This didn’t have to happen. Years of catastrophically bad decisions by the western elite have brought us to the brink of nuclear war. For more than two years, our leaders have assured us that the Russians were bluffing and that they would never actually risk nuclear war. But now that Russian warheads are raining from the sky, is there anyone out there that still believes such nonsense?

Last night, the Russians sent a very clear message to the entire world by pummeling Ukraine’s fourth-largest city of Dnipro with warheads from a ballistic missile…

Kyiv Air Force said today that Russia had launched an ICBM at the city of Dnipro in the early hours of the morning. If firmed up, it marks the first time the nuclear-capable missile has ever been used as part of an ongoing conflict. Unverified footage appeared to show warheads from the ferocious R-26 Rubezh raining down on Dnipro overnight, lighting up the sky with explosions.

In a video that I just posted on my YouTube channel, I shared footage of these warheads raining down on the city…

Originally, it was being reported that these warheads came from an intercontinental ballistic missile, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called this “reckless and escalatory behaviour”…

And UK PM Keir Starmer blasted depot Putin for his “reckless and escalatory behaviour” after the suspected ICBM strike. He warned that such a move would take the war to another level, calling claims of their use “deeply concerning”.

But shortly thereafter U.S. officials determined that it was a new intermediate-range ballistic missile and not an intercontinental ballistic missile…

Ukraine’s earlier claim that its territory had been struck by an intercontinental ballistic missile fired by Russia is being hotly disputed, hours after widespread reports first appeared. US officials are saying it appears to be a new intermediate-range ballistic missile and not an ICBM which targeted the central city of Dnipro The NY Times has reported in follow-up of the attack that “several Western officials said that the weapon was not an ICBM and instead was likely an intermediate-range missile that flies shorter distances.” Zelensky himself had claimed Russia used a new class of missile. “All the parameters — speed, altitude — match those of an intercontinental ballistic missile,” he said. “All expert evaluations are underway.”

During a surprise television address to his nation, Vladimir Putin confirmed that it was a new hypersonic ballistic missile that they have been working on…

According to Putin, Russia retaliated on Nov. 21 with a combined strike against a Ukrainian defense industry facility. In addition, “a field test was conducted in combat conditions” for one of Russia’s newest medium-range weapon systems: a nuclear-free hypersonic ballistic missile. “Our engineers named it ‘Oreshnik’ [‘Hazel’],” Putin declared with a smile. Putin said Russia is within its rights to use ballistic missiles against “Ukraine’s military targets” and to use weapons against military facilities of those countries that have authorized the use of their weapons against Russia.

Of course the range of this particular missile is not really important.

What is important is the message that the Russians are sending.

They are clearly trying to warn us that next time it could be nuclear warheads that are raining down.

I guess they figured that their words weren’t getting through to our leaders, and so they better do something so over the top that nobody could misinterpret it.

Putin also warned that the Russians are “entitled” to hit the military targets of any nations that are supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine…

Putin also warned Russia was “entitled” to strike military targets of countries whose weapons are used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory in a thinly-veiled threat to the US and Britain. Ukraine used British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to strike inside Russia for the first time, a day after using US-made ATACMs to hit a military facility in Bryansk. “In the event of an escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond just as decisively,” Putin added.

Do you understand what he is telling us?

He is trying to get us to understand that if Ukraine keeps firing long-range missiles into Russia, they could strike U.S. military targets.

In fact, the Russians have already publicly identified a new U.S. base in Poland as a potential target…

Russia has threatened to attack a new US defense base in Poland with “advanced weapons” — just hours after reportedly launching an intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine on Thursday. Moscow leveled the warning after saying the opening of the ballistic missile defense base, located in the town of Redzikowo near the Baltic coast, would lead to an increase in overall nuclear danger. “Given the nature and level of threats posed by such Western military facilities, the missile defense base in Poland has long been added to the list of priority targets for potential destruction, which, if necessary, can be executed with a wide range of advanced weapons,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

This is serious.

Sadly, most Americans have absolutely no idea that we are literally on the verge of all-out war with Russia.

The Russians have also declared that the UK is now “directly involved” in the war in Ukraine…

Britain is now “directly involved” in the Ukraine war after its Storm Shadow missiles were used to strike targets inside Russia, according to Moscow’s ambassador. Speaking to Sky News’ Mark Austin, ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin also said Ukraine was using “plenty of mercenaries from different countries” in the war.

Here in the western world, we have convinced ourselves that we are not at war with Russia.

But the Russians see things very differently.

The good news is that the Russians see Donald Trump as the last best hope to avoid the sort of all-out war that I have been warning about for years.

So we have a window of opportunity right now.

If we can just get to January 20th, the Russians are very eager to talk to Trump in order to see if something can be worked out.

But if they ultimately determine that they can’t work out something with Trump, all bets are off.

Let us pray that a peace agreement can eventually be reached, because if a full-blown nuclear war erupts most of the U.S. population will die.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.

Get prepared for what is ahead by visiting some of our sponsors…

The Jase Case is more than an emergency medication supply. The right meds the moment you need them:

https://jasemedical.com/?rstr=22537

Protect your home and vehicle with EMP Shield:

https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=snyder50

Ready Hour Emergency Food:

https://www.readyhour.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=8&affid=109

My Patriot Supply:

https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=109

InstaFire:

https://www.instafire.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=10&affid=109

AlexaPure:

https://www.alexapure.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=9&affid=109

Camping Survival:

https://www.campingsurvival.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=7&affid=109