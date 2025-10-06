Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
15hEdited

Evil rules the world --- and the media is its tool.

Evil hates Jesus and those that follow him.

Evil won't broadcast about harms to believers.

Evil (Satan) is in its heyday, the end times, pedal to the metal.

Thanks for spreading the word!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
pocoPete's avatar
pocoPete
16h

The entire religion of Islam should be designated a terrorist organization.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture