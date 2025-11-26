When Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she would be resigning from Congress, it shocked everyone. When I initially heard the news for the first time, I didn’t believe it at first. But now that I look back, I have to admit that I shouldn’t have been surprised. If you go to Washington D.C. and try to be a rebel, you won’t last long. Both parties want members of Congress that won’t cause controversy and that will quietly do what they are told. Meanwhile, our nation continues to speed down a self-destructive path that will inevitably lead to societal suicide.

Everyone has been wondering what prompted Marjorie Taylor Greene to make such a dramatic decision, and now she is opening up and letting us understand the real reason why she is resigning from Congress.

The social media posts that I am about to share with you contain some raw language, but I think that it is critical that we attempt to understand what Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to tell us.

In a response to a post by Mike Cernovich, she suggested that if she stayed in Congress any longer she could be “assassinated like our friend Charlie Kirk”…

It appears that this is the real reason why she has decided to leave Congress.

And considering all of the political violence that we have witnessed over the past couple of years, it would be hard for anyone to argue that she is being irrational.

In another response to Mike Cernovich, Greene suggested that if she just kept doing what she was doing she could be “murdered”…

It is common for outspoken members of Congress to receive death threats.

But I have a feeling that the sort of threats that Greene has been receiving are on another level.

Once she took a very strong stand on the Epstein files, she put herself in great danger.

I can understand why she is so emotional right now.

When you know that you are in the crosshairs, it can be very difficult to remain calm.

Greene followed up the two posts above with this one…

Obviously she used some language that most of us would not use.

But once again, we need to remember that she feels like she could be killed at any time.

There are certainly some things that Marjorie Taylor Greene and I do not see eye to eye on, but she is quite right about the state of the federal government.

Most members of Congress are never going to say anything controversial and will do whatever party leaders tell them to do.

The reason why they are so subservient is because they desperately want to continue being members of Congress.

So year after year, it is business as usual in Washington.

But doing things the way we have always been doing them is a recipe for suicide.

We just learned that the federal government ran a budget deficit of 284.4 billion dollars for the month of October…

As usual, it was government spending that was the problem again, and at $688.7 billion, or over $22 billion per day, the October total was a 17.9% jump compared to the $584.2 billion spent a year prior. And just when the US was making some modest progress on merging the red (spending) and green (revenue) lines. The combination of these two numbers resulted in a $284.4 billion deficit for the month of October, which was not only higher than the $257.5 billion deficit last October, but also higher than the record covid budget buster of $284.1 billion in October 2020! And since we are now (only) one month in fiscal 2026, we now have the worst budget-deficit start to a fiscal year in US history.

What we are doing is completely and utterly insane.

With Republicans in power, we were supposed to be spending less money.

But somehow we spent 17.9 percent more money in October 2025 than we did in October 2024.

Why aren’t more people upset about this?

During the past 12 months, the U.S. government has spent 1.24 trillion dollars just on interest on the national debt…

Taking a closer look at the causes of the October budget-busting deficit reveals the same usual suspects: spending across all major categories increased in October, but the most dramatic one was once again the relentless surge in the gross US interest, which is now a record $1.24 trillion in the last twelve months, and is rapidly approaching social security ($1.589 trillion LTM) as the largest source of government spending.

Most Americans simply cannot grasp how much money a trillion dollars is.

If you started spending a million dollars a day when Jesus was born, you still would not have spent a trillion dollars by now.

It took from the founding of our country all the way to 1980 for the federal government to accumulate one trillion dollars of debt.

Now the national debt exceeds 38 trillion dollars, and we are spending more than a trillion dollars a year just on interest on that debt.

This is lunacy!

But we just kept sending the same critters back to Congress over and over again.

And they just kept passing gigantic spending bills over and over again.

I hate what is being done to our once great Republic.

99 percent of the current members of Congress need to be voted out and replaced.

We are drowning in debt because of the spending that they approved, and now the bright future that our children and our grandchildren were supposed to enjoy has been destroyed.

What they have done to future generations of Americans is beyond criminal.

But they aren’t going to get voted out, are they?

Instead, the vast majority of them will be sent right back to Washington the next time an election rolls around.

When Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the politicians in Washington are “burying you and your children and their children and their children in a pine box in a shallow grave”, she was right on target.

But no matter how much people like me rant about the corruption in D.C., most Americans simply choose not to care, and the clock is ticking.

