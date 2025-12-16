Frustrated job seekers all over America just got more bad news. The unemployment rate just hit the highest level that we have seen in four years, and that is yet another indication that the labor market is getting even tighter. If you currently have a good job that you highly value, hold on to it, because finding a replacement for that job would not be easy in this very challenging economic environment. In previous articles, I have shared heartbreaking stories from unemployed Americans that have been unable to find work no matter how hard they have tried. I am going to share more of those stories today. When you are unemployed and month after month goes by without finding a job, it can really do a number on your self-esteem. If you have ever been through a stretch like that, you know exactly what I mean.

37-year-old Anna Whitlock thought that it would be relatively easy to find another tech position when she was laid off in November 2024, but nearly a year later she is still searching for work…

When Anna Whitlock was let go from her job in the technology industry in November of 2024, she wasn’t worried about lining up a new position. The Washington state resident had 11 years of experience managing network infrastructure projects, a specialized role that involves equipping buildings with internet access, cameras and wifi security systems. “The last time I had to job search, I found something pretty easily,” she said. Almost a year later, the 37-year-old is still without a job. Whitlock said she has applied to hundreds of jobs — even for positions she’s overqualified for — to no avail.

Whitlock is highly qualified and has a ton of experience.

But even though she has applied for hundreds of positions, her job search has gone nowhere, and now her unemployment benefits have run out…

“The more I looked, the more I wasn’t getting responses. If I did have an interview, I only made it the first one or two rounds,” said Whitlock, who has a 16-year-old daughter. “Things got really real when my unemployment ran out.”

There are countless others that are going through the same thing, and their ranks are growing with each passing day.

In fact, even the government bureaucrats at the BLS are admitting that the unemployment rate has risen to the highest level that we have seen in more than 4 years…

The unemployment rate in November rose to 4.6%, the highest level since September 2021. The November employment report offers a fresh picture of the labor market after a six-week blackout in official data caused by the recent government shutdown. The data suggests that employers in industries ranging from manufacturing to hospitality are hitting the pause button on hiring amid concerns about economic growth and tariff costs, some economists noted. “Businesses are not hiring as they adjust to tariffs, uncertain conditions and AI. The result is about 700,000 more unemployed Americans than there were a year ago,” said Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, in an email.

In 2021, we were still recovering from the massive spike in unemployment that we experienced during the initial stages of the pandemic.

What excuse do we have now?

According to one prominent economist, the U.S. economy is now “in a jobs recession”…

“The U.S. economy is in a jobs recession,” said Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. “The nation has added a mere 100,000 in the past six months. The bulk of those jobs were in healthcare, an industry that is almost always hiring due to America’s aging population.”

It takes approximately 150,000 new jobs a month just to keep up with population growth.

So over a six month period, the U.S. economy must produce 900,000 new jobs just to keep up with population growth.

So the fact that we have added only 100,000 new jobs over the last six months means that we are 800,000 new jobs short of what would be required just to be treading water.

Digging deeper into the numbers that the BLS released, we discover that the number of full-time workers in the U.S. fell by nearly a million between September and November…

In November, the number of full-time workers plunged by 983K from September to 134.17 million. At the same time, in the two months since Sept, the number of part-time workers soared by over 1 million (1.025 million to be precise) to 29.486 million…

Wow.

I knew that we were losing good paying full-time jobs, but I didn’t think that it was happening that fast.

Throughout 2025, large companies have been ruthlessly laying off highly paid workers all over the nation.

In fact, Challenger, Gray & Christmas has reported that the number of announced job cuts through the first 11 months of this year was 54 percent higher than the number of announced jobs cuts through the first 11 months of last year…

Americans are growing increasingly terrified about layoffs – and with good reason. Cuts are accelerating, and no industry feels safe. All told, employers have announced roughly 1.2 million cuts so far this year, according to layoff tracker Challenger, Gray & Christmas – that’s 54 percent more than during the first 11 months of 2024. Perhaps the most unsettling is that industries once seen as safe harbors for employees – tech, manufacturing and even small business – are now among the hardest hit.

Most of the jobs that are being cut are good paying full-time jobs.

We are talking about the sort of jobs that college graduates work.

Once upon a time, a college degree was a ticket to a good job and a middle class lifestyle, but these days a college degree is a lot less valuable than it once was…

Not so very long ago, the accepted wisdom (or at least the advice that your parents told you over and over again) was that going to college to get a degree would set you up for more success in life, opening doors to interesting careers and bigger wage checks. But new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland suggests that this may no longer be quite so definitive today. In fact, some kids who are fresh owners of high school diplomas may be finding it easier to land jobs than their more educated colleagues.

I feel so badly for young college graduates that are trying to find work right now.

When Jake Fishman graduated from Cornell, he assumed that his degree would open up all sorts of doors for him.

But after applying for over 300 jobs, he is still without a job…

Each morning, Jake Fishman ’25 opens his laptop to repeat the same ritual. Scrolling through Handshake, LinkedIn and Indeed, he submits countless cover letters and resumes that, according to him, rarely get a response. Since graduating from Cornell’s Nolan School of Hotel Administration in May, Fishman estimates that he has applied to more than 300 jobs and has only heard back from five.

A lot of people assume that those that are unemployed are idle.

But of course that is not true at all.

Searching for work in this environment is essentially a full-time job, and Fishman says that he is “somehow busier than ever”…

“Despite being unemployed, I’m somehow busier than ever,” Fishman said. “Basically, applying for a job is a full-time job.” While Fishman tells himself that he is bound to find a job as a Cornell graduate, months of unanswered applications made him question that assumption.

I wish that I could tell job seekers that conditions will soon improve.

But I can’t do that.

Yes, economic conditions are really rough right now, but I am convinced that they will continue to deteriorate during the months ahead.

So if you are without work, I would encourage you to grab whatever is available while you still can.

A major economic storm has now arrived, and the intensity of that storm is only going to increase as we head into 2026.

