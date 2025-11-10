What will the loss of hundreds of thousands of law-abiding citizens mean for New York City? It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to answer that question. When large numbers of law-abiding citizens leave any area, conditions get worse. And when conditions get worse, that motivates even more law-abiding citizens to leave. Meanwhile, the election of Zohran Mamdani will make the Big Apple a magnet for criminals, gang members, radical Islamists, economic parasites, far left political activists and those that have entered this country illegally. New York City has entered a horrifying death spiral, and there is little hope that this death spiral can be reversed any time soon.

According to a poll that was taken just before Mamdani’s victory, 9 percent of the entire population of New York City indicated that they would “definitely” leave if Mamdani won…

Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers are prepared to bolt from the Big Apple if socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani wins Tuesday’s mayoral race — potentially setting the stage for the largest population flight in US history, an alarming new poll warned early Monday. Around 765,000 people of the 8.4 million residents who call New York City home are preparing to leave, with about 9% of New Yorkers sharing that they would “definitely” leave the city if Mamdani is elected the 111th mayor, the Daily Mail reported, citing a survey conducted by J.L. Partners.

We have never seen anything quite like this before.

If 765,000 people actually leave the Big Apple, that will be roughly equivalent to the entire population of Washington DC…

If those residents were to leave, it would be equal to the population of Washington, DC, Las Vegas, or Seattle fleeing the city. Another 25% of New Yorkers — about 2.12 million — said they would “consider” packing up and leaving.

But it isn’t just the sheer number of people that are threatening to leave that is the issue.

One of the reasons why New York City is one of the most important cities on the entire planet is because of the vast amount of wealth that is located there.

Now that Mamdani has won, wealthy New Yorkers are freaking out because he believes that capitalism is “theft”…

A lot of ultra-wealthy residents are threatening to flee, and that is a major problem, because the top 1 percent of all income earners pay close to 50 percent of all the taxes…

The top 1 percent of earners in New York pay around half the city’s income taxes. With a significant proportion of them departing the city’s finances would collapse and there would be less money to pay for Mamdani’s policies, which involve subsidizing various parts of the city’s economy.

New York City is already facing an absolutely massive budget deficit next year.

So how will Mamdani be able to pay for all of his new social programs if ultra-wealthy New Yorkers start leaving in large numbers?

And how will Mamdani be able to maintain order if police officers start leaving in large numbers?

When Mamdani was asked about this, he openly acknowledged that the city is facing a “retention crisis”…

Socialist mayor-elect of New York City Zohran Mamdani said Friday that he is not concerned about backlash from law enforcement following his election victory and reiterated his plan to have social workers carry out certain duties currently done by law enforcement. During a visit to Puerto Rico, Mamdani was asked if he was “worried” about backlash from the “law enforcement community.” “I’m not worried about the backlash. What I’m worried about, frankly, is the continuation of a retention crisis that we’ve seen only deepen during the course of this campaign,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani is a smooth talker.

But there is no way that he is going to be able to talk his way out of this mess.

Every single day more New Yorkers are relocating, and one of the most popular destinations is Florida…

Election anxiety in New York City has turned into a real estate windfall in South Florida. Developer Isaac Toledano, CEO of Miami-based BH Group, told Fox News Digital that his company has closed more than $100 million in signed contracts from New York buyers in just the past few months – about twice last year’s volume. “I think the election accelerated how people make decisions,” Toledano said. “I think people are nervous [for] what’s coming, how it’s going to affect their lifestyle, the quality of life, taxes, potential of crime [or] no crime.”

Florida is already way too crowded.

This is going to make things even worse.

One real estate agent says that there is currently a lot of interest in waterfront properties “in the $20 million to $30 million range”…

‘We are seeing interest from New York City intensify because of the election,’ Dina Goldentayer, a Douglas Elliman agent in Florida, told the Daily Mail. ‘The city’s area codes 917 and 212 are popping up now almost as much as they did at the height of the Covid pandemic. ‘Most of the calls are from buyers, many Wall Street execs, looking in the $20 million to $30 million range. Specifically for waterfront houses or oceanfront condos.’

The weather in southern Florida is so nice for most of the year.

But is it a place that you would really want to be during the chaotic times that are coming?

Needless to say, it would certainly not be my first choice.

Up until just recently, many long-time New Yorkers never imagined that they would leave.

But now everything has changed.

It has been pointed out that voters that have lived in New York City for less than 10 years are the reason why Mamdani was victorious…

We are seeing similar patterns all over the nation.

In fact, it is being reported that this month we saw “a record forty-two Muslim candidates elected to public office across the United States”…

They told us the plan. Now we’re watching it unfold — in real time. This week, terror-linked Islamic organizations are celebrating a stunning milestone: a record forty-two Muslim candidates elected to public office across the United States, the most significant wave of Muslim political victories in American history. According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ (CAIR) own data, the newly elected officials span at least nine states — New York, Virginia, Michigan, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. The list includes five mayors, four state legislators, two judges, and dozens of city council, county, and school board members.

The electorate has been transformed by decades of mass immigration.

This is something that many of us have been ranting about for a very long time, but there is no way to turn back the clock now.

Those that wanted to “fundamentally transform” America have largely succeeded, and now a 34-year-old Islamic communist that wasn’t even a U.S. citizen a decade ago is going to be the next mayor of New York City.

The largest city in the United States is about to descend into a state of complete and utter chaos, and everyone can see that this is a story that is not going to have a happy ending.

