Do you remember when Joe Biden brought us to the brink of nuclear war by allowing the Ukrainians to fire long-range missiles provided by the United States deep into Russian territory? Unfortunately, western leaders have decided to do it again. I honestly have no idea what they are thinking. Every long-range missile that is fired deep into Russian territory brings us even closer to nuclear war. Just think about how we would respond if someone was firing long-range missiles at New York, Boston, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. We would nuke them. Let us hope that the Russians show restraint, because western leaders are now crossing a very dangerous line.

When I first learned what German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had said, I had a hard time believing it. According to Merz, all of the western nations that are providing Ukraine with long-range missiles have now given Ukraine permission to fire those missiles deep into Russian territory…

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Ukraine has been given permission to use weapons supplied by its allies to launch strikes deep inside Russia. “There are absolutely no range limits anymore for weapons delivered to Ukraine, not from Britain, the French or from us — also not from the Americans,” Merz said at a conference in Berlin on Monday. “That means Ukraine can defend itself by attacking military positions also in Russia.”

I’ll say the same thing that I said when Joe Biden originally gave Ukraine permission to fire long-range missiles provided by the U.S. deep into Russian territory.

This is literally insane.

And guess who will be picking the targets and providing the targeting information?

It won’t be the Ukrainians.

NATO is now on the verge of a full-blown war with Russia, and a full-blown war between NATO and Russia would inevitably go nuclear.

President Trump is our last hope for peace with Russia, but now it appears that he has totally lost patience with Vladimir Putin.

In fact, just hours ago he posted a message warning about “the downfall of Russia” on his Truth Social account…

I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia! Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop. This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not “Trump’s,” I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred.

In response, the Russians tried to calm things down…

The Kremlin responded Monday to President Trump’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing “emotional overload” at this “very important moment.” “We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organizing and launching this negotiation process,” said Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov when asked about Trump’s remarks, according to Reuters. “Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions.”

But if the Russians really wanted to calm things down, they would stop sending hundreds of attack drones deep into Ukraine…

Russia’s Sunday night attack included the launch of 355 drones, Yuriy Ihnat, head of the Ukrainian air force’s communications department, told The Associated Press. The previous night, Russia fired 298 drones and 69 missiles of various types in what Ukrainian authorities said was the largest combined aerial assault during the conflict. Overall, from Friday to Sunday, Russia launched around 900 drones at Ukraine, officials said.

Night after night, Russia has been terrorizing Ukrainian cities with these drones.

According to Newsweek, last night’s drone barrage resulted in NATO jets being scrambled “near Poland’s eastern border”…

NATO fighter jets were scrambled near Poland’s eastern border on Monday as Ukraine was struck by a Russian missile and drone attack. Poland’s Armed Forces said that Polish and allied aircraft had taken off amid “renewed activity of the Russian Federation’s long-range aviation carrying out missile strikes on facilities located in the territory of Ukraine.”

Of course the Russians are simply responding to what the Ukrainians have been doing.

Last week, the Ukrainians sent hundreds of attack drones into Russian territory, and at one point there was even an attempt to kill Vladimir Putin…

The Kremlin as well as Russian state media are alleging a huge, potentially conflict-altering incident which will surely escalate the war in Ukraine – an attempted attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin himself. A high-ranking Russian military commander on Sunday described that last week, as Putin traveled to the Kursk region for the first time since is liberation after 6+ months of Ukrainian occupation, Ukraine tried to attack Putin’s helicopter mid-flight, sending a wave of drones to swarm the flight path of the chopper.

The Ukrainians have been trying to push the Russians over the edge for a long time.

It looks like this attack on Putin may have finally achieved that goal.

Many were hoping that President Trump would be able to finally bring an end to the war in Ukraine, but now Russian media outlets are proclaiming that the peace process is almost dead…

The Russian press had declared Donald Trump’s peace deal is “dying a slow death” as a key ally of Vladimir Putin mocked Western ceasefire plans by posting a map showing almost all of Ukraine occupied by Kremlin forces. The Moscow-based daily newspaper Moskovskij Komsomolets ran an editorial on current ceasefire negotiations, commenting that it believed President’s “energy charge” had “gone flat” and that it would soon become “obvious” even to Mr Trump that any deal was in its “death throes”. The bleak assessment was reported by the BBC’s Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg during his regular dispatch covering the nation’s headlines. He added that the piece in the Moskovskij Komsomolets said: “The Trump factor was significant and strong enough to get Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table, but judging by the current picture, it feels like Trump’s peace plan is dying a slow, but necessarily painful death.

Meanwhile, the Russians continue to get even closer to the Iranians…

Iran’s parliament ratified a 20-year strategic partnership with Russia on Wednesday, formalizing a broad alliance that expands military and economic cooperation between the two heavily sanctioned nations, according to state media. The move comes as nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington are in doubt, raising fears of a renewed crisis in the Middle East with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening possible military action if no deal is reached.

Nobody can deny that 2025 has turned out to be a year of war.

Now western missiles will be raining down in Russian territory, and the Russians will certainly escalate matters even more in response.

Both sides are expecting the other side to back down, but that isn’t going to happen.

We are witnessing an extremely dangerous game of chicken, and the fate of the entire globe hangs in the balance.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindleon Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.