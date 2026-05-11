One day it will happen. As millions of people living in Southern California go about their daily lives, a cataclysmic earthquake will suddenly strike. The geography of the California coastline will be permanently changed, and the ground on the western side of the San Andreas fault will drop by several feet. Since much of Southern California is just barely above sea level, the Pacific Ocean will start rushing in. What I have just shared with you is not the plot to some really bad disaster movie. As I have documented repeatedly over the years, this is a scenario that scientists are telling us will happen someday. Millions of lives will be at risk when “the Big One” finally strikes. Could it be possible that “the Big One” will strike a lot sooner than most people think?

The shaking that we have witnessed over the past 72 hours has been extremely alarming.

On Saturday, the city of Brawley was rocked by more than 150 earthquakes…

A reported earthquake swarm rattled Imperial County on Saturday, with over 150 recorded quakes in the city of Brawley, south of the Salton Sea — including one 4.5 magnitude. The United States Geological Survey has recorded at least 29 quakes over 2.5 magnitude, but well over 150 earthquakes total, including small ones, have been recorded on Saturday, according to the Caltech Seismological Laboratory.

Unfortunately, it didn’t stop there.

The shaking continued throughout the night and into the next day.

On Sunday, Brawley continued to experience constant earthquakes. This included a magnitude 4.0 quake, a magnitude 4.4 quake, a magnitude 4.5 quake, and a magnitude 4.7 quake…

More than 150 earthquakes were recorded during the earlier phase of the swarm, totaling close to 400 by 08:00 UTC on May 11. The sequence was centered near Brawley and the southern Salton Sea region within the Brawley Seismic Zone. The M4.7 earthquake was registered at 07:10 UTC on May 10, at a depth of 14 km (8.7 miles), according to the USGS, which received nearly 200 reports of people who felt it. Shaking was felt across parts of Imperial County and elsewhere in Southern California. Additional notable earthquakes reported during the sequence included an M4.5 at 03:39 UTC on May 10, an M4.4 at 02:22 UTC on May 10, and an M4.0 at 03:13 UTC on May 10.

The total number of earthquakes in this multi-day swarm is approaching 400, and the shaking still hasn’t stopped.

In fact, there have been more earthquakes in Southern California just within the past hour.

I have no idea why this isn’t getting more attention from the big news networks, because this is an extremely unusual multi-day event.

One woman that lives in the area said that the earthquakes “just kept on coming and coming and coming and coming”…

“I was just scared. All of a sudden, it was a big jolt, and everything started moving. I was like, ‘Holy crud.’ They just kept on coming and coming and coming and coming. And as we’re speaking right now, I do feel it rumbling beneath me.” Kathleen Singh said.

If the ground in a particular area keeps shaking for several days in a row, that should get our attention.

At times, multiple earthquakes have been hitting within a single minute…

This earthquake swarm has erupted right in the middle of the Brawley Seismic Zone in Imperial Valley.

The Brawley Seismic Zone connects the Imperial Fault to the San Andreas Fault.

And that is the one that we really want to watch.

Will this swarm of hundreds of earthquakes trigger activity along the San Andreas Fault?

Hopefully not.

But it certainly isn’t a good sign that some small quakes have been registered directly along the San Andreas Fault within the past hour.

And this entire week has been a very active time for seismic activity in California…

In fact, this past week in general has been active with earthquakes in the Golden State, stretching from the North Coast down through the Inland Empire and into the Imperial Valley.

Within the past 7 days, 1,334 earthquakes have been recorded in California and Nevada.

But as long as buildings aren’t falling down and people aren’t dying, most people outside of the affected areas won’t pay much attention.

Unfortunately, “the Big One” is going to happen sooner rather than later.

In my latest book, I have an entire chapter dedicated to the great earthquake that is coming to Southern California.

The following is a short excerpt from that chapter…

If the San Andreas fault does rupture all at once, scientists have warned us that it could produce an earthquake that would be powerful enough to cause the ground on the western side of the San Andreas fault to suddenly drop several feet. Since most of southern California is just barely above sea level, that would allow water from the Pacific Ocean to come pouring in. Can you imagine the kind of death and destruction that such a disaster would cause? It would look like much of the southern California coast had just gone into the Pacific Ocean, but actually the Pacific Ocean would suddenly be covering vast stretches of the coast that have now dropped several feet lower than they were previously. Researchers tell us that similar catastrophes have actually happened along the west coast in the past, and it is just a matter of time before it happens again. If you live in southern California, it critical for you to understand that it is just a matter of time before “the Big One” strikes. I have been attempting to sound the alarm about what is going to happen for years, but of course most of those living in the region are not interested in such warnings.

Scientists have warned that the San Andreas Fault is way overdue for a major earthquake.

Once it finally becomes unstuck, it could suddenly rip wide open all at once.

When that day finally arrives, you won’t want to be living anywhere in Southern California.

Sadly, most people won’t believe warnings such as this until it actually happens.

At that point, it will be too late to do anything about it.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.