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Charles's avatar
Charles
7h

The world needs to get used to the fact that we are under attack by those. That hate us and will do anything and everything to destroy us. Peace isn't coming soon! Right now we in the US are living in a no consequence world where we just keep living our lives as if everything will turn out ok and there will be no pain and suffering. I don't believe we are ever going back to that kind of world. What is coming is the beginnings of sorrows. However it shows up for us, it will happen. Read the book of Revelation. We are not too far away from that. Also Jesus spoke prophetical about the time we are living in Matthew 24. I've been watching this unfold for 55 years and I am convinced we are nearly there!

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murgen's avatar
murgen
7h

~in my opinion~ We're in the lead up to the rapture. Jews are spitting on Christians; Islam is being nasty to Jews and Christians. The Sanhedrin is expecting their version of Messiah between Rosh Hashanah 2027-2028 (Jewish anti-christ?). The Sanhedrin actually believe they can command God to send Messiah when they want him to...I'm not kidding. Will Saudi Arabia signing the Abraham Accords signal the rebuilding of the temple, next to the Dome of the rock? The advent of Ai ushers in the ability of drones, cameras and the ~internet of things~ to connect, talk, and scheme. Is this global drought judgment from GOD? Stay in the Word, brothers and sisters!

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