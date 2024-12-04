What is causing the extremely loud “booms” that people are hearing in the sky all over the world? We are being told that “skyquakes” are responsible, but scientists have no idea why these “skyquakes” are occurring. In some cases, the “skyquakes” cause such powerful shaking that people actually think that something has hit their homes. But when scientists check, there has often been no detectable seismic activity in the area. This is a huge mystery, and hopefully the experts can get us some answers because this phenomenon appears to be intensifying.

According to the New York Post, these strange booming sounds in the sky have been “terrifyingly rocking the globe” in 2024…

This one’ll have you quaking. Scientists have little explanation for a booming phenomenon that’s terrifyingly rocking the globe — though they have been noted as ominous preludes to earthquakes.

Yes, there have been cases where “skyquakes” have preceded significant earthquakes, but most of the time “skyquakes” are not linked to any seismic activity at all.

For example, southern Idaho was recently rattled by a serious of very loud “booms”, but there were no sizable earthquakes at that time…

Social media has been going crazy over the last 48 hours with inquires about loud ‘booms’ heard around Southern Idaho. If you’ve lived in the Twin Falls area for any length of time, you are probably familiar with the occasional bouts of rumbles we feel from time to time. It’s not unusual for the booms to resonate throughout a building and shake windows, debatably similar to what you might feel during an small earthquake. But these (usually) are not earthquakes… So what are they?

At this point, we have more questions than answers.

According to Wikipedia, “skyquakes” have been happening literally all over the planet, and most of the time it is not clear why they have happened…

A skyquake is a phenomenon where a loud banging sound is reported to originate from the sky. The sound may cause noticeable vibration in the ceiling or across a particular room. Those who experience skyquakes typically do not have a clear explanation for what caused them and they are perceived as mysterious. They have been heard in several locations around the world, several locations in the North Sea, the Ganges, Canada, Colombia, Japan, Finland, Australia, Italy, Ireland, India, The Netherlands, Norway, Tierra del Fuego in Argentina, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Malaysia (particularly Ipoh) and Indonesia (particularly Jakarta and Java).

Scientists had theorized that many of these “skyquakes” were probably linked to low level seismic events, but a study that was conducted in 2020 appears to have ruled that out…

In 2020, a team from the University of North Carolina conducted an extensive analysis of seismic and acoustic data from the EarthScope Transportable Array (ESTA). This network of over 400 stations across the United States is designed to detect both seismic events and atmospheric phenomena. The researchers aimed to establish a correlation between skyquakes and previously undetected seismic activities. However, their findings yielded no direct link between these mysterious sounds and earthquakes or other underground activities. This lack of connection to seismic events lends credence to the theory that skyquakes originate in the atmosphere. However, the exact nature of the phenomenon remains unclear.

The bottom line is that there is a lot that we do not know.

But we do know that very loud “booms” are happening in the sky, and we do know that they have been making frequent headlines all over the globe in 2024.

Hopefully the fact that they are occurring so often is not a bad sign.

On a related note, an asteroid that was discovered just several hours in advance was “on a collision course” with our planet on Tuesday morning…

A newly discovered asteroid is on a collision course for Earth and will hit our atmosphere in just a matter of hours. The asteroid, designated COWECP5, is forecasted to streak through the sky over Eastern Siberia at 11:14am ET. Scientists say the small space rock, measuring 27 inches in diameter, is expected to burn up in the atmosphere and poses no threat to humans on the ground.

The good news is that this particular space rock was so small that it was never a threat to anyone.

But it did put on quite a show when it exploded over Russia…

The space rock exploded in a stunning red light over Yakutia, soaring over the bright city lights and was seen firing off flames as it flew over Olekminsk.

In many cases, incoming asteroids are not detected in advance or are only detected once they have flown by us.

In this case, scientists were able to see this one seven hours before it arrived…

It was detected seven hours before it is due to hit, which is only the 12th time scientists have accurately reported an asteroid before it struck. This event will also marks the fourth asteroid to hit Earth’s atmosphere this year.

A lot of people think that our scientists have a really good handle on any potential major threats to our planet that are floating around out there.

Unfortunately, that is not true at all.

Over and over again, our world has been hit by space rocks that nobody saw in advance.

And it is just a matter of time before we get hit by a really, really big one.

Needless to say, if we do get hit by a really, really big one the lives of every man, woman and child on the entire planet will instantly be turned completely upside down.

Michael's new book entitled "Why" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder

