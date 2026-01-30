It appears that an apocalyptic war is about to begin in the Middle East, and yet most people living in the western world don’t seem alarmed by this at all. But they should be, because once the missiles start flying the death and destruction that we will witness will deeply shock the entire globe. The nuts that are running Iran fully understand that the goal this time around will be to bring their regime to an end, and they will throw everything that they have got at us in a desperate attempt to survive. Anyone that believes that there is any limit to what they might do is not being rational. They figure that if they are going to go down, they might as well go down swinging.

Over the past week, several nations in the region have tried to act as mediators between the U.S. and Iran…

A number of countries have been attempting in recent days to mediate between the United States and Iran, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Jerusalem Post. Among the countries conveying messages are Turkey, Oman, and Qatar. The message these countries have delivered to Iran, according to one of the sources, is: “Act rationally. Give President Trump something so that war can be avoided.”

Unfortunately, all of those efforts have failed.

At this point, the Iranians would rather fight a war than agree to the deal that is being proposed by President Trump…

The foreign ministry official added that the US wants Iran to dismantle its nuclear program, limit its defense capabilities, and recognize Israel. “This has nothing to do with a balanced agreement; it would mean Iran’s surrender,” the source told the Lebanese outlet. The official went on to say that Iran remained open to a “balanced” agreement, but would choose armed conflict if one was not given one. “If forced to choose between the agreement proposed by Trump and war, Iran will choose the latter, considering it less costly, because it will not surrender itself in advance.”

I don’t think that there ever was a chance for any sort of a deal.

So now war is coming, and it is being reported that President Trump wants to see “regime change” in Iran…

Two US sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters that Trump wanted to create conditions for “regime change” after a crackdown crushed a nationwide protest movement earlier this month, killing thousands of people. To do so, he was looking at options to hit commanders and institutions that Washington holds responsible for the violence, to give protesters the confidence that they could overrun government and security buildings, they said. One of the US sources said the options being discussed by Trump’s aides also included a much larger strike intended to have a lasting impact, possibly against the nuclear or ballistic missile programs.

There has been a lot of discussion about what type of military strikes President Trump will choose.

But in the end, it really doesn’t matter.

A former member of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council named Ali Shamkhani is warning that even a very limited attack on Iran “will be considered the start of a war”…

“A limited [U.S.] strike is an illusion. Any military action by America, of any kind and at any level, will be considered the start of a war, and the response will be immediate, comprehensive, and unprecedented, directed at the aggressor, at the heart of Tel Aviv, and at all who support the aggressor.”

The moment that Iran realizes that it is under attack, it will start responding.

A spokesperson for the Iranian army says that the response “will be delivered instantly”, and he insists that U.S. aircraft carriers have “serious vulnerabilities”…

Iran will deliver an immediate response in case of an attack by the United States, the army spokesman says, warning that US military bases in the region or an aircraft carrier could be targets. “A decisive response will be delivered instantly,” army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia tells state television after the USS Abraham Lincoln deployed in the region, saying that US aircraft carriers have “serious vulnerabilities” and that numerous American bases are “within the range of our medium-range missiles.”

Another Iranian official is telling us that once Iran starts attacking an aircraft carrier, they won’t stop “until it is finished”…

I don’t know why more people aren’t taking these warnings seriously.

The Iranians have already deployed several Shahed-149 long-range drones to monitor the USS Abraham Lincoln and the destroyers that are escorting it…

Iran has deployed multiple long-range armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to monitor the U.S. Navy’s USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group operating in the Gulf of Oman, according to defense and regional intelligence assessments cited by multiple security officials. The drones identified are Shahed-149 “Gaza” unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tracking data indicates the aircraft are operating over international waters near Oman, at a distance of more than 700 kilometers from Iran’s southern coastline, placing them well outside Iran’s traditional coastal defense zone.

Once the shooting starts, the Iranians could easily send hundreds of armed drones at the Abraham Lincoln.

The Abraham Lincoln is equipped with sophisticated defenses, but it is simply not able to handle that many targets simultaneously.

In addition, there are unconfirmed reports which indicate that China has given extremely advanced DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles to Iran…

Unconfirmed intelligence reporting circulating among regional security officials and defense analysts indicates that China may have covertly transferred DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles to Iran, a development that, if substantiated, would represent a significant shift in the military balance of the Middle East and the northern Indian Ocean. Neither Beijing nor Tehran has acknowledged the reports, and U.S. officials have so far declined public comment. However, multiple analysts say the possibility is being treated seriously within Western and regional defense circles due to the strategic implications of the DF-21D system and Iran’s longstanding effort to expand its anti-access capabilities.

Of course the Iranians already have Sunburn anti-ship missiles, and those are quite formidable.

But DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of traveling at speeds that are absolutely incredible…

Open-source defense assessments describe the DF-21D as a road-mobile medium-range ballistic missile with an estimated range of approximately 1,500 to 1,700 kilometers. The missile is believed to reach hypersonic speeds during its terminal phase, exceeding Mach 10, and is equipped with a maneuverable re-entry vehicle. Unlike conventional ballistic missiles that follow a fixed trajectory, the DF-21D warhead can adjust its path during descent, allowing it to engage moving maritime targets. Guidance is thought to rely on a combination of inertial navigation and terminal active radar, potentially supported by off-board sensors such as satellites, maritime patrol aircraft, or unmanned systems.

Our aircraft carriers would be sitting ducks if they are within range of Chinese-made anti-ship missiles.

In addition to having the USS Abraham Lincoln positioned south of Iran, the USS Theodore Roosevelt is currently in the Red Sea, and the USS George H.W. Bush is now traveling toward the Middle East…

There is still time to pull back from the brink.

But the clock is ticking.

Just hours ago, Israeli leaders reportedly held an emergency meeting to discuss how they will handle the rapidly approaching conflict…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding a security consultation in Jerusalem with top advisers and defense officials on a “classified topic,” the office of one of the attendees told The Times of Israel on Thursday, as speculation continues to swirl over whether the US will attack Iran. According to Channel 12, the discussion was focused on Iran and the possibility of an American strike, which US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened.

Needless to say, the Israelis would love to see regime change in Iran because they consider the Iranians to be their number one enemy.

But the Israelis also realize that this war will be much deadlier than the short war that we witnessed last year…

Many are warning that we could also see terror attacks by sleeper cells that are suddenly activated in western countries.

In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see terror attacks in the continental United States.

In addition, an apocalyptic war with Iran would send the price of oil soaring.

On Thursday, it hit the highest level that we have seen in six months…

The price of oil hit a six-month high on rising concerns of a US military attack on Iran. With tensions between Washington and Tehran mounting, Brent crude jumped 5 per cent to $71.89 a barrel. That was the highest since the start of August and took gains since early January, when oil dipped below $60 a barrel, to 20 per cent.

If the Strait of Hormuz is closed for an extended period of time, we could easily see the price of oil double or even triple.

Needless to say, that would have very serious economic implications and there would be a lot of very unhappy people in this country.

But a spike in the price of oil will only be temporary.

The vast numbers of people that will perish during the upcoming conflict will be dead permanently.

