I have no idea why more people are not talking about this. Next month, there will be a Blood Moon eclipse during Purim. That would be strange enough, but there was also a Blood Moon eclipse during Purim in 2025, and there was also a Blood Moon eclipse during Purim in 2024. What are the odds of having a Blood Moon eclipse during Purim for three consecutive years? The probability of that has got to be exceedingly low. But what makes all of this even more intriguing is the fact that all of the Blood Moon eclipses during Purim have fallen within the time when the Great Middle East War has been raging. The Great Middle East War began when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on October 7th, 2023, and now a final showdown with Iran is looming.

Amazingly, the festival of Purim was actually first instituted in Iranian territory.

In the Book of Esther, we read about how God miraculously delivered His people from being completely annihilated in all of the lands within the Persian Empire.

Needless to say, Iran was known as Persia in ancient times.

Now we are witnessing another historic conflict that involves Israel and Iran, and next month there will be a Blood Moon eclipse during Purim for the third year in a row.

Purim is a two day celebration. This year it starts at sundown on March 2nd, and it continues until sundown on March 4th.

On March 3rd, the only total lunar eclipse of 2026 will occur…

On Tuesday, March 3, our lunar neighbor will turn into a dramatic ‘blood moon’ during the first and only total lunar eclipse of 2026. You won’t want to miss this event as the next total lunar eclipse won’t happen until New Year’s Eve 2028! The blood moon phase of the lunar eclipse will be visible to approximately 31% of the world’s population, about 2.5 billion people, across North America, Australia, New Zealand, East Asia and the Pacific.

Blood moons are often associated with war, and next month there will be a Blood Moon eclipse at the exact time of the only Biblical festival that was birthed out of an armed conflict.

Of course at this moment we are literally on the brink of an apocalyptic war with Iran.

Many believe that this will be the final chapter of the Great Middle East War.

On October 7th, 2023 Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel and a season of war in the Middle East began.

Just a few months later, we witnessed the first Blood Moon eclipse on Purim.

In 2024, the first day of Purim was from sundown on March 23rd to sundown on March 24th.

The second day of Purim was from sundown on March 24th to sundown on March 25th.

It was on that second day of Purim in 2024 that the first Blood Moon eclipse happened.

In 2025, the first day of Purim started at sundown on March 13th.

On the night that began on the evening of March 13th and ended on the morning of March 14th, we witnessed a “mesmerizing” Blood Moon eclipse…

In March 2025, North America will experience a mesmerizing celestial event — a total lunar eclipse that will turn the moon into a stunning Blood Moon. Lunar eclipses are always an exciting spectacle for skywatchers, but this one promises to be especially captivating. Unlike solar eclipses, which require protective glasses, lunar eclipses can be enjoyed with the naked eye, making them accessible to everyone.

Now we are coming up on the third Blood Moon eclipse on Purim in a row.

During all of these Blood Moon eclipses, war has been raging in the Middle East.

How can anyone possibly claim that all of this is just a coincidence?

In the Scriptures, Jesus specifically told us that there would be signs in the Sun, Moon and stars just prior to His return.

Obviously you cannot have a Blood Moon eclipse without the Sun and the Moon being involved.

Over the last three years, Israel has been fighting Hamas, Israel has been fighting Hezbollah, a civil war toppled the Assad regime in Syria, the U.S. and Israel have both been fighting with the Houthis, and the 12 Day War with Iran occurred.

Now events in the Middle East are building up to a grand crescendo, and it appears that it will be the United States that will be leading the charge against Iran…

Israeli security sources told Walla News that Israel and the U.S. are operating at an unprecedented level of military coordination ahead of a possible large scale strike on Iran, even as diplomatic feelers continue in parallel. According to military correspondent Amir Bohbot, the U.S. is preparing at full strength and with maximum seriousness for a broad attack on Iranian military infrastructure. Israeli officials say Washington views Israel as an integrated partner across multiple dimensions, requiring shared planning, clear division of roles, and joint scenario management. As we know, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir recently held discreet meetings in Washington with senior Pentagon officials and U.S. Central Command commander Brad Cooper. His visit followed quiet trips by Mossad Director Dadi Barnea and Military Intelligence chief Shlomi Binder, focused on coordination and intelligence sharing. Israeli sources say this planning differs from past concepts in which Israel would lead initial strikes. This time, if executed, the U.S. would lead the operation with its full military weight, while Israel would operate as a strategic partner within the broader campaign.

God knew all of this was going to happen.

As I have extensively documented, God has told us history in advance.

A God that is able to tell us the end from the beginning can easily arrange for there to be three Blood Moon eclipses on Purim for three consecutive years just as the Great Middle East War is raging.

Interestingly, there will not be a Blood Moon eclipse on Purim in 2027.

Personally, I expect the Great Middle East War to be concluded by then.

But for now, things sure are getting wild in the Middle East.

Once an attack on Iran begins, we are going to see so much death and destruction.

The whole world is going to be deeply shocked by what is coming next, but God won’t.

God knew about all of this in advance, and He is in control.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.