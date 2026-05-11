Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
6h

One would think that govt agencies would get out the word to residents.

Reply
Share
John Solgat's avatar
John Solgat
2h

Consider this. These “small” ones are the warnings from Matthew 24, “earthquakes in various places.” They are to wake us up, to be ready for Messiah’s return. How do you get ready? Repent. Turn to His ways, quit being lawless meaning being without the Torah. I think the “big one” will come during Ezekiel 38 where it says, “the earth will tremble at my presence.” Ezekiel 38 is the return of Messiah. Imagine the ring of fire including San Andreas, the Cascadia Subduction zone, New Madrid, and others all letting loose at the same time, “the earth will tremble!” Preparing for “the big one” isn’t about extra food and water, extra toilet paper. It is about returning to the one who made you, doing His will. Will we get the message? The Bible says that most will not, but you can. Maybe I am wrong, but maybe I am right. Something to consider.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture