide the ‘light’ that illuminates the interior of the planet,” Forte said.

It certainly appears that something is down there.

Could some of the reports that we have heard over the years actually be true?

I wouldn’t hold your breath waiting for the truth to come out.

Much of the continent is strictly off limits unless you have a special permit.

In fact, according to Wikipedia there are 72 sites that have been designated as Antarctic Specially Protected Areas…

An Antarctic Specially Protected Area (ASPA) is an area on the continent of Antarctica, or on nearby islands, which is protected by scientists and several different international bodies. The protected areas were established in 1961 under the Antarctic Treaty System, which governs all the land and water south of 60 latitude and protects against human development.[1] A permit is required for entry into any ASPA site.[2] The ASPA sites are protected by the governments of Australia, New Zealand, United States, United Kingdom, Chile, France, Argentina, Poland, Russia, Norway, Japan, India, Italy, and Republic of Korea. There are currently 72 sites.

They take security in Antarctica quite seriously.

When a 19-year-old American named Ethan Guo decided that he would fly down there without permission, he was immediately arrested…

A teenage pilot, who is attempting to fly all seven continents solo, hit a patch of rough air this weekend when Chilean authorities detained him for changing his flight plan without their permission and landing in Antarctica. Chilean prosecutors say American influencer Ethan Guo, 19, broke “multiple national and international regulations” by changing his flight plans without prior notice, landing on a part of Antarctica where the South American country maintains a territorial claim. CNN requested a comment from Guo, whose lawyer on Sunday said the young pilot had experienced “complications” while flying.

Yes, tourists can visit Antarctica.

But you must carefully obey the rules, and you must not wander away from the very limited areas that tourists are allowed to see.

Of course most of the good stuff is in areas where tourists are never allowed, and that includes the colossal pyramid that appears to have been man-made…

I have to admit, the symmetry of that structure is quite striking.

But even though it looks like an ancient Egyptian pyramid, the official story is that this is simply a naturally-occurring structure that was shaped by erosion…

In the vast, icy expanse of Antarctica, lies a mountain that, from an aerial view, resembles an ancient Egyptian pyramid. This striking formation, nestled in a sea of snow, has captured the imagination of internet users since it went viral in 2016. However, this pyramid-like mountain is no work of human or alien architects; it’s a product of nature’s slow and relentless erosion. This unnamed mountain stands about 4,150 feet tall. It’s located in the southern part of the Ellsworth Mountains, a rugged range first glimpsed by American aviator Lincoln Ellsworth in 1935. The mountain’s pyramid shape is particularly notable because it has four steep sides, a feature that isn’t common among mountains.

I wish that I could go see it for myself.

But that certainly isn’t going to happen any time soon.

Interestingly, a “ring of fire” solar eclipse was visible in Antarctica on Tuesday…

A magnificent annular solar eclipse just swept over Antarctica, putting on an impressive display of orbital mechanics as the moon passed in front of the sun at the perfect distance from Earth to create a fiery halo in a darkened sky — at least for the few souls lucky enough to be in a position to see it. Feb. 17’s annular solar eclipse occurred as the lunar disk slipped between the sun and Earth during its new moon phase. The alignment occurred as the moon travelled through a distant point in its elliptical orbit, making it appear smaller than usual in Earth’s sky. Today’s eclipse got underway at 4:56 a.m. EST (0956 GMT), as the moon took an ever greater bite out of the solar disk, transforming its burning orb into a glowing crescent, before finally diving entirely within its fiery expanse. The moon — appearing fractionally smaller than usual — was unable to cover the entirety of the sun’s disk, leaving a thin sliver of its outer edge visible to surround Earth’s natural satellite to create a ring in the skies over Antarctica.

So many unusual things are happening in the heavens this year.

Next month there will be a spectacular blood moon eclipse, and the month after that an absolutely enormous comet may be visible to the naked eye during the daytime as it travels very close to the Sun.

We live in such interesting times, and I have a feeling that they will become even more interesting during the months ahead.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.