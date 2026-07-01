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Jennifer Brzezinski's avatar
Jennifer Brzezinski
7h

Geoengineeringwatch.org

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Sodak Fred's avatar
Sodak Fred
5h

Wow, I think Michael's main writing bot needs to add more hyperbole, not enough in this essay. I love how Michael and/or his bot mishmash geographic scales together in however form they like, but of course, most people don't understand is that when geographic scales change, the conditions being described can change. A final slam of this essay is the obvious "how long have the European (or any other scientists) been able to SYSTEMATICALLY measure all the ocean's surface temperature and how are their methods, especially taking various geographic sample locations and getting a single mean (average) number, done. And don't tell me its just done with satellites (because I used to be in that sort of thing, run with those dogs) because satellite readings have to be CALIBRATED WITH SOMETHING ON THE GROUND (OR the Ocean surface) so how the total average ocean surface temp is calculated becomes one of the most important questions out there in this essay. But Michael doesn't care because the bottom line he makes money from all of his doom and gloom essays. A good gig is you can get it, especially if you have a bot or two doing most of the research and writing ;)

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