Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Randall's avatar
Jennifer Randall
7h

I lived in San Ramon/Danville/Dublin for many years and my in-laws are in Walnut Creek, so this hits close to home. Living in TN now, we’re experiencing different kinds of unusual weather. Praising God He is sovereign and in control of the wind, the waves and the earth beneath my feet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Live Life Not Behind Glass's avatar
Live Life Not Behind Glass
6h

X-class flare missed us last week. Need to add space doom to your recent doom porn portfolio. Texas is implementing some sort of digital id for smartphones in Jan also.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture