Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Arjun Gupta's avatar
Arjun Gupta
Sep 28

Can you please list the top 10 bad decisions covered under "decades of bad decisions" so that economies around the world can learn from these mistakes made by the US/West

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Mike
Sep 28

Just thinking. At the end of 2008, silver went from about $21.00 to almost $9.00. May be a good time to watch the silver and gold markets. If they start to collapse

may think about purchasing

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