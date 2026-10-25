Could we soon witness nuclear war in the Middle East? Benjamin Netanyahu seems to think so. I realize that what I have to share in this article is not pleasant to think about, but the truth is that we are far closer to an apocalyptic scenario in the Middle East than most people think. The U.S. and Israel are going to start striking Iran again very soon. It probably won’t happen until after the midterm elections in the United States, but it is coming. As you will see below, Iran is threatening to respond with overwhelming force if the U.S. and Israel attack. In fact, we are being warned that Iran intends to make Israel uninhabitable in less than one hour. Needless to say, that cannot be accomplished with conventional weapons. If Iran uses unconventional weapons against Israel, the Israelis will break out their own unconventional weapons. We really are on the brink of the unimaginable, but hardly anyone seems to realize it.

On Sunday, Netanyahu shared an AI-generated picture of Tel Aviv being destroyed by a nuclear weapon, and he ominously warned of a “second Holocaust”…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared an AI-generated image of a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv on Sunday, warning that his election defeat could expose Israel to a “second Holocaust.” The image accompanied a post originally written by right-wing activist Yuval Bloomberg, warning that Iran acquiring nuclear weapons would pose an existential threat to Israel. The post warned voters against electing a leader incapable of confronting Tehran, saying doing so could expose their families to “the danger of a second Holocaust.”

Many are dismissing this as simply a last minute appeal by Netanyahu for undecided votes.

But the truth is that Netanyahu truly believes that Israel is facing an existential threat.

He is absolutely convinced that Israel must take down the regime in Tehran before the regime in Tehran destroys Israel.

The following is the image of Tel Aviv that Netanyahu shared on social media just hours ago…

This is what Netanyahu believes is at stake.

And he will do whatever is necessary to prevent this image from becoming a reality.

So there will be more war.

Personally, I don’t think that fighting will erupt again until after the midterms in the U.S., but Netanyahu says that he has intelligence that suggests that Iran could potentially conduct attacks on Tuesday in order to disrupt the Israeli elections…

Israel has intelligence suggesting Iran and its allied forces may launch attacks to disrupt Tuesday’s parliamentary election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, warning of a “disproportionate” military response. Speaking at an Arrow anti-ballistic missile battery, Netanyahu said the Israeli military was prepared for both offensive and defensive operations. “Don’t test us. You will suffer disproportionate blows,” Netanyahu warned. “We are much stronger than you think.”

I don’t think that the Iranians will make a move on Tuesday, but we shall see what happens.

In any event, there is no doubt that the Iranians have also been preparing for more fighting.

Yesterday, Ebrahim Azizi warned that if the U.S. and Israel start hitting Iran again, it will “take less than an hour” to make Israel “uninhabitable”…

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, wrote in Hebrew on his social media account that any action against Iran’s security and national interests would make the occupied territories uninhabitable in less than an hour. “Know that in the event of any action against our security and national interests, making the occupied territories uninhabitable will take less than an hour,” Azizi stressed.

Iran cannot achieve that by using conventional weapons.

There is just no way.

So was Azizi threatening to use unconventional weapons against Israel?

Another Iranian official, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, is claiming that Iran is ready to win the “apocalyptic war” that they are now facing…

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said on Saturday that Iranian society must understand the circumstances surrounding the current confrontation, maintain national cohesion, and rely on domestic capabilities to determine its fate consciously and responsibly, Press TV reported. He expressed confidence that Iran would achieve “absolute victory” in this “apocalyptic war” and emerge as a global superpower. He added that Iran’s confrontation with the United States and Israel extends beyond the military sphere, encompassing questions of identity, culture, religion and Iranian-Islamic civilization.

In order to win an “apocalyptic war”, you must have “apocalyptic weapons” to fight it with.

Have the North Koreans been providing more help to Iran than we thought?

Mohebbi also stated that if the U.S. and Israel attack, “Iran’s response will be several times greater”…

Mohebbi said any repetition of previous military action would end in defeat. “Even if the enemy makes a limited move, Iran’s response will be several times greater, given the armed forces’ existing readiness and operational plans,” he said.

Recently, the Iranians have been talking a lot about asymmetric warfare.

In other words, we should not expect them to hit us in the exact same way that we hit them.

According to Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, Iranian plans to target U.S. citizens once fighting erupts again have reached “advanced stages”…

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned Friday that Iran has “substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel” abroad, with plots to kill Americans reaching “advanced stages” in the Middle East and other countries. The warning, contained in an unclassified memo that was sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and obtained by CBS News, comes as the State Department adjusts staffing at diplomatic posts across the Middle East, and the U.S. military pares back its footprint in the region, amid concerns about direct threats from Iran and threats from the Iranian-backed Houthi movement in Yemen. “The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries,” Clayton wrote.

I think that Americans that are located in the Middle East are certainly in danger.

But I also think that Iran is considering conducting attacks on U.S. soil as well.

There are Iranian agents in this country right now.

And Hezbollah has had a strong presence in North America for decades.

If Iranian leaders become convinced that the time for all-out war has arrived, there is no telling what sort of attacks they might order.

We are far more vulnerable than most people realize.

But I don’t think that there will be any reversing course at this stage.

On Friday, President Trump stated that if Iran does not agree to a deal very soon we may see “another little Epic Fury”…

President Trump declared during a campaign rally in Florida on Friday that “We may do another little Epic Fury, or they’ll agree” – asserting an ultimatum for the Iranians to either agree to a deal or else face a new intensified bombing campaign, possibly with Israeli help. “If they’re smart, they’ll just say, let’s get down to business,” he added, while expressing that it’s currently unlikely that Tehran would agree to Washington’s demands. Instead, Iran has been reasserting its own seven conditions, which include the lifting of all sanctions, the removal of US forces from the region, and even war reparations.

Trump may be envisioning a “little” military operation, but the Iranians won’t necessarily see it the same way.

They have warned that they could strike the nuclear reactor at Dimona if they get attacked.

If that nuclear reactor gets damaged, it could potentially create a major nuclear emergency, and the Israelis would almost certainly respond with overwhelming force.

That is just one of the ways that this conflict could rapidly spiral completely out of control.

It does not appear that decision makers on both sides have fully thought this through, and once things go nuclear there will be no turning back the clock.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.