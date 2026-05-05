Michael Snyder’s Substack

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JPBPhD's avatar
JPBPhD
5h

Our current problems are directly the result of Trump’s reckless tariff war and his irresponsible assault on Iran. Tariffs lead directly to inflation and attacking Iran leads to high gas prices (and high diesel fuel prices and high fertilizer prices etc).

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Puddin Tain tortie love🤎🖤🧡's avatar
Puddin Tain tortie love🤎🖤🧡
4h

ONLY 80%? That’s shockingly good news because it should be a lot closer to 100%.

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