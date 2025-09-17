“Efficiency” has become one of the hottest trends in the tech industry, and that is really bad news for American workers, because one of the best ways to become “more efficient” is to get rid of low-performing employees. Just about every time a big tech company fires a bunch of workers, the stock price of that particular company makes a significant jump. Needless to say, many executives have taken note of this, and that could help to explain why even highly successful tech companies have been conducting multiple rounds of mass layoffs in 2025.

Through September 15th, the tech industry has laid off more than 166,000 workers.

And by the end of this year, it is being projected that the grand total could reach nearly a quarter of a million…

Between 1 January and 15 September 2025, more than 166,000 employees were laid off in the technology sector. We estimate that, on average, 645 workers have lost their jobs every day since the start of the year and, at this pace, the tech industry is set to let go of another 69,005 people by year-end. If the trend continues, calculations show that total tech-sector layoffs in 2025 could reach 235,392.

Tech industry jobs are good paying jobs.

So it isn’t as if a bunch of people that are making minimum wage suddenly have to find something else to do.

When good paying jobs are eliminated, the middle class gets smaller.

And as I have extensively documented, middle class workers that have lost their jobs are having an exceedingly difficult time finding new employment in this very harsh environment.

The tech company that is slashing jobs the hardest is Intel.

By the end of this year, more than 30,000 Intel employees will have been forced to hit the bricks…

The company cutting the most jobs so far in 2025 is Intel, which had close to 109,000 employees at the end of 2024 and, by the end of this year, plans to reduce headcount to 75,000, according to Reuters, effectively slashing more than 30 thousand positions.

Without a doubt, Intel has been struggling.

So it makes sense that they are reducing headcount.

But tech companies that have been highly profitable are also brutally cutting employees.

For example, Microsoft has already conducted multiple rounds of mass layoffs in 2025…

Since the beginning of 2025, Microsoft has laid off more than 19,000 employees across various divisions and departments. This includes a limited number of performance-based layoffs in January, reductions within its Xbox division, as well as another 6,000 job cuts announced in May. In its latest round, the company said it would further reduce headcount, eliminating management positions across different teams and regions.

Of course we are also seeing painful layoffs happen in many other industries as well.

In fact, we haven’t seen widespread layoffs of this magnitude in the construction industry since the days of the Great Recession…

As unsold completed new-build inventory piles up and builders see their pricing power decrease—particularly in Sun Belt markets like Austin, Tampa, and Jacksonville—more homebuilders are turning to layoffs to avoid a larger margin compression. Many builders are trimming corporate staff head counts a little and scaling back on spec construction in areas where supply has gotten too high for their liking. Look no further than a recent John Burns Research and Consulting survey, which found that 63% of U.S. homebuilders said their local peers had recently conducted layoffs, while only 14% reported no recent layoffs among peers. The numbers were even more striking in key Sun Belt markets: 87% of Texas builders and 79% of Florida builders said their peers had recently cut workers.

Those numbers are horrifying.

I have such respect for those that build our homes, because they are actually doing something that greatly benefits our society.

If our economy was functioning properly, there would be tremendous demand for construction workers right now, because we are facing a national housing shortage epidemic.

But our economy is not functioning properly, and vast numbers of highly skilled workers are being canned.

And most of us knew that this was coming.

A survey that was conducted last December found that 81 percent of American workers were concerned about losing their jobs in 2025.

Now we know why.

With each passing day, there are more shocking layoff announcements in the news.

Overall, the number of announced job cuts in the United States is up 66 percent compared to last year.

It is very clear which direction the employment market is going, and nobody can deny it.

Meanwhile, the cost of living just continues to soar.

The price of coffee has already risen to absolutely absurd levels, and this week coffee futures spiked to very alarming levels…

Arabica coffee futures have soared over the past six weeks, reaching their highest level since February as traders closely monitor tightening supplies, adverse weather conditions in Brazil and other top growers, and uncertainty surrounding upcoming harvests, which has fueled a short squeeze. Arabica, the premium bean used by Starbucks, Dunkin’, and other chains, jumped as much as 6.2% to $4.21 on Monday, with momentum easing on Tuesday as $4.20 emerged as a line of resistance. Notably, futures have surged nearly 50% since early August.

What this means is that the price of coffee is going to be even higher in 2026.

Ouch.

In fact, bad weather in South America has caused so much damage that we are being told that “there is ZERO POSSIBILTY for global production to recover until 2030″…

In a mid-August report, we cited Maja Wallengren, Danish-born independent coffee market reporter and founder of SpillingTheBean, who warned that adverse weather across key coffee-producing areas in Brazil, including the entire Cerrado Mineiro region and parts of Southern Minas, had experienced “frost damage” severe enough to be a potential “death blow” to the 2026 harvest. Wallengren recently warned that “multiple and continuing weather disasters across the world’s Arabica and Robusta producing countries” are producing an extreme situation where “there is ZERO POSSIBILTY for global production to recover until 2030 and it’s a FACT that The World IS Running Out of Coffee !!“

At the same time, the price of ground beef has risen to an all-time record high of $6.32 per pound.

Of course just about everything in the grocery store has become much more expensive in the past few years.

One young nursing student that was just interviewed by the BBC admitted that “prices are really drastically high”…

But Americans like Yanique Clarke are feeling the pinch. Yanique, a nursing student in Manhattan who identifies as lower-income, said while shopping for groceries at a Target store this week that “prices are really drastically high” for meat, vegetables and fruit. “It’s quite a while now, but it’s getting higher,” she said.

If you think that prices are bad now, just wait until you see what 2026 will bring.

As real food becomes increasingly expensive, more companies than ever will be pushing food products that are made from mass produced bugs or from cheap GMO sludge.

Some have even joked that we could be moving toward a “Soylent Green” society. Interestingly, New Jersey just became the 14th state in the last 6 years to legalize human composting…

The Garden State approved a bill that legalizes human composting, an alternative to traditional burials in which a corpse is transformed into nutrient-rich soil that loved ones can use to feed their favorite houseplant or scatter like ashes. Human composting, more formally known as natural organic reduction, has skyrocketed in popularity after the COVID-19 pandemic left more than a million Americans dead. New Jersey is the 14th state to have legalized the practice over the last six years.

This is what happens when a society no longer has any respect for human life.

We have slaughtered millions upon millions of our own people, and we continue to do it to this day.

If we keep traveling down this road, we will get exactly what we deserve.

Just look at what we have become.

It is so sick.

We must wake up and reverse course.

If we do not wake up and reverse course, the layoffs that we are witnessing now will be the least of our problems.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.