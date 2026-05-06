Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Joseph Mielke's avatar
Joseph Mielke
18h

Michigan must have got it all.

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sosumi
15h

Abundant timely rainfalls are Divine blessings. So also are prolonged periods of drought where the topsoil becomes as hard as iron and the skies as searing as burning copper a Divine cursing.

-Deut.28.23

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