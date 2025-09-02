Michael Snyder’s Substack

KayAnne Riley
KayAnne Riley
5h

Our economy will crash. It is a mathematical certainty. Good thing my treasure is in Heaven!

Susan Chapman
4h

Somewhere along the way our politicians stopped caring about America and thinking about how to get money. All these wars and illegals they spend money on and putting some in their pockets . Not counting the money we spend on veterans coming back from all these stupid wars hurt and never the same again. I feel so bad for them especially. The only one we ever needed to fight was World War 2. Then we bring people over here that hate America. Imagine how we would look had we not done all that.

