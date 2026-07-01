The oceans on our planet have never been this hot, and this is causing explosive weather throughout the world. Record high temperatures are being set all over the northern hemisphere, we are witnessing absolutely crazy storms, and gigantic wildfires are erupting at a blistering pace. We have never experienced anything quite like this before, and it is going to be very difficult for farmers to grow crops in these unpredictable conditions. It feels like we are living through a Hollywood disaster movie, but of course what we have been through so far is only just the beginning.

A lot of people are blaming the crazy weather on the “Super El Niño” that began a few weeks ago.

But it isn’t just a “Super El Niño” that we are facing.

According to Google, an El Niño occurs as a result of warmer surface temperatures in the equatorial waters of the Pacific Ocean…

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon characterized by unusually warm ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. During an event, standard trade winds weaken, causing warm water to shift toward the Americas instead of Asia, altering global weather patterns.

In 2026, we have certainly seen extremely warm surface temperatures in the equatorial waters of the Pacific Ocean.

But that is just part of the story.

Right now we are actually experiencing a worldwide ocean heat wave.

In fact, last month ocean surface temperatures reached the highest level ever recorded…

Temperatures on the ocean surface hit a record high in June, European scientists warned Wednesday, fueling fears of more dangerous heat waves this summer and fanning concerns over the escalating global climate crisis. Two separate services under the European Union’s Copernicus earth observation program — the Copernicus Climate Change Service and the Copernicus Marine Service — announced they had both independently confirmed the record temperatures.

This is very alarming news.

According to the Copernicus Marine Service, the average ocean surface temperature actually reached a level of 20.98 degrees Celsius…

Global average sea surface temperatures in June were 20.98C, beating the previous records of 2023 and 2024, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Marine Service.

I am particularly concerned about the massive heat wave that we are witnessing in the northern Pacific.

On beaches all along the west coast, the consequences of this heat wave are clearly visible…

Within minutes of walking on a San Diego beach, marine ornithologist Tammy Russell found the feathered carcasses — one after another. Some were mixed in with washed up kelp. Others were under rocks. Each month, scientists and volunteers conduct surveys of dead seabirds and find what Russell describes as a grim assessment of the impact of a massive marine heat wave that has lingered for months off parts of the California coast.

The reason why so many seabirds are starving to death is because the little critters that they normally eat in the ocean are all being wiped out by the heat wave…

Many seabirds, including California brown pelicans, loons and grebes, starved to death in recent months as record-setting ocean temperatures decreased the band of cold, nutrient-rich surface water where krill, anchovies and sardines thrive near the shore, said Russell, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, San Diego, Scripps Institution of Oceanography. “We’ve been seeing cormorants walk to shore and then just die within the hour. I mean one time it happened within 15 minutes, and I’ve never seen that before,” Russell said. “That has been heartbreaking for me and we’re seeing this happening across the whole coast.”

What we have been witnessing in recent weeks is absolutely insane.

It all started on June 17th when the Memorandum of Understanding was signed.

That was the day when Tropical Storm Arthur formed, and that was the day when Tropical Storm Arthur made landfall.

It devastated communities all the way from Texas to the east coast.

According to Accuweather, it is being estimated that it caused somewhere between 4 to 6 billion dollars in total damage…

Tropical Storm Arthur, which dumped more than of 20-inches of rain in some spots across the Gulf this week, caused an estimated $4-6 billion in total damage and economic loss, according to a preliminary estimate from experts at AccuWeather. Flooding, property and infrastructure damage, hundreds of flight delays, financial losses from extended power outages, and business interruptions contributed to the economic impacts from the storm.

This was a truly historic storm, and the amount of rain that it dumped was absolutely astounding…

31.56 inches of rain in Cottonport, LA

24.47 inches of rain in Plaucheville, LA

20.66 inches of rain in Simmesport, LA

15.75 inches in Carriere, MS

Since then, the U.S. has been getting pounded by storm after storm, and now a truly frightening heat wave is baking the eastern half of the nation…

The heat is on. A prolonged, dangerous heat wave will continue to intensify across most of the central to eastern United States into the Fourth of July weekend, with both smothering humidity and searing highs that could approach records in the mid-Atlantic.

I have already written about this “mega heat dome” multiple times.

We are being told that approximately 230 million Americans will experience extreme heat over the course of this week…

Overall, about 230 million people, or roughly two‑thirds of the U.S. population, could be exposed to extreme heat this week, Weather.com warned. “The extreme heat will peak Tuesday [June 30] through Thursday [July 2] in the Midwest and Mississippi Valley, shifting eastward into the Ohio Valley and East Coast Thursday [July 2] and into the weekend,” the National Weather Service said in an online forecast.

People will be running their air conditioning like crazy, and this will put a tremendous amount of stress on our power grids.

In anticipation of what is coming, the Trump administration has just issued an emergency order for the largest power grid in the entire country…

The Trump administration has declared a power emergency for the nation’s largest energy grid in advance of a dangerous heat wave that threatens to strain electricity infrastructure. The emergency order issued by the Energy Department Tuesday authorizes power plants in the PJM Interconnection LLC region, which serves 67 million people across 13 states, to operate at maximum levels and exceed some environmental requirements. A second Energy Department order authorizes the use of backup generators in the PJM region “as a last resort,” PJM said. Both orders run until 11:59 p.m. New York time July 3.

Let us hope that the power grids do not fail.

Because if they do, many could end up dead.

In fact, a woman in Mississippi just died from the heat after she collapsed in her own garden…

A Mississippi family is left grieving after the blistering heat caused an elderly couple to collapse in their garden, leaving a loving wife and mother to die in the dangerous temperatures. Martha ‘Irene’ Van Egmond, 83, was in her garden on Saturday when she fell in a flowerbed and passed away from hours of intense heat exposure, as her grieving husband desperately tried to help her up.

Conditions have been even worse in Europe.

Spanish authorities are telling us that more than 1,000 people died during the recent heat wave that hit that country…

Spain has also revealed the devastating toll of the recent heatwave, with officials saying more than 1,000 people died from heat-related causes in June. At least 1,028 people died of heat-related issues during the heatwave, the public Carlos III Health Institute said.

What a nightmare.

When things are this hot, it is really easy for wildfires to erupt.

As I write this article, 16 massive wildfires are raging all across the state of Colorado…

Sixteen wildfires were burning across Colorado as of Monday night, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said, spurring several state emergency declarations across the state. One of those declarations was in Mesa County in response to the deadly Snyder Fire, which reached more than 30,000 acres Tuesday morning. Polis also authorized the state’s National Guard to support response efforts. To the east, evacuations are in place for areas across Pueblo and Custer counties as the Aspen Acres Fire continues to be a threat. While weather conditions and firefighting efforts helped manage some of the fire growth Tuesday morning, high winds in the afternoon are a concern in the effort to keep it under control, Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero said during a news conference.

Colorado has been gripped by a seemingly endless drought for months, and there is no end in sight.

Next door in Utah, 12 enormous wildfires have collectively burned almost 300,000 acres…

Last week in neighboring Utah, severe fire conditions drove the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City to issue its first-ever “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning for central and southern parts of the state. Now, twelve fires encompassing nearly 300,000 acres are burning across across the state. The Cottonwood Fire in southern Utah had grown to nearly 100,000 acres as of Tuesday night, an area bigger than Salt Lake City. It is only 5% contained, according to InciWeb data. Evacuations remain in place for the blaze, which officials say is likely the most destructive and expensive in state history.

This is not normal.

In fact, this is not even close to normal.

The giant wildfires are just one of the reasons why air quality alerts have now been issued in 10 different states…

A dangerous haze is creeping across parts of the US, threatening to turn ordinary summer activities into a health risk. Millions of Americans across ten states are under air quality alerts as a combination of ground-level ozone, wildfire smoke and harmful particle pollution degrades conditions from the Northeast to the Southwest. Officials in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maine, New Hampshire, Colorado, Arizona and California have issued advisories warning that the air could become unhealthy, particularly for sensitive groups.

We are not even in the heart of wildfire season yet.

What will conditions be like once we get to August?

Meanwhile, our planet has been shaking like crazy over the past couple of weeks.

Yesterday, the Gulf of California was shaken by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake…

A magnitude-6.0 earthquake was reported early Tuesday afternoon in the Gulf of California. The quake, reported at 12:45 p.m., was centered northeast of La Paz on the Baja California peninsula and southwest of El Progreso, a port city on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. Shaking was reported in Los Mochis, Culiacan, Zapopan and other areas. Aftershocks of magnitudes 4.5 and 5.3 were reported later Tuesday afternoon.

Of course everyone is still focused on Venezuela because of the immense devastation that a pair of giant earthquakes caused there.

The official death toll has now risen to 1,943 as authorities attempt to find any survivors that are still alive…

Venezuela’s earthquake disaster entered a critical sixth day Tuesday as the official death toll climbed to 1,943, rescue crews raced to find survivors beneath collapsing rubble, and frustration deepened across the country over what many residents describe as a slow and inadequate government response.

There is one element of this story that I haven’t even discussed yet.

Shortly after the earthquakes, the skies over Caracas turned “a sinister blood-red”…

The skies over parts of Venezuela have turned a sinister blood-red just days after the region endured back-to-back deadly earthquakes. Videos and photos taken from Caracas on June 30 captured the ominous scene, showing a sky glowing an intense crimson red as the sun dipped below the horizon. Social media users questioned if the colored sky was linked to the deadly earthquake that had recently struck the region.

Images of the red skies are being shared like crazy all over social media.

Apparently this phenomenon can be caused “when sunlight interacts with particles in the atmosphere”…

The deep red glow, known in Venezuela as a candilazo, occurs when sunlight interacts with particles in the atmosphere under specific conditions, producing a fiery sunset.

Needless to say, the twin quakes threw an enormous amount of dust and debris up into the atmosphere.

And so that is probably why the skies turned red.

There have been at least 689 aftershocks following the twin quakes, but the good news is that aftershock activity seems to be dropping…

Rodríguez said 689 aftershocks have been recorded since the main quakes, though both their frequency and average magnitude appear to be declining – a cautiously positive sign, though not enough to rule out further dangerous seismic activity. “We must remain relentless in the search for people who are alive,” Rodríguez said during a Tuesday press briefing. “We must keep hope alive that more survivors can still be found beneath the rubble.”

On top of everything else, it appears that there is now an outbreak of the Marburg virus in Uganda…

Uganda has reported a Marburg virus disease outbreak to the World Health Organization (WHO), even as the country is responding to a separate Ebola outbreak, according to STAT. The Ugandan government has not publicly announced the Marburg outbreak, but the World Health Organization was formally notified Tuesday of at least one case, STAT reported, citing the agency. A source familiar with the response told STAT that two Marburg cases had been detected as of Monday and that the outbreak appeared to be localized.

Like the Bundibugyo virus that is spreading in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, there is no cure for the Marburg virus.

So hopefully officials in Uganda will be able to contain this outbreak.

But whether this particular outbreak becomes something big or not, it is still my contention that it is just a matter of time before we witness more major global pandemics.

I am convinced that we have reached such a critical turning point in human history.

But for now most people in the western world continue to act like the party will never end, and for the moment ignorance is bliss.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.