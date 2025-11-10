Why is the Pacific Ring of Fire suddenly shaking so much? We are being told that the earthquake swarm that is rattling the San Francisco Bay Area could go on “for days”, and Japan has been hammered by a whopping 847 earthquakes within the past 24 hours. Is all of this seismic activity building up to something bigger? Are the west coast and Mt. Fuji potentially at risk?

Just hours ago, dozens of large earthquakes started pounding Japan.

The most significant was a magnitude 6.8 earthquake…

At least 25 earthquakes have struck off the coast of Japan in the last 24 hours, with some reaching strengths over 6.0 in magnitude. The largest in the series was recorded as a 6.8 magnitude and prompted a tsunami warning that lasted several hours before being canceled, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quakes ranged in strength from a 4.5 magnitude, with many reaching magnitudes over 5.0, that could cause damage and possible loss of life.

But that is just part of the story.

These bigger earthquakes were part of a giant earthquake swarm that included hundreds and hundreds of smaller earthquakes.

Volcano Discovery is reporting that Japan has been hit by a total of 847 earthquakes just within the past 24 hours…

2 quakes above magnitude 6

13 quakes between magnitude 5 and 6

40 quakes between magnitude 4 and 5

108 quakes between magnitude 3 and 4

253 quakes between magnitude 2 and 3

431 quakes below magnitude 2 that people normally don’t feel.

That is not normal.

Not even close.

When there are lots and lots of small earthquakes, it makes it much more likely that a really big earthquake will strike.

In fact, geophysicist Stefan Burns is warning that the odds of Japan being hit by a magnitude 8 earthquake or greater just went way up…

We all saw what a colossal tsunami did to Japan back in 2011.

But to me, the much greater potential threat is Mt. Fuji.

The government of Japan recently put out an AI video which simulated what a major eruption of Mt. Fuji might look like…

A viral video created with artificial intelligence (AI) shows the catastrophic impact that a volcanic eruption at Mount Fuji could have on Tokyo, Japan, and its 37 million inhabitants. Fortunately, the informational video is not timed to any increased risk of an eruption — it’s merely a public service announcement tied to Japan’s Volcanic Disaster Preparedness Day 2025. The AI-generated video, released Aug. 22 by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, warns of the speed with which volcanic ash could travel from the volcano to Japan’s capital city before raining down on its roads, buildings, railways and other infrastructure. Clouds of debris from Mount Fuji could reach Tokyo in just one to two hours, subtitles beneath the video read, paralyzing the city’s transport networks, cutting power supplies and affecting the respiratory health of millions of people. “The moment may arrive without any warning,” the subtitles, translating the video’s narration from Japanese to English, say. “If Mt. Fuji erupted, volcanic ash may fall on Tokyo and impact us in a wide variety of ways.”

Unfortunately, I believe that a worst case scenario would be so much worse than that.

I am convinced that if there is a full-blown eruption of Mt. Fuji, millions of Tokyo residents could die.

The good news is that there are not any major warning signs from Mt. Fuji yet.

But if it starts to huff and puff, I will certainly be writing about it.

On the other side of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an earthquake swarm suddenly began shaking northern California on Sunday morning…

An earthquake swarm hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday morning. The cluster of up to eight quakes, ranging from 2.5 to 3.8 on the Richter scale, first occurred from 9:38am to 9:41am around southeast of San Ramon. The last quake hit at 10:42am, less than a mile west of San Ramon.

We are being told that this particular earthquake swarm could keep going “for hours or even days”…

Six earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher struck the East Bay on Sunday morning, part of a swarm of dozens of small earthquakes that could go on for hours or even days, according to seismology experts. The largest so far was a 3.8 magnitude quake that struck around San Ramon at 9:38 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Residents of Danville, Dublin, Emeryville and San Ramon reported feeling jolts and a short rattle.

We all know that those that are living along the west coast of the United States are living on borrowed time.

“The Big One” that will alter the geography of southern California on a permanent basis is way overdue, and a “megathrust earthquake” along the Cascadia Subduction Zone could send a gigantic wall of water slamming into northern California, Oregon and Washington at any moment. This is something that I have written about extensively…

At this moment, a silent threat is lurking off the west coast, threatening hundreds of miles of coastal territory in the Pacific Northwest with sudden destruction. Scientists have warned us over and over again that the Cascadia Subduction Zone has the potential to produce a “megaquake” that will instantly turn life upside down for millions of people living along the coast in Oregon, Washington and northern California. Such an earthquake has the potential to create tsunami waves that are up to 100 feet tall and that travel at speeds of up to 500 miles an hour. In a subduction zone, one of the Earth’s tectonic plates is literally sliding over another. When energy builds up over time and there is a sudden release, a “megathrust earthquake” can happen. If a “megathrust earthquake” were to occur along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, the massive amount of energy that would be released would suddenly displace an enormous amount of water. We are talking about an extremely tall wall of water that stretches for miles in all directions, and it would be traveling so fast that nobody could possibly outrun it. I can’t even imagine what such a tsunami would look like.

What would you do if a monster tsunami that was dozens of feet tall was coming at you at a speed of 500 miles an hour?

Scientists assure us that it will happen someday.

And the clock is ticking.

Meanwhile, the Philippines was just hit by yet another gigantic typhoon…

At least two people have died and millions of others have evacuated as Super Typhoon Fung-wong ravages the Philippines. While the typhoon — known locally as Uwan — is the 21st storm to hit the Southeast Asian archipelago this year, it is by far the biggest with an approximately 994-mile wide rain and wind band that could cover two-thirds of the nation, according to The Independent. As the violent storm threatens the country’s northeastern coast, millions of people have evacuated from villages at risk of flash floods, landslides, and tidal surges.

In 2025, that country has been hammered again and again and again by giant storms.

Here in the United States, on average we have been getting hit by a “billion dollar disaster” about every two weeks for almost three years now.

The “experts” keep assuring us that conditions will return to “normal” eventually.

You can believe that if you want.

But the ground under our feet just continues to rumble, weather patterns just continue to become more unstable, and the Sun just continues to behave in wild and unpredictable ways.

