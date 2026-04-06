Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
11h

Dealing with satanic Islam ain’t gonna be pretty but someone has to do it. It’s up to US.

Reply
Share
4 replies
KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
12h

The only ones that have made miscalculations in this are djt and netanyahoo. They started this. Now they seem to be blundering their way around trying to figure out how to get out.

Iran is doing what any country that was attacked with no basis would do ---- and that is defend itself.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture