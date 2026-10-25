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Charles's avatar
Charles
1d

My thought is instead of just focusing on illegal aliens why are we not focusing on the sleeper cells within our borders. This seems beyond comprehension that we would not round up every suspected terrorists here and now. What are we waiting for?

We live near a large university where there are foreign students from over 120 countries. Makes one wonder how many are waiting for the order to strike us. We are extremely complacent about our safety here in the US.

Perhaps it's time for ordinary citizens to start preparing to defend themselves as it appears that no one else will

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jeremy's avatar
jeremy
1d

Tick tock goes the end times clock. This could be it, this could be when God steps in and protects Israel from her surrounding enemies. Psalms 83, Zachariah 12, 1 Thessalonians 5:3.

Israel is divinely saved by God

Rapture

Daniel 9:27 covenant

7 year tribulation

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