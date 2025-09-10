I am sitting here trying to process everything that just happened. I was doing research for this article, and then I got the news that Charlie Kirk had just been shot. I am going to try to find the words to express what I am feeling at this moment, and I will be putting together a full article about this horrifying tragedy later today. Meanwhile, NATO is literally closer to all-out war with Russia than it has ever been before. Last night 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace, and NATO fighter jets shot down several of them…

Polish fighter jets, with help from NATO allies, shot down multiple Russian drones that entered its eastern border early Wednesday, Sept. 10. It was the first time the NATO member directly engaged with Russian military assets in its airspace since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Polish officials said 19 objects entered its airspace during a large Russian air attack on Ukraine. Polish jets shot down at least three of the aircraft. No casualties have been reported.

This is crazy.

Just yesterday I wrote about 13 major World War III developments that had just occurred in a 48 hour period.

And now this has happened.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is warning that his nation is dangerously close to a direct military conflict with Russia…

Poland’s prime minister, Donald Tusk, said the country is closer to military conflict “than at any time since the second world war” as Warsaw and Nato allies weighed a response to an incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace. Poland scrambled its own and Nato air defences, shooting down at least three drones, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine spread to Nato territory early on Wednesday in the most significant way since the full-scale invasion more than three years ago.

This is an extremely serious situation.

Following the incident with the drones, Poland formally invoked Article 4 of the NATO treaty…

Poland and the United States are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which at its core is a mutual defense pact formed after WWII to deal with the threat posed by the Soviet Union, meaning an attack on one may be considered an attack on all. Tusk said he had activated Article 4 of NATO’s treaty, under which alliance members can demand consultations with their allies, and that he was in touch with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who called the incursion “reckless behavior,” irrespective of whether it was deliberate. A NATO official confirmed to NBC News that Poland had “requested consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty,” only the 8th time that the article — which does not trigger a military reaction — has been invoked since NATO was established in 1949.

Invoking Article 4 does not mean that we are going to war.

Instead, what it means is that members of NATO will now discuss what steps should be taken next…

This is not the better-known Article Five, which activates obligatory collective defence from all members, but rather one that triggers a consultation process. Per NATO itself: “Any member country can formally invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. As soon as it is invoked, the issue is discussed and can potentially lead to some form of joint decision or action on behalf of the Alliance. Whatever the scenario, fellow members sitting around the Council table are encouraged to react to a situation brought to their attention by a member country.”

As NATO leaders talk things through, hopefully cooler heads will prevail.

The Russians are insisting that they had absolutely no intention of attacking any targets inside Poland…

Russia labeled the accusations “groundless” and said it did not plan to attack any targets in Poland. The Russian Defense Ministry said it had attacked the “military-industrial complex of Ukraine” in a “large-scale strike” but that “there were no targets envisioned for destruction on the Polish territory,” pointing to the flight range of the drones it said it used against western Ukraine. It said it was “ready to hold consultations with the Polish Ministry of Defense on this matter.”

The Russians obviously do not want NATO to get directly involved in the war in Ukraine.

So why did Russian drones end up flying into Poland?

The Belarusian military is claiming that the Russian drones “lost their track as a result of the impact of the parties’ electronic warfare assets”…

The Belarusian military earlier reported having given their Polish counterparts early warning that some drones used by Ukrainian and Russian forces for mutual attacks “lost their track as a result of the impact of the parties’ electronic warfare assets.” “This allowed the Polish side to respond promptly to the actions of the drones by scrambling their forces on duty,” said General Pavel Muraveiko, the chief of the general staff of Belarus. The general added that some of the stray aircraft had been intercepted by Belarusian air defenses. He stressed that the exchanges with Poland were part of regular communications about incoming threats, with the Polish side regularly informing officials in Belarus about aircraft detected in Ukrainian airspace.

Yes, it is entirely plausible that electronic warfare caused the Russian drones to accidentally veer off course.

But I think that there is also a possibility that electronic warfare could have been used to purposely direct those drones into Polish airspace.

There are those that are absolutely determined to drag NATO into the war in Ukraine by any means possible.

One of those individuals is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Following the drone incident in Polish airspace, he immediately proposed “a joint air defense system” that would “create an effective air shield over Europe”…

There are several reasons for this brazen behavior of Russia, and they are absolutely obvious to everyone. We need to work on a joint air defense system and create an effective air shield over Europe. Ukraine has long proposed this, and we have concrete solutions. We must respond together to all current challenges and be ready for potential threats to all Europeans in the future. Likewise, we need to significantly increase joint funding for the production of interceptor drones. They have already proven their effectiveness.

In other words, he wants NATO to provide air defense for Ukraine.

But it wouldn’t end there.

Zelensky knows that Ukraine can never defeat Russia alone. So he is desperate to get NATO ground forces involved, and it is interesting to note that French hospitals have been instructed to prepare for mass casualties by March 2026…

French hospitals have been told to prepare a potential armed conflict in Europe by next year, local media reported. In a letter sent to regional health agencies, revealed by Le Canard Enchaîné , the Ministry of Health asked hospitals to prepare for a “major (military) engagement” by March 2026. The newspaper warned that between 10,000 and 50,000 men could be expected in hospitals over a period of 10 to 180 days.

Ultimately, the direction that NATO takes in the months ahead is going to be largely determined by the Trump administration.

Following the drone incident in Poland, President Trump posted a very ominous message on his Truth Social account…

Here we go?

I don’t like the sound of that at all.

And President Trump is also proposing that the U.S. and the EU should slap extremely high punitive tariffs on China and India because they are still conducting normal levels of trade with Russia…

The United States is ready to broaden tariffs targeting buyers of Russian oil — if the EU takes similar moves — to hit at revenue Moscow needs for the war in Ukraine. Dialing in to talks between United States and European Union officials, President Donald Trump raised the possibility of tariffs between 50 percent and 100 percent on oil buyers such as China and India, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss these details publicly. The talks come as EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan, who has spearheaded the bloc’s global outreach on preventing Moscow’s evasion of sanctions, is leading a delegation in Washington for meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

U.S. tariffs on most Chinese imports are already above 50 percent.

If those tariffs are raised by another 50 percent or more, it is likely that the flow of most goods coming over from China will simply stop.

That would lead to the sort of shortages that I warned about a few months ago when tariffs on Chinese imports briefly spiked to 145 percent.

In addition, much higher tariffs on Chinese goods would be a critical blow to our rapidly deteriorating relationship with China.

U.S. policies over the past decade have driven the Chinese and the Russians into one another’s arms, and now they are very united in their opposition to us.

This is a scenario that we should have tried very hard to avoid for obvious reasons.

Peace with the Russians is still possible, but it is not going to be produced by threatening the Russians.

I have tried to make that point as strongly as I can, but now time is running out.

