Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bowman's avatar
Bowman
2h

A I will probably suck up a ton of jobs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

The plan is to have most jobs done by ai and the like, and that's what we're seeing. We're literally in the midst of a paradigm change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture