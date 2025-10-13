Did we just get another major warning about the next pandemic that is coming? Throughout his life, former police officer Marty Breeden has been having very unusual supernatural experiences. During those experiences, he is often given glimpses of events that are in the future. I have been friends with him for a number of years, and I have learned to take his warnings seriously. On Friday, he had a prophetic dream in which he saw the U.S. locked down during the Christmas season. Just because he saw it happen during the Christmas season does not mean that it will happen this year. It could happen in some future year. We just don’t know. But what Marty saw reminded me so much of a very well known dream that someone else had a few years ago, and I will also share that with you in this article.

But before I get into all that, let me tell you a little bit about Marty Breeden. He is a retired law enforcement officer that lives in Virginia, and today his ministry is followed by thousands upon thousands of people all over the globe. But he wasn’t always walking with God. In fact, he wasn’t close to God a decade ago when he suddenly had a near death experience that radically altered the trajectory of his life…

On July 17, 2015…While being attended to at the hospital I went into “Acute Respiratory Failure” I stopped breathing on my own and went CODE BLUE!!! I would go CODE BLUE yet again within 48 hours!!! I had an Emergency Tracheostomy in an attempt to save my life. My heart went into Atrial flutter. 3 weeks on a respirator to sustain my life. I had to learn how to walk again, talk again and swallow again. It was a long recovery. At the time I was tired and weary. My life had drifted far from the God of my youth. No one less worthy than me and the Lord could have let me perish in that state…..BUT GOD! As most of you know, I was IMMEDIATELY ushered into the Presence of God. His voice as the echo of the ages said, “MY CHURCH DOES NOT REALLY BELIEVE THAT I’M COMING BACK SOON!!!” I was given this message and more from the Lord and was sent back and told to “Tell those things which you have heard!” I’ve tried to be faithful to do just that!

Since that time, Marty has had quite a few supernatural glimpses into the future, and I have shared many of those with my readers.

On Friday, October 10th Marty had a prophetic dream that really got my attention. The following comes directly from his Facebook profile…

In my dream, I saw a coming PLAGUE that made the past one from 2020 pale in comparison! In my dream, it seemed that I was once again in a Law Enforcement role. It seemed that we were tightly “LOCKED DOWN” in a Police Department office that was large and multi-faceted. I was getting daily updates and reports that were troubling. As I looked outside, it seemed that people were “Zombie-like”. Something had happened…. An attack, a sickness or plague that seemed to affect their central nervous system. Even some who were locked in, and had been exposed were struggling with voice issues. I observed certain people that I had went through the Police Academy with many years ago. One recurring person was a former Police Academy recruit and an Officer that I had served with whose name was “Jamie”. Hebrew Roots:

The name’s deepest roots are in the Hebrew name Ya’akov (Jacob), which means “supplanter” or “one who follows”. In my dream, I saw an exchange of Christmas presents among the people, but the joy of the season was not there….. It was as if people were simply going through the motions of the season. It was a very dark and foreboding atmosphere all around…. Even those who were inside seemed greatly troubled at the events of the day. I was SO TROUBLED in my spirit at what I was seeing and feeling that when I finally awoke… I was SO THANKFUL that it was only a dream…. But honestly shaken for what may come! My friends, as always, pray about what I’ve shared… I do believe that the Lord warns through dreams. This has been happening to me since I was a small child, and at times with astonishing accuracy. We, as the people of God, …. DO NOT walk in fear! We walk in prayerful preparation ! We walk in faith knowing that Jesus is the “Captain of our Salvation” and that we will ultimately be eternal overcomers!!!

There are a number of things that I want to point out about this dream.

First of all, he saw that the coming plague will make the last pandemic “pale in comparison”.

So many others have seen the exact same thing.

Secondly, this plague will attack the central nervous system.

A lot of bioweapons are designed to do exactly that.

Thirdly, Marty specifically saw that this happened during the Christmas season.

Once again, I want to stress that he did not say that it would happen in 2025.

It could potentially be any future Christmas season.

But the fact that he saw that it occurred during the Christmas season lines up with something that Pastor Dana Coverstone was once shown.

If you are not familiar with Pastor Dana Coverstone, he is another individual that has had some truly remarkable prophetic experiences.

For example, in December 2019 he was shown the last pandemic and the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 months before they actually happened…

Back in December I woke up, I had a dream. In that dream I saw a calendar. Starting January 2020. It was being flipped. I saw January, I saw February, I saw March. When March came up the hand held it and I saw the thing of finger underline the month of March, and the tap it three times. So underline the month of March, tapped it three times. So to me it was emphasis, something’s going to happen in March. Then I saw April, May, June. When June came, the hand underlined June again and tapped it three times. Then, in the vision I saw people marching, I saw protests. I saw people wearing masks, I saw lines going into hospitals. I saw typical medical doctors with needles or syringes, I saw people on ventilators I saw people who were very, very sick, very, very ill. I saw newspaper headlines trumpeting thousands of people getting sick. I saw ambulances, just flying down roads, and then I saw cities on fire. I saw buildings being burned. I saw protesters with masks. I saw people who had their fists in the air, people who were yelling and screaming angry at just at the world. I saw courthouses, I saw state houses surrounded. I saw people who were mad at the world. I saw I saw guns shotguns specifically put in the air, held like this, (showing above his head) and I saw barriers within cities. I told several men in my church about this and I can confirm who those men were and they’ll confirm what I’m telling you is what I told them.

Events transpired precisely as he was shown.

Subsequently, he had another prophetic dream about “part two” in the middle of 2020…

With that in mind, on Monday night I had another dream. It woke me from my bed. I made notes about it. I shot some video of myself just making sure to remember. Here’s what I saw. I saw a calendar. Start with the calendar. As I was having this, the calendar was up, a white figure appeared. To me, it was a representing God the Holy Spirit, something pure, something righteous, something true, something Holy because there was nothing sinister about it. Nothing evil, but I heard the voice say, “part two, part two”. I saw June, go, I saw July. I saw August, and then I saw September, and I saw the finger underneath the word September and I like like emphasizing it and tap the three times. Then I saw October come up, and then I saw November and this is when it got real to me in the dream. I think the intensity for me… when I woke up my heart rate was about 180. So that was Monday night, and I woke up not feeling very well at all I was up during the night not feeling well. But anyway,… The minute the finger underlined November three times instead of tapping it, I saw a fist ball up and it hit the calendar. And literally, the calendar exploded into the wall, the numbers seem that they were 3d and they were falling everywhere. There was a cloud of chaos that started in there. The next thing I saw was I saw I saw armed protesters. I saw fighting in the streets, I saw people pummeling one another. I saw businesses shuttered and shut up. I saw schools close. I saw school rooms with cobwebs hanging in them and like things like papers falling off the wall and posters… like no one had been in them for months. I saw banks. Bank buildings with the roof being taken off. It looked almost that alien abduction because money was flying through the roof into some type of like a vacuum cleaner. It sounds kind of strange, but I was watching wealth, just being taken. I saw politicians in back rooms, making deals with people. Patting people on the back and laughing and smiling and smirking.

At the time that he released this prophetic dream, a lot of people expected that the things that he saw would happen in 2020, but I clearly stated that I believed that the events that he saw would occur in the future because other things had to happen first.

But now the conditions are right.

That doesn’t mean that this year is the year.

What Marty Breeden and Pastor Dana Coverstone both saw could pertain to some other year.

The key thing that I wanted to point out is that they both saw lockdown conditions at the exact same time of the year.

Sooner or later, I am convinced that a future pandemic will cause very strict lockdowns during the holiday season.

When that time arrives, you will want to be prepared to stay at home for an extended period of time, because a lot of people will be dying.

You can ignore the warnings if you like.

But Pastor Dana Coverstone did see the last pandemic in advance, and it is just a matter of time before “part two” arrives.

Michael's new book entitled "10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

