Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jordan Orlando's avatar
Jordan Orlando
6h

Is this tongue-in-cheek? I can’t tell. Because I’m here and it’s clear that nobody’s going anywhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
4h

And now a 34-year-old Islamic communist that wasn’t even a U.S. citizen a decade ago, is going to be the next mayor of New York City. The largest city in the United States is about to descend into a state of complete and utter chaos, and everyone can see that this is a story that is not going to have a happy ending.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture