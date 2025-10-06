How much have you heard about the massive genocide of Christians that is happening in Africa right now? Vast numbers of people are being abducted, raped, tortured, maimed and slaughtered, but the mainstream media in the United States is mostly ignoring this crisis because most of the victims are Christians. We all tend to focus on whatever the mainstream media is currently focusing on. I often fall into that trap myself. But the truth is that some of the most important things that are going on in our world often do not get much coverage from major media outlets. Today, I feel like I need to write about the horrifying genocide that is taking place in Nigeria, because it deserves far more attention than it is receiving.

In certain parts of Nigeria, if you are a Christian you have to live with the knowledge that your community could literally be attacked by Islamic terrorists at any moment. According to the International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, so far this year over 7,000 Christians that live in that nation have been slaughtered…

More than 7,000 Christians had been killed in Nigeria during the first 220 days of 2025, a civil-society watchdog said. This is an average of 35 killings a day, according to the recent report published by the Nigeria-based human-rights NGO International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety).

At this pace, the total death toll for the year will easily surpass 10,000.

And that does not even include those that are being abducted, raped, tortured, maimed or forced from their homes.

Since 2009, 125,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria, and at least 12 million Christians have been displaced…

The violence has displaced at least 12 million Christians since 2009, according to Intersociety. That year marked the start of Boko Haram’s insurgency to establish a caliphate in Nigeria and the broader Sahel. In the 16 years since, Intersociety estimates that 189,000 civilians have been killed—125,000 of whom were Christians and 60,000 liberal Muslims.

When radical Muslims take over an area, one of the first things they will do is to get rid of any existing churches.

During the past 16 years, 19,100 churches have been destroyed in Nigeria.

The level of persecution inside the country is staggering, and one expert is warning that Christianity in Nigeria is “gradually being wiped out”…

Christians are “gradually being wiped out” in Nigeria as millions face death, displacement and kidnapping from jihadist groups, several NGOs have told Newsweek. “If nothing is done in the next few years, Christianity will cease to exist in Nigeria,” said Emeka Umeagbalasi, the founder of the local International Society for Civil Liberties & Rule of Law (Intersociety).

The jihadists that are conducting this genocide are worse than ISIS.

In fact, what they have been able to achieve far surpasses anything that ISIS ever accomplished.

But since this is happening to Christians, the mainstream media does not care and so most Americans do not care.

And so the killing will continue. The following is from a report about one recent attack…

Islamic Terror group Boko Haram launched a deadly night assault on Sept. 23 on the Christian community of Wagga Mongoro in Madagali County, Adamawa state. The insurgents stormed the village around 11:40 p.m., killing four Christians, injuring many others, and destroying homes, shops, and a local church building. The raid left the rural community in disarray, with hundreds of residents forced to flee in search of safety. According to HumAngle, residents identified the victims as David Mbicho, his son Daniel, Jude Jacob, and Omega Duda. The attackers also burned motorcycles, vehicles, and several houses. Local vigilante groups attempted to confront the gunmen but were quickly overpowered by the militants’ superior firepower.

These sorts of attacks happen day after day, week after week, month after month, and year after year.

But who is talking about this crisis?

I can’t remember the last time I heard a Christian leader speak publicly about it.

The only reason this crisis has been getting a little bit of attention lately is because it was brought up on a recent episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher”.

During that episode, Van Jones described what is happening in Nigeria as a “crime against African people, black people, and human rights”…

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNN Political Commentator Van Jones stated that there has been “almost no response from the global left and no attention from mainstream media” to the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria, and that lack of response and attention is “a crime against African people, black people, and human rights.”

I do not often agree with Van Jones about anything, but in this case he was right on target.

In response, Bill Maher wondered why young people in the western world are not protesting this genocide…

The “Real Time” host said Boko Haram, an Islamist group in the region, is “literally attempting to wipe out the Christian population of an entire country,” asking, “Where are the kids protesting this?”

The reason why our young people do not care about this genocide is because they have not been programmed to care about this genocide.

Sadly, the truth is that we are all far more influenced by the mainstream media than we would like to admit.

The vast majority of our major news outlets are almost entirely ignoring the genocide that is transpiring in Nigeria, and Bill Maher does not have a high opinion of those particular news outlets…

“Nigeria, the fact that this issue has not gotten on people’s radar, it’s pretty amazing,” Maher said. “If you don’t know what’s going on in Nigeria, your media sources suck. You are in a bubble.”

Of course Bill Maher lives in a bubble too.

It is so difficult to break out of the control grid that has been carefully constructed to manipulate how we see the world.

The reason we consider certain things to be important is because we have been told that they are important.

If the American people truly understood what was going on in Nigeria, they would be putting a lot more pressure on our government to do something.

When Newsweek reached out to the State Department about the genocide in Nigeria, they were told that the State Department is “deeply concerned”…

The State Department has told Newsweek that it is “deeply concerned about the levels of violence against Christians and members of other groups in Nigeria.”

It is great to be “deeply concerned”, but that isn’t going to do anything to stop radical jihadists from slaughtering Christians.

If you are a Christian, it is so important to understand that this is just the beginning.

As I have been documenting for years, Christian persecution has been rising all over the planet.

Most of the population of the world now lives in a country where there is a significant level of Christian persecution.

But what we are seeing right now is nothing compared to what is coming.

What would you do if you were faced with a choice of either being executed for your faith or denying what you believe so that you can live?

Christians all throughout history have been faced with that choice, and all of us need to be ready to make that choice if needed.

