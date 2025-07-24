I am entirely convinced that the “mystery explosions” that we have been witnessing are an indication that the war between Israel and Iran will soon be “unpaused”. Today, the most important newspaper in the United States ran a major story about the “mysterious explosions and fires” that just keep happening all over Iran. If you have been following my work for a long time, you know why that New York Times story immediately captured my attention. I have been warning about “when the war between Israel and Iran erupts again”, and it appears that we are getting close. The president of Iran just publicly stated that his nation is not optimistic that the ceasefire will hold, and he is warning that his country is ready to “hit deep into Israel again”. Unfortunately, I think that when the war starts up again it won’t be so easy to stop this time.

According to the New York Times, the explosions that have been occurring in Iran have been going on for “more than two weeks”…

For more than two weeks, mysterious explosions and fires have erupted across Iran, setting ablaze apartment complexes and oil refineries, a road outside a major airport and even a shoe factory.

These “mystery explosions” have been happening all over the country, and in some cases they have been very destructive…

In Qom, one apartment building looked as if a bomb had ripped through it. Walls of a first-floor unit were brought down, their windows shattered. A yellow taxi parked on the street was crushed under rubble, according to videos of the blast published on social media and BBC Persian. The force of the blast, which injured seven people, covered the entire surrounding block in debris. The unit that exploded, two of the Iranian officials told The New York Times, appeared to have been rented by operatives who had left the building after turning on the stove and oven gas, as if to deliberately spark a blaze. Another potentially similar case was an explosion in a high-rise compound in Tehran, which offers discounted housing to employees of the judiciary. The explosion blew out walls and windows. The three Iranian officials said they believed that saboteurs might have wanted to stoke panic among judges and prosecutors that they could be targeted, similar to the way Israel previously attacked scientists involved in Iran’s nuclear program.

So who is responsible for these “mystery explosions”?

At this stage, Iranian officials are publicly claiming that all of these explosions are just accidents…

Publicly, officials have blamed the incidents on a range of causes, including gas leaks, garbage fires, and dilapidated infrastructure. The national gas company has put out figures it says show no increase in gas leaks compared to the number of incidents last year.

But privately, Iranian officials are telling a completely different story…

Iranian officials believe that explosions across the country over the past month are acts of sabotage by Israel, according to a Tuesday report. While officially the mysterious blasts hitting apartment buildings, oil facilities, and factories have been blamed on aging infrastructure, three Iranian officials, including a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, told The New York Times they suspect Israel is to blame. A European official who deals with Iran also told the newspaper he suspects Israel is involved.

Even though the U.S. may consider the war to be over, I think that Israel and Iran are both convinced that it will erupt again.

And so Israeli agents are quietly conducting covert operations inside Iranian territory.

If this continues, will the Iranians be provoked into doing something very dramatic?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian certainly sounds like a man that is losing his patience. He just said that his nation is “not optimistic” about the ceasefire with Israel, and he is warning that his forces are ready to “hit deep into Israel again”…

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country is ready to “hit deep into Israel again,” if it comes under a new attack. “We do not rely on the current ceasefire, and we are not optimistic about it,” Pezeshkian told Al-Jazeera Arabic in an interview weeks after the conflict with Israel and the United States.

Giving the Iranians time to regroup and rearm may turn out to be a huge strategic mistake.

During the past several weeks, the Iranians have been feverishly working to rebuild their air defenses.

Where are they getting these air defense systems from?

I will give you just two guesses.

The next time Israeli military aircraft go into Iran, they may not have it so easy.

And I have a feeling that the Iranians are readying a number of other “surprises” as well.

Of course if Israel and Iran start fighting again, the U.S. military may find itself in the middle of it.

Interestingly, the USS Fitzgerald just had a very intense encounter with an Iranian helicopter…

The report said Iranian forces dispatched the helicopter to confront a U.S. Navy destroyer identified as the USS Fitzgerald that approached the waters at around 10 a.m. local time. The report said the helicopter flew directly over the U.S. ship and issued a warning to maintain distance. In what the report described as a tense exchange, the U.S. warship reportedly responded by threatening to target the Iranian aircraft if it did not leave the area.

Thankfully, a crisis was averted because the USS Fitzgerald changed direction…

The Iranian state TV report said that in response to the threats from the U.S. vessel, Iranian air defense forces announced that the helicopter was under the full protection of Iran’s integrated air defense system. Eventually the USS Fitzgerald “retreated southward,” the report said.

The Iranians are not a defeated foe.

They are regrouping and rearming as you read this article.

And they are defiantly pledging that they will never give up their nuclear program.

This story is not going to end well, but hopefully we have at least a little bit more time before Israel and Iran start going at it again.

Because once the ceasefire breaks down, things are likely to get very, very messy.

